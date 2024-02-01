Entertainment in Tahoe: Truckee Winter Carnival; Banked Slalom at Sugar Bowl; Snowshoe Trek with Sugar Pine Foundation

Truckee Winter Carnival

The Museum of Truckee History together with Recreation & Park are bringing back Truckee’s Winter Carnival for the 129th year! There will be sled dogs, ice skating, snow sculptures, and historical tours!

The Truckee Winter Carnival will be all day on Friday, Feb. 2, Saturday, Feb. 3, and Sunday, Feb. 4.

Lettuce

Come see Lettuce in their Vibe Tour!

Lettuce will be playing on Friday, Feb. 2 from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. at the Crystal Bay Club. Get tickets at Tixr.com.

Alo with Sway Wild

Animal Liberation Orchestra (ALO) is a California rock band currently signed to Jack Johnson’s Brushfire Records label. They have released four full-length albums for Brushfire, as well as a number of prior independent releases including a film soundtrack. Sway Wild’s sound explores the corners of rock, pop, funk, and folk.

Alo with Sway Wild will be playing on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. at the Crystal Bay Club. Get tickets at Tixr.com.

Banked Slalom at Sugar Bowl Ski Resort

Wiggle as fast as you can through the annual Banked Slalom! The ‘snake-run’ style course is specifically built for the event and features flowy banked turns and creative features that will be sure to leave a smile on your face. Be sure to stick around for awards and festivities. Proceeds benefit the High Fives Foundation.

The slalom at Sugar Bowl will be on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Sugar Bowl. Get tickets at Eventbrite.com.

Snowshoe Trek with Sugar Pine Foundation

The Sugar Pine Foundation (SPF) and the Tahoe Rim Trail Association (TRTA) have teamed up for a morning of education and fun with a snowshoe tour along the Tahoe Rim Trail to the iconic Castle Rock and loop back to the Kingsbury North Trailhead. This will be a moderate, leisurely snowshoe trek. However, it could be more challenging if snow levels are deep. Along the way, guides will reveal the mysterious world of trees and what individuals are doing to help the different species persevere for future generations. There will be lunch with an expansive lake view, so please remember to bring lunch, snacks, and a camera.

The snowshoe trek will be on Monday, Feb. 5 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Kingsbury North Trailhead. Get tickets at Tahoerimtrail.org.

Too Many Zoos Retail Therapy Tour with Cloudcord

Too Many Zoos will perform music that combines avant-garde jazz, EDM, and punk rock into their own distinctive brand of high-energy dance music.

Too Many Zoos will be performing on Thursday, Feb. 8 from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. at the Crystal Bay Club. Get tickets at Tixr.com.