Entertainment in Tahoe: Truckee Music Fest, Sierra Alphorns, and Lake Tahoe Concours d’Elegance

Friday, August 8

Truckee Music Fest‍

The Truckee Music Fest is bringing two epic days of live music to Riverview Sports Park! This family-friendly festival features major headliners in an outdoor setting. On Friday night, catch global pop sensation Jason Derulo, plus performances by Local Anthology and The Haze. Saturday turns up the volume with X Ambassadors, Sugar Ray, The Knocks, Gloomy June, and Black Sunshine. This all-ages event includes food, drinks, and local vendors. Get ready for an unforgettable weekend of music in the mountains!

Music on the Beach: Free Concert Fridays

Get ready to dance — Music on the Beach is back with a full lineup of live performances for our 19th annual summer concert series! Kick off your 2025 weekends with free live music featuring a wide range of genres, all set against the stunning backdrop of North Lake Tahoe. Concerts happen every Friday evening at the Kings Beach State Recreation Area, with music beginning at 6:30 pm at the Kings Beach State Recreation Area, 8398 N. Lake Blvd., Kings Beach.

Sierra Alphorns at High Camp

Experience the soulful sounds of the Sierra Alphorns echoing across the mountains this summer at Palisades at Tahoe’s High Camp. This unique alpine tradition brings the rich, resonant tones of authentic alphorn music to the stunning backdrop of Palisades Tahoe—an unforgettable celebration of mountain culture and summertime serenity. From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The 51st Lake Tahoe Concours d’Elegance

The Lake Tahoe Concours d’Elegance celebrates its 51st anniversary August 8-9, 2025 on Lake Tahoe’s scenic West Shore with a must-see Marque Class of 100th Anniversary of Gar Wood Boats! Concours is renowned as a showcase of some of the most well-preserved and restored wooden boats in the world and is unrivaled in its exhibition and preservation of maritime tradition. Presented by the Tahoe Yacht Club Foundation and its perpetual partner, Tahoe Luxury Properties, the Concours experience features luxury shopping, live jazz music, cuisine prepared by local chefs, the fully stocked Watering Hole bar, and our famed Silent Auction. A portion of the proceeds from your Pass goes directly to the Lake Tahoe community.