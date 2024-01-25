Entertainment in Tahoe: Ullr Fest; Explosions in the Sky; Twerkshop

Ullr Fest

Come dressed in your best Ullr attire as the event is named for the Scandinavian god of winter and snow, who is widely regarded as the patron saint of skiers. Ullr hats will be available for purchase, while supplies last. Admission and parking are free. Food, drinks, raffles and merchandise will be available for purchase. Please dress warm, as the event will be held exclusively outdoors.

The Ullr Fest will be on Friday, Jan. 26 from 4-8 p.m. at Diamond Peak.

Comedy Night

Comedy night in Truckee! Come hungry – Mountain Lotus Provisions will have delicious food and drink available for sale.

Comedy Night will be on Saturday, Jan. 27 from 7:30-10:30 p.m. at Mountain Lotus Yoga. Get tickets at Eventbrite.com.

Far West U12 GS Race

The Far West U12 GS Race will be held at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe.

The Far West U12 GS Race will be on Friday, Jan. 26 and Saturday, Jan. 27 from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Lotus

Lotus is an instrumental electronic jam band formed in Goshen, Indiana in 1998 now based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Denver, and Colorado.

Lotus will be playing on Saturday, Jan. 27 from 8-11 p.m. at the Crystal Bay Club. Get tickets at Tixr.com.

Teach Me How to Twerk: Twerkshop

Have you always wanted to learn how to shake that booty? Wait no longer! Join teacher Rachel Lightner, aka Lady Light as she teaches the basics of twerking. No prior experience is needed. This will be a welcoming & playful space! Go Tahoeflow.com to read about ‘Teach Me How to Twerk’ Twerkshop & our other exciting offerings and to sign up for this 1-day dance workshop!

The workshop will be on Saturday, Jan. 27 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Tahoe Flow Arts and Fitness.

Explosions in the Sky

Explosions in the Sky is an American post-rock band from Texas. The band is a quartet, composed of drummer Chris Hrasky and guitarist/keyboardists Michael James, Munaf Rayani and Mark Smith. The band originally played under the name Breaker Morant, then changed to the current name in 1999.

Explosions in the Sky will be playing on Wednesday, Jan. 31 from 8-11 p.m. at the Crystal Bay Club. Get tickets at Tixr.com.