Entertainment: Live music at Alibi, The Chalet closing weekend events, Made in Tahoe at Palisades this weekend

Come What May Tour at Truckee Public House

Alibi Ale Works Truckee Public House will be hosting the Come What May tour with Haley Lynn and Karen Ann at 9 p.m. Saturday, May 27.

This free show is 21-plus, and one you don’t want to miss.

Organically gripping and raw, Lynn’s sultry vocals will surprise the crowd as she is spot spoken but packs a punch with her lyrical motif drops.

The duo have been touring around the United States recently and are ready to bring their unique sound and down-to-earth vibes to the stage.

To learn more visit alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house .

The Chalet Closing Weekend at Palisades Tahoe

Celebrate The Chalet’s closing weekend with an exciting lineup of events for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 27-28.

Enjoy live music from DJ Rambo and DJ Justin Waves on The Chalet Deck while indulging in delicious food and drink specials while soaking up the sun.

Specials include $8 craft beer, $5 Coors Light, $8 frankfurters and bratwursts, and $16 Big A pretzel and bier cheese.

To learn more visit http://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/chalet-closing-day .

Made in Tahoe Festival at Palisades Tahoe

The annual Made in Tahoe festival will be returning from 11 a.m.-5 p.m Saturday and Sunday, May 27-28, at Palisades Tahoe The Village.

This event celebrates all things local, and will host a wide variety of offerings that are either made in or inspired by the Lake Tahoe basin and Truckee areas.

This includes local artisans, businesses, chefs, organizations, and entertainers. In addition, there will be a large variety of local food and beer, and all proceeds from the bars will benefit the Tahoe Food Hub.

This free event will be hosting live music as well throughout both days, with performers including Bread and Butter, The Johnson Party, Wild Ginger, and Peter Joseph Butt and The King Tide.

Vendors include Tahoe Pops, Mountain Lotus provisions, Alibi Ale works, and Tahoe Blue Vodka, among many others.

To learn more ands see the full lineup of vendors, food, and entertainment, visit http://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/made-in-tahoe .