Entertainment: Johnson Party at Alibi; Distillery Train at Northstar; Event-filled weekend at Palisades

Palisades Tahoe will host a virtual reality heli-skiing simulation.

Provided/Palisades Tahoe

The Johnson Party at Alibi Ale Works

Alibi Ale Works Truckee Public House is hosting The Johnson Party at 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. The Johnson Party is a musical collective based out of Truckee, California who are ambassadors of the California Music Mountain sound.

This event is free to attend and open to those 21-plus. Enjoy a beer and great music from a band that produces vibrant music fused with elements of reggae, rock, Americana, and soul.

The band is currently working on a new album of original anthems and outdoor party tunes, and will be bringing the heat to this snowy season.

To learn more visit alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house .

High West Distillery Train at Northstar California

The High West Whiskey airstream is making a stop at Northstar California from 2-8 p.m Friday and Saturday, Jan 20-21, and from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Jan 22.

This event is located in the Northstar Village, and will take guests on a journey with sampling, games, and giveaways throughout the afternoon along with High-West themed cocktails for sale at the Overlook Bar.

To learn more about the free event, visit http://www.northstarcalifornia.com/explore-the-resort/activities-and-events/events-calendar.aspx .

Fun-filled events at Palisades Tahoe

Palisades Tahoe will be hosting a jam-packed weekend of events, beginning with CMH Heli-Ski Virtual Reality from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday thru Sunday, Jan. 20-22.

Drop by the CMH Heli-Skiing virtual reality lounge to sample what it feels like to fly for free.

Watch a beautifully immersive video with virtual reality goggles and experience stepping onto a helicopter, soaring above the peaks, and dropping into some of the best runs of your life.

If that isn’t enough excitement, make sure to head to the top of the Funitel at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 to watch a Palisades Dog Demonstration.

Learn how the Palisades Avalanche Patrol Dogs do their jobs and watch them demonstrate their abilities by searching for human scent under snow. This presentation is free and welcome to all.

An Alpine Dogs Demonstration will begin directly after at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, for free at Mid-Station of Treeline Cirque at Alpine , where the Alpine dogs will also be demonstrating their incredible skills.

Finish the day off with Disco Tubing at Palisades at SnoVentures.

Enjoy snow tubing and live DJ’s anywhere between 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan 21, with DJ Send It.

Tickets are available for purchase online only for $73 a person, and sessions are an hour each.

For those looking for something warmer can purchase tickets to the Winter Pairings Dinner Series Featuring High West Whiskey.

This 21-plus dinner begins at 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 and tickets are $125 (plus tax/gratuity). The night will feature a clever and classy whiskey tasting paired perfectly with stationed heavy appetizers.

Guests will also receive a voucher for a signature cocktail to be redeemed at the bar at any point of the evening.

For any questions or concerns, call 800-403-0206 or visit http://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar .

Mountain Lotus presents Deep House Yoga

Mountain Lotus Yoga is bringing Deep House Yoga with Alchemy from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Mountain Lotus Studio.

Admission to the class is $40, and guests are encouraged to bring their own yoga mat.

Alchemy invites guests to explore their relationship with he Devin and connect to self with intention.

Deep House Yoga is an event that started in the Bay Area in 2014, and combines playful and movement based yoga with beautifully designed Deep House Yoga music sets.

This event will include white light sound healing, along with elixirs and bites after the class by Mountain Lotus Provisions for purchase.

To learn more, visit http://www.mountainlotusyoga.com/events/deep-house-yoga .