Entertainment in Tahoe: Women in Winemaking, Toyota U.S. Mogul Freestyle Championships & more!

Thursday, March 27th

Family Story Time at Incline Village Library

10:30-11 a.m., Incline Village Library, 845 Alder Avenue, Incline Village. “For children of all ages with a focus on enjoying literacy and language as a family. Enjoy stories, fingerplays, and wiggle action as part of the experience to encourage a love of books, empower thinking, stimulate creativity, and promote an overall sense of wellbeing. Stay & Play after the program for more fun with music, STEAM toys, and friends. Pre-registration required. For more information, visit http://www.washoecountylibrary.us/libraries/incline-village.php or call 775-832-4130.”

“How Can Biking w/ Giraffes & Rhinos Support Community Conservation?”

5-7 p.m., Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge, 1850 West Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City. “Have you ever ridden a mountain bike alongside a tower of giraffes? Or near a crash of rhinos? Imagine the thrill and excitement riding alongside wildlife of the African savannah; and then to realize that you are supporting the future of local community conservation at the same time. Join Tara Hetz for a presentation on adventure tourism and how it improves the livelihoods of local community members and supports local community conservation efforts in Kenya. Join for an evening of armchair travel to Laikipia, Kenya, at the base of Africa’s second highest mountain, and learn about the projects that these adventure travel trips support. Pre-registration required. $10. For more information, visit tahoe.ucdavis.edu or call 775-881-7560.”

“Women in Wine” Cakebread Cellars Wine Pairing Dinner

6 p.m., Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, 111 Country Club Drive, Incline Village. “In honor of Women’s History Month, Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe is honored to celebrate women in winemaking, featuring Cakebread Cellars Winemaker Niki Williams. With over a decade of experience at some of Napa Valley’s most renowned wine estates, Niki brings a wealth of expertise and a passion for crafting balanced, elegant blends that are both approachable and age-worthy. Ticket purchase required. $150 + tax and gratuity For more information, visit http://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/nevada/hyatt-regency-lake-tahoe-resort-spa-and-casino/tvllt or call 775-832-1234.”

“Elijah” from North Tahoe Community Choir

7 p.m., St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 341 Village Blvd, Incline Village. “North Tahoe Community Choir, directed by Donna Axton, presents Mendelssohn’s Elijah at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church. $20 in advance; $25 at the door (children 12 and under free).” More information at https://www.truckeechorus.org/ .

March Networking Mixer at Springhill Suites

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. MARCH 27 at Springhill Suites by Marriot, 10640 E. Jibboom St., Truckee, CA 96161. “All Truckee Chamber members are invited to join us for our March Networking Mixer at Springhill Suites by Marriot. They are excited to showcase their mountain charm, upscale amenities, and welcoming atmosphere. Their property’s unique blend of modern comfort and rustic elegance makes it an ideal setting for community networking. Free for members.”

Friday, March 28th

Lake Tahoe Sports Medicine Primary Care Symposium

8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tahoe Blue Event Center, 75 Hwy 50, Stateline. “Save your seat for the Lake Tahoe Sports Medicine and Primary Care Symposium. This exciting one-day CME event will feature talks covering: heat injuries, cold weather injuries, orthopedic injuries, wound care, physical therapy, team coverage, and more! Come learn, teach, and collaborate with primary care providers and specialists who take care of our active patient population here in the Sierra Mountains. $50 For more information, visit http://www.bartonhealth.org/tahoe/home.aspx or call 530-541-3420.”

Spring’s Awakening | Choral Works (Incline Village)

6:30-8:30 p.m., Cornerstone Community Church, 300 Country Club Dr., Incline Village. “The Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus welcomes the season of renewal with a program that blends reverence, brilliance, and warmth. Featuring two choral masterpieces that capture both devotion and joy, we shine a spotlight on the power of the human voice through our esteemed TOCCATA Chorus. For more information, visit toccatatahoe.org or call 775-524-2175.”

SOLD OUT: Shakey Graves With Tyler Ballgame

8 p.m., Crystal Bay Casino, 14 State Highway 28, Crystal Bay. “Across his career, Shakey Graves—a.k.a. the performance moniker of Austin, Texas- born Alejandro Rose-Garcia—has intentionally created thrilling musical adventures tailored to each fan: burning CDs and putting them in personalized decorated bags; building intricate scavenger hunts that send fans in search of unique tapes; and Bandcamp-exclusive releases. Ticket purchase required. $45 For more information, visit http://www.crystalbaycasino.com or call 775-833-6333.”

Saturday, March 29th

Toyota U.S. Mogul Freestyle Championships

All day, March 28th-March 30th at Red Dog Face, Palisades, 1960 Olympic Valley Road Olympic Valley, CA 96146. “Watch the top competitors from each division in moguls, dual moguls, and aerials. Come support the U.S. Mogul Freestyle team at Palisades Tahoe. This event will take place on Red Dog Face at Palisades.” Tickets required, pricing varies. More information at https://www.palisadestahoe.com/ .

Peak 2 Peak Family Fun Race & Party

11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Exhibition + Plaza Bar , Palisades Tahoe, 1960 Olympic Vly Rd, Olympic Valley, CA 96146. “All skiers and snowboarders – Palisades Tahoe Community Foundation (PTCF) invites all Teams Families and the broader Palisades Tahoe community to a fun-filled competition with family and friends! 100% of the proceeds will support PTCF programming. The race format includes a Family Fun Giant Slalom course on Exhibition, set as a dual GS course. Each racer will have two runs, one on each course.” More information (including pricing) at https://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/peak-2-peak .

Tahoe Donner’s Winter Music Series

“Join us every Saturday at 5:30PM at Pizza on the Hill, for some of Tahoe?s finest local musicians. Featuring happy hour delights and a warm, family-friendly atmosphere, it’s the perfect destination for a memorable night out after a thrilling day on the slopes.” This week’s performer is Michael Buster. More information at https://www.tahoedonner.com/events/2025-winter-music-series/ .

Sunday, March 29

Trivia Night at Alder Creek Cafe

6-8 p.m., 15275 Alder Creek Rd., Truckee, CA 96161. “Put your trivia skills to the test at Alder Creek Cafe. Win cool prizes with your random knowledge during this wildly fun game night. Plus, enjoy a unique selection of $5 beer and wine during Happy Hour!” More information tahoedonner.com .