Entertainment in Tahoe: WinterWonderGrass Festival; Downhill Dummy Contest
WinterWonderGrass Festival
Join for the 8th year of WinterWonderGrass California!
The festival will be from Friday, Apr. 5 through Sunday Apr. 7 at Palisades Tahoe. Mark your calendars (and prep your lift tickets) for the free Thursday Kickoff Show, at the base of Palisades Ski Resort in the Plaza, followed by a weekend of music, brews, and mountains with bluegrass and americana favorites. Inside the venue, you will find an open-air outdoor mainstage, three side stages (which are heated and covered), plus daily beer, whiskey, and spiked seltzer complimentary tastings for those 21 and over, from 3-5 p.m. Get tickets at https://www.tixr.com/groups/wwgca/events/winterwondergrass-palisades-tahoe-ca-72093
Downhill Dummy Contest
Be at Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Resort on closing day for the annual end of season bash!
The Downhill Dummy Contest will be on Sunday, Apr. 7 from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Enjoy food and beverage specials, a bounce house, and the annual Downhill Dummy event. Teams build dummies to send sliding down the hill and off a massive jump. This year’s theme is “superheroes.” Prizes will be awarded for best design, best air and best crash.
