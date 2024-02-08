Entertainment in Tahoe: Winter Speaker Series; Winter Wildlife Survival Nordic Tour; Polish Ambassador

Valentine’s Dinner Special

Share a cozy and delicious evening with your special someone at Cedar House Pub, featuring a gastro pub menu and fireside dining. Choose from three different shared meal options with house made salads, entrees and sides. A cash bar is also available, including an extensive wine list, local beers, and hand-crafted cocktails.

The Valentine’s Dinner special will run from Friday, Feb. 9 through Wednesday, Feb. 14 from 5 – 9 p.m. every day at the Cedar House Pub in Tahoe City.

Polish Ambassador

The Polish Ambassador rocks more than just a trademark jumpsuit, authoring intentional artistic works and animated experiences in technicolor sound.

The Polish Ambassador will be playing on Friday, Feb. 9 from 9 p.m.-12 a.m. at the Crystal Bay Club Crown Room. Get tickets at Tixr.com.

Flow Into Bliss

Get ready to move your body, raise your spirit, and fuel up on the good energy when lyricist, Spiritual Graffiti, author MC YOGI, and beat master DJ DREZ join forces to take you on a journey of yoga and music.

Flow Into Bliss will be on Sunday, Feb. 11 from 12-2 p.m. at Mountain Lotus Yoga in Truckee. $35 to pre-register, $40 drop in.

Winter Wildlife Survival Nordic Tour

Glide through Tahoe’s winter wonderland on skis at a winter excursion hosted by TINS and the TRTA. Spend the morning on cross-country skis sliding, drifting, and floating amid high-elevation pine forests on Tahoe’s North Shore. There will be breaks periodically to learn about Tahoe’s forest ecology while identifying trees and animals that live amongst the Lodgepole Pines. Please bring your own cross-country skis. Depending on the group, 3-5 miles will be traveled on a groomed trail by Nevada Nordics. This tour is not for beginners and is appropriate for ages 16 and up.

The Winter Wildlife Nordic Tour will be on Tuesday, Feb. 13 from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Tahoe Meadows South Trailhead. Register at Tahoerimtrail.org .

Winter Speaker Series

Join Alpenglow for the fourth Winter Speaker Series of the 2023/24 season! Ingrid Backstrom will present “Searching for the Answer” and all proceeds will benefit The Scotty Lapp Foundation.

Ingrid Backstrom will be speaking on Thursday, Feb. 15 from 6-9 p.m. at the Olympic Village Events Center. You can also register for the livestream at ​​https://www.wildboundlive.com/events/alpenglowingrid2024

Super Bowl Watch Parties

After a fantastic NFL football season, catch the championship game on Sunday, Feb. 11 in Tahoe Donner! With early openings, just in time for kick-off, happy hour specials for the duration of the game and other great deals, don’t miss the party at the below amenities:

The Lodge Restaurant & Pub

The Pub will open starting at 3 p.m. offering 25% off The Pub menu and happy hour drink specials for the duration of the game. The regular dinner menu will be available at 5PM.

Pizza on the Hill

Pizza on the Hill will be open at 3 p.m. with a BOGO 50% off pizza special, $5 house beer and wine and 25% off appetizers for the duration of the game. Sit anywhere inside for prime viewing of the game on the 6’x9′ HD projection screen or any of the three large TVs!

Alder Creek Cafe

Alder Creek Cafe will host a special viewing party offering $5 beer and wine happy hour drink pricing and specialty food items for the duration of the game.

Za’s

Come to Za’s for Super Bowl LVIII starting an hour before kick off through the last Referee Replay! 380″ of HD TVs, drink specials, raffle prizes and a $10 all-you-can-eat buffet!

Moe’s

A Super Bowl Party in Tahoe City! Come on down to Moe’s Original BBQ/Three Sheets Brewing. Don’t forget to stop by ASAP to claim your Squares!