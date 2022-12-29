Entertainment: Live music at Moody’s; Happy hour, music at Gar Woods; Trivia at Alibi

Free live music at Moody’s Bistro Bar + Beats

Enjoy free, world-class musical performances beginning at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays at Moody’s Bistro Bar + Beats.

Moody’s is warm and inviting and brings together locals, long-time visitors and first-time tourists for an incredible night of moody beats, great eats, and handcrafted cocktails.

To learn more visit http://www.moodysbistro.com .

Gar Woods hosts happy hour and live music

Gar Woods will be hosting Happy Happy Hour from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday indefinitely. Enjoy delicious food and fun liberations with friends and family while taking in the beautiful views of the lake.

The party will continue with live music every weekend this winter with Rustler’s Moon from 8-11 p.m.. Take in the views and choose from a menu filled with tasty treats and drinks and enjoy a night by the lake.

To learn more about both events visit http://www.garwoods.com .

Trivia at Alibi Ale

Alibi Ale Works Truckee Public House is hosting Trivia with Joe Lew from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4,.

This free event is open to the public and is some of the best trivia in Truckee. The night will include beers and prizes and good times with friends. Teams get bonus points for bringing their own pen and paper.

To learn more about this event visit alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house .