Entertainment in Tahoe: Truckee’s Annual 4th of July Parade, Local Heroes 4th of July Celebration, Firecracker Mile

Dead Seagals Show

Dead Seagals is surf influenced garage rock from Tahoe City, CA. Taking notes from bands like Shannon & The Clams, Black Lips, and The Sonics, Dead Seagals ride the line between ‘Surfin’ Bird’ and ‘Where Eagles Dare.’ They released their debut EP in Aug. 2023. Dead Seagals have shared the stage with La Luz, Meatbodies, Shannon & The Clams, and many more.

Dead Seagals will be playing on Friday, June 28 from 8:30 p.m.-11 p.m. at Fox Cultural Hall in Kings Beach. Get tickets at https://foxchall.org/index.php/dead-seagals/

Big Blue Adventure Tahoe City Swim

Lake Tahoe is one of the world’s most famous sporting playgrounds. The region has an almost endless variety of spectacular mountain biking trails, adventurous hikes and, of course, waterborne activities on the “Big Blue” – Lake Tahoe – one of the largest, deepest and purest alpine lakes on earth. The Tahoe City Swim is staged in historic Tahoe City and features the beautiful, clear and clean water of Lake Tahoe and. There is a 1/2 mile, 1.2 mile, and 2.4 mile course set up just off of Commons Beach where spectators can see the action first hand.

The Big Blue Tahoe City Swim will be on Saturday, June 29 from 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.at Commons Beach in Tahoe City.

Local Heroes 4th of July Celebration

Join an unforgettable celebration of community spirit and gratitude in the heart of North Lake Tahoe this 4th of July! Incline Village’s 4th of July Celebration honors the local heroes who make our lives safer and brighter every day.

Local Heroes 4th of July Celebration will run from Tuesday, July 2 through Thursday, July 4. Check out the event schedule at https://ivcba.org/events/local-heroes/

Run to the Beach

Run, walk or stroll the 5K or 10K course. Starting at the North Tahoe Regional Park the courses offer scenic and fun trails. The 5K is a quick course and the 10K has a signature climb. Come out with your friends and family and start your July 4th with a run, walk, or stroll to the Beach. Don’t miss jumping in Lake Tahoe to cool down!

Run to the Beach will be on Thursday, July 4 from 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Truckee’s Annual 4th of July Parade

The Truckee Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the Annual Truckee 4th of July Parade, themed “Throwback Thursday.” Businesses, clubs, nonprofits, and individuals are invited to participate by creating floats that represent their take on the theme.

The parade will be on Thursday, July 4 at 10 a.m. at Truckee High School and proceed 1.5 miles down Donner Pass Road to historic downtown Truckee. Spectators can look forward to a vibrant showcase of creativity and community spirit with colorful floats, lively performances, and artistic displays reflecting Truckee’s unique character.

Truckee’s Firecracker Mile

This event, benefiting the ASC Training Center scholarship funds, is sponsored by the Truckee Chamber and Tahoe Mountain Sports. The one-mile race, slightly downhill and from US Bank to Old Town, welcomes runners of all ages and abilities. Join this beloved tradition to kick off Independence Day with athleticism and community spirit.

Truckee’s Firecracker Mile will be on Thursday, July 4 at 9:45 a.m., right before the parade begins.