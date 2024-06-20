Entertainment in Tahoe: Truckee Tahoe Airshow and Family Festival; 8th Annual Wooden Boat Challenge; Big Blue Adventure Lake Tahoe Mountain Bike Race

Lamont Landers

Born and raised in Alabama, Lamont Landers grew up absorbing the soulful sounds of the South that surrounded him. At the age of 14, he taught himself how to play guitar, and, at the age of 19, began singing. He spent years quietly honing his talents behind his bedroom doors, listening to records by Stevie Wonder, Al Green, Sly & The Family Stone, and Ray Charles on repeat. At the age of 22, a candid video recorded by his sister of Lamont performing the Ray Charles’ classic “Hit the Road Jack” went viral on YouTube and garnered over 400,000 views overnight. In the summer of 2023, history repeated itself with similar enthusiastic fan response propelling five Lamont Landers TikTok videos to over 1,000,000 views each.

Lamont Landers will play on Saturday, June 22 at 8 p.m. at Crystal Bay Club. Get tickets at https://www.crystalbaycasino.com/event/lamont-landers-red-room/

Big Blue Adventure Lake Tahoe Mountain Bike Race

Join for a day of mountain biking and gravel biking in Tahoe City, Lake Tahoe on some sweet trails and singletrack. Juniors and all NICA riders are welcome. Gravel bikes are welcome.

The Big Blue Adventure Lake Tahoe Mountain Bike Race will be on Saturday, June 22 from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. at Tahoe Cross Country Center.

8th Annual Wooden Boat Challenge

Come out for Fox Cultural Hall (aka Arts For The Schools) 8th annual fundraiser that combines the festival culture of our lively region with a unique competition event! Join for food, drinks (alcoholic & non alcoholic), live entertainment, kids activities, and a competition that requires teams to build and race their own wooden boat built by hand. Bring the whole family for a fun day on the beach! Teams of 2-4 talented builders have 3 hours to build a boat, then race them on Lake Tahoe.

The 8th Annual Wooden Boat Challenge will be on Saturday, June 22 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Commons Beach in Tahoe City.

Truckee Tahoe Airshow and Family Festival

It took a passion for aviation, educating children about aviation, and for the Truckee North Tahoe Community to bring a relatively small group of volunteers and sponsors together on July 7, 2012, to produce, after a 16-year hiatus, the Truckee Tahoe AirFair & Family Festival. Now the event is a full-blown air show with world-renowned performers and speakers. The event features a family festival filled with kids’ activities and musical/puppet show performances. Vendors line the ramp along with airplane static displays and docents.

The Truckee Tahoe Airshow and Family Festival will be on Saturday, June 22 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tahoe City Railroad History Walking Tour

Join the Truckee Donner Railroad Society (TDRRS) and author Bo Grebitus for a walking tour in Tahoe City on the route of the Lake Tahoe Railway & Transportation Company’s narrow gauge passenger train from Truckee. You’ll see where trains went out on a long pier to meet steamships bound for resorts around the lake, the location of a trestle at the edge of the lake, and restored railroad buildings from the early 1900s that are used today as retail space. Please email tours@tdrrs.org to sign up.

The walking tour will be on Sunday, June 23 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Tahoe City Transit Center Parking Lot.