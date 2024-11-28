Entertainment in Tahoe

10th Annual Tahoe Film Festival

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, CA – The 10th Annual Tahoe Film Fest will take place from Dec. 5 to 8 at the UC Davis Tahoe Science Center, 291 Country Club Dr., Incline Village.

The Tahoe Film Fest includes a number of environmental films, as well as “important American Independent Films, New Films from Latin America, and award-winning music documentaries.” Tickets are $12 for individual films. A limited number of All-Films access passes ($75) will also be sold.

For more information, visit tahoefilmfest.com.

Palisades Tahoe: “Winter in the Village”

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, CA – Palisades Tahoe will host their “Winter in the Village” celebration from 12:30 to 5 PM on Saturday, November 30. The event will be held at the resort and is “totally free” to all.

Palisades Tahoe invites people to come “enjoy a full afternoon of exciting events and activities that will be great for all ages.” The event will include “an unveiling of Forged, an art installation that is a tribute to our mountain community and legacy of excellence in sport.”

Find more information at https://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/welcome-to-winter-party .

Light up the Night: Tree Lighting

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, CA – Tahoe Donner will host a tree lighting ceremony from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on November 30. The event will be held at their Lodge Restaurant & Pub and is free.

According to the resort’s website, the event will feature “a kids craft station, hot cocoa, beer and wine, holiday inspired cocktails, a very special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus and more!” There will also be opportunities to win raffle prizes from Coffeebar, Wild & Ruff, Tahoe Mountain Fitness, and more.

Find more information at https://www.tahoedonner.com/events/light-up-the-night-4/ .

Soule’s Holiday Gift Bazaar

KINGS BEACH, CA – Soule’s Holiday Gift Bazaar will be held from 2-8 p.m. on December 3rd at The Soule Domain (9983 Cove St, Kings Beach).

The bazaar is described as a “festive event brings together holiday cheer, music, and local artisans for a unique shopping experience.” Attendees are invited to “browse handcrafted gifts by talented local artists, enjoy live music by Abby Osborn, and sip on delicious wine as you shop.”

Free to attend. For more information, visit ivcba.org/northern-lights-tahoe.