Entertainment in Tahoe: Truckee Pride Week; National Trails Day; Hearts for Arts Gala

Hearts for Arts Gala

Hearts for Arts is celebrating 40 years as a non-profit, serving the community & schools with amazing art, music, cultural performances, and arts education!

Hearts for Arts Gala will be on Saturday, June 1 from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. at Fox Cultural Hall. Dress as your favorite movie star or classic celebrity, and get ready for a night of fun. Get tickets at https://foxchall.org/index.php/hearts-for-arts-gala-2024/?mc_cid=a76426dd58&mc_eid=c6feb201cc

Keep Tahoe Blue and Tahoe Rim Trail Association National Trails Day

Cleanup volunteers will be grabbing Keep Tahoe Blue cleanup tools and hit the 64 acres pathway and Commons Beach followed by an after party at Tahoe National Brewery.

National Trails Day will be on Saturday, June 1 from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at 64 Acres Trailhead.

KB Clean-Up Day Block Party

Join Tahoe Backyard after their Kings Beach community clean-up day for a little fun with the whole family. Grab a cold beer at Bear Belly Brewing, enjoy free kids crafts with Chickadee Art Collective, face painting, yard games, lively music, and more.

KB clean up and block party will be on Saturday, June 1 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. at 8428 Trout Ave.

Soroptimist Wine and Restaurant Faire

Enjoy wine, beer and tasty treats from local providers. Silent auction items available worth thousands and a raffle with 3 great prizes: $3200 E-bike from Paco’s Truckee, $500 Amazon gift card and $450 Sterling Silver & Opal Lake Tahoe necklace and earring set. Great odds with only 600 tickets being sold. Raffle tickets must be sold in person for $20 each, but you don’t have to attend to win.

The Soroptimist Wine and Restaurant Faire will be on Saturday, June 1 from 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Coyote Moon in Truckee. Buy event tickets at https://e.givesmart.com/events/AXt/

Coachland Community Yard Sale

Join for a fantastic Yard Sale right in our community! It’s the perfect opportunity to find hidden treasures, score amazing deals, and support local sellers.

The yard sale will be on Sunday, June 2 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. at Coachland located at 10100 Pioneer Trail.

Grow-Your-Own

Attendees will have the opportunity to pick-up seeds and seedlings each selected for their abilities to perform during our short growing season. This year’s highlights are tomatoes and peppers, leafy greens, potatoes, peas, squash, onions/leeks, and edible flowers. Additional starts will be available for purchase at each location.

Grow-your-own will be on Saturday, June 1 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Slow Food Lake Tahoe Gardens. Pre-register at https://www.slowfoodlaketahoe.org/grow-your-own to reserve your seedlings and help support the future of the Grow Your Own Program.

Truckee Pride Week

We all love living and playing in the incredible landscape of the Sierra Nevada. Historically, rural towns and outdoor spaces have not always been accepting of the queer community. However, Truckee is working to make sure that everybody, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, race and lifestyle feel safe, supported and welcome.

Truckee Pride week runs from Monday, June 3 through Sunday, June 9. View the event schedule at https://www.truckeepride.org/