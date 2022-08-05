Entertainment: Live bluegrass and blues, maker and farmers markets and bocce ball nights on tap

A previous Big Bluegrass concert.

Provided/State Parks

Big BLUEgrass Benefit Concert at Sugar Pine Point State Park

The Sierra State Park Foundation will be hosting a bluegrass concert at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 at Sugar Pine Point State Park, with proceeds going to supporting Tahoe State Parks.

General admission tickets are $35, and youth tickets available for $10. Parking is $10, and is not included in ticket purchase.

The line-up for the night includes Truckee School of Music, Loretta Lynch, Broken Compass Bluegrass, and Coburn Station.

In addition, food vendors at the event include Big Blue Q and Hand Dipped Ice Cream, with beer sponsored by Sierra Nevada Brewing Company and wine provided by Highway 7.

Doors to the event open at 4 p.m., and music will play until dark. Ticket sales end on Thursday evening.

For more information, visit sierrastateparks.networkforgood.com/events/42232-big-bluegrass-benefit-concert .

Live Music Series in The Village at Palisades

Join Palisades Tahoe for free, live music every Friday this summer from 5- 7 p.m.. in the Village.

The series will feature the Might Mike Schermer Duo at the Events Plaza on Friday, Aug. 6, with two more shows scheduled for the remainder of the summer.

For more information, visit palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar .

2nd annual Mountain Lotus Bazaar

Enjoy a fun-filled day at the Mountain Lotus Summer Bazaar in Truckee on 10124 E Street from 12-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.

From 12-5 p.m., local wellness vendors, along with arts and crafts vendors. From 4-6 p.m., special guest speaker Adam Kimble will be giving a talk about Peak Performance: Achieving your Impossible.

That will be followed by live music from Indie Folk Band Go By Ocean. Food will be available from Mountain Lotus Provisions.

This event, and parking, is free. For more information, visit business.truckee.com/events/details/2nd-annual-mountain-lotus-bazaar-75929 .

Saturday Maker’s Market in Kings Beach

Tahoe Backyard presents the Saturday Maker’s Market from 3-8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 for an afternoon of meeting local vendors, makers, artists, and more.

Food trucks and entertainment are available as well, with drinks from Bear Belly Brewing Co. out for sale as well. With yard games and family friendly fun, this is an event you don’t want to miss.

To learn more, visit tahoebackyard.com .

Youth Backcountry Camp Naturalist

The Tahoe Rim Trail is hosting one more youth backcountry camping trip to ages 12-14 from Wednesday to Sunday, Aug. 10-13.

The trip will allow youth to make new friends while learning new backcountry skills while backpacking anywhere between three to six miles in a day.

The fee is on a sliding scale basis, which offers multiple different options for payment, along with options for scholarships.

The fee will include food, camping gear, all permits needed, and transportation to and from the trailheads. Participants only need to bring shoes, clothes, and excitement to get outside.

To learn more and register for the last trip, visit tahoerimtrail.org/youth-backcountry-camps .

Yoga Sound Healing Wellness Kids Camp

Kids looking for some mindful fun can join GyoHarmony Sound and Healing Arts Center for the Yoga Sound Healing Wellness Kids Camp.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, kids will be able to participate in mindful activities and mediations, along with an exploration around Donner Lake.

Following the hike, snack snacks and lunch will be served, which will lead into a music session and a sound bath.

Fees for the event are $60, and registration is available online at form.jotform.com/221686987175170 .

Truckee Certified Farmers Market

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, the Truckee Certified Farmers Market will be hosted at Truckee River Regional Park.

The market will include multiple vendors and is free to the public.

For more information, visit truckeecertifiedfa.wixsite.com/website .

Northstar’s Bocce Ball Nights

Northstar is hosting Bocce Ball Nights, open to league’s or for guests to enjoy a free-play with acoustic artists sets at 5 p.m. on Mondays through Sept. 5.

In addition, the Overlook Bar will be open, and guests are welcome to bring their own food and enjoy the evening at the resort.

League sign-ups have ended, but games will still be hosted throughout the evenings and acoustic sets will still be playing.

For more information, visit northstarcalifornia.com/explore-the-resort/activities-and-events/events-calendar.aspx?sd=06%2F27%2F2022&ed=09%2F30%2F2022 .

Bluesdays at Palisades Tahoe

The Village at Palisades Tahoe welcomes the return of Bluesdays, the free summer concert series that features top blues musicians from 6-8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays through Aug. 30.

The event, located in the Events Plaza, is jam-packed with artists, featuring JC Smith this Tuesday, Aug. 9.

In addition, an outdoor Blues bar will be open with beer, wine, and spirits. Grab-and-go food will be available from Village restaurants.

There is a limited amount of seating, and guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs if available.

For more information, visit palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar .