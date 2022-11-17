Entertainment: Let pros handle cooking this Thanksgiving; Film festival, tree lighting on tap

Lets the pros handle cooking for Thanksgiving.

Getty Images

Palisades Tahoe hosts Thanksgiving Dinner

Leave the cooking to Palisades Tahoe this year for a delicious grand buffet dinner at either 2:30 or 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24.

The buffet will feature carving stations, charcuterie, seafood, holiday side dishes, and super sweet desserts. Guests will receive a complimentary glass of champagne upon arrival, and a full bar will be available for purchase as well.

Reservations should be made before Monday, Nov. 21. Adult tickets are $90 (plus taxes/gratuity), with children at $29 (plus taxes/gratuity). Children under 4 years old are free, but still need a seat booked for them.

All ages are welcome to this family-friendly dinner. Where guests will receive a truly festive dining experience.

To book your seats visit book.palisadestahoe.com/ecomm/shop/activities/9647939/en-US/?startdate=2022-11-24&adultcount=1&childCount=0&productsupercategoryId=15 .

Garwoods serves Thanksgiving Dinner on the water

Garwoods will be hosting a family-friendly Thanksgiving dinner starting at 12 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24. Their regular menu will also be served in addition.

The Thanksgiving dinner will feature a choice of roaster butternut squash bisque or holiday raspberry pear salad. Entrees will give guests a choice between Slow Roasted Tom turkey with giblet gravy and garlic mashed potatoes and vegetables, or honey pineapple glazed ham with pecan and brown sugar mashed potatoes and vegetables.

Dessert will be options between warm French apple or pumpkin pie a la mode.

Adult meals are $65 with children meals at $35 for those 10 or below.

For more information, visit http://www.garwoods.com .

Lone Eagle Grille hosts Thanksgiving

Lone Eagle Grille at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa, and Casino will be hosting a Thanksgiving holiday meal for guests and local residents. The three-course holiday meal will showcase seasonal dishes and holiday classics prepared by the resort’s talented culinary team.

“We are very excited to announced the holiday dining experience available at Lone Eagle Grille this Thanksgiving,” said General Manager Zach Bradford. “Specially curated by our incredibly talented team, the menu will include a selection of holiday favorites and locally-inspired entrees backdropped by our unmatched Lake Tahoe views.”

The meal will be available from 1-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, for $84 per person (plus taxes and gratuity).

The menu will feature a variety of options including a choice between a Thai pumpkin and coconut soup or a fall harvest sale with butternut squash and Chioggia beets. The entree will feature a cider-brined roast turkey breast and applewood-smoked pulled turkey thigh with options for a la carte sides including buttermilk whipped potatoes, crispy brussels sprouts, or a truffle macaroni gratin, among other delicious options.

A vegetarian menu will also be available for the holiday experience. It will substitute the turkey entree for a phyllo-wrapped risotto veritable tower served with a savory ciabatta stuffing, green beans and pearl onions, mushroom veloute, crispy leeks, and a Grand Mariner and ginger-cranberry relish.

To make a reservation, which is required, visit http://www.exploretock.come/loneeaglegrille or call 775-886-6899.

Bar of America’s Thanksgiving Feast

Bar of America in Truckee will be hosting a Thanksgiving Day Dinner starting at 11:30 a.m. along with their regular lunch and dinner menus on Thursday, Nov. 24.

The Thanksgiving dinner will feature a choice of roaster butternut squash bisque or holiday raspberry pear salad. The entree will give guests a taste of Slow Roasted Tom turkey with giblet gravy and garlic mashed potatoes and vegetables.

Dessert will be options between warm French apple or pumpkin pie a la mode.

Adult meals are $65 with children meals at $35 for those 10 or below.

Reservations are recommended and can be made at http://www.barofamerica.com .

Thanksgiving Dinner at home, hosted by Kitchen Collab

Kitchen Collab’s annual Thanksgiving Dinner at home gives community members and those traveling to the basin for the holiday a chance to have a specially made dinner prepared by MOGROG Rotisserie and Local Chef Productions, with pies made by Ron Allen Catering.

It starts with placing your order before Saturday, Nov. 19. Pickup will happen between 12-4 p.m. on Wednesday at the Kitchen Collab in Truckee. Then, heat according to the directions on Thanksgiving Day and enjoy a delicious meal.

The full dinner is $400 and is enough to feed four people. The menu includes a kale Caesar salad with house croutons, spice brined and roasted all-natural turkey breast with confit turkey legs, vegetables, potatoes, stuffing, gravy, baked rolls, and Mimi’s Cranberry Citrus Relish.

For dessert, patrons can choose between a 9-inch classic pumpkin pie with cinnamon Chantilly, or a 9-inch caramel Dutch apple pie with streusel. To order your pre-made dinner visit http://www.kitchencollab.co/thanksgivingdinner2022-at-home .

7th Annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival

Join the Mountain Area Preservation for the 7th Annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival hosted in Historic Downtown Truckee from 5:30-9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.

The event will be hosted at the Community Arts Center. The theme this year is Currents of Hope, featuring award-winning films about the unique natural world, the need for activism, and outdoor adventure with a cause.

This family-friendly event will have food, drinks, and a raffle to benefit MAP. Ticket prices vary, with general admission starting at $15.

To learn more visit http://www.mountainareapreservation.org/wsff .

Truckee Downtown Holiday Festival and Bud Fish Tree Lighting

Celebrate the holidays in Historic Downtown Truckee at the Annual Downtown Bud Fish Tree Lighting at dusk on Friday, Nov. 18.

This free event has been put on for 45 years by the Truckee Downtown Merchants Association and Truckee Rotary to share honoring Truckee’s community.

Small trees decorated by more than 600 local elementary students will be outside of businesses, along with a visit from Santa Claus and hot cocoa available.

Festive holiday lighting will line the streets, and the highlight of the night will be the lighting of the Bud Fish Tree at 5:20 p.m. in remembrance of the beloved Truckee community member.

To learn more visit http://www.historictruckee.com .