Entertainment: Music on the Beach, free community concert, fishing derby, sunset kayak tour, live music this week

17th Annual Music on the Beach series

Start you 2023 summer weekends off right with music at the beach starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday nights, with the next show set for Friday, June 16, at the Kings Beach State Recreation Area.

This free music series is dedicated to Pam Emmerich, who was essential to the creation and development of Music on the Beach as well as the growth of the North Tahoe Business Association.

This Friday, Coburn Station will be performing. Originally for north Lake Tahoe, this group is dedicated to filling the mountains with cosmic vibrations via a soulful blend of rock n’ roll, groove, and psychedelia.

To learn more visit northtahoebusiness.org/music-on-the-beach .

T.G.I.F – Down the Rabbit Hole Free Community Concert

Truckee School of Music and Truckee Donner Recreation & Parks presents a free Friday night music concert series from 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, June 16 at the Truckee Community Arts Center in downtown Truckee.

Down the Rabbit Hole will be performing to kick things off, and if weather permits, the concert may be taken outside to the new amphitheater.

Make sure to bring your own snacks and beverages to enjoy during the show. This is a family-friendly show.

To learn more visit http://www.tahoemusic.net/new-events/2023/5/5/bias-dunn-at-the-community-arts-center-7mf85 .

Sunset Kayak Tour

Settle in for an evening of paddling and watching the night sky at 6 p.m. Friday, June 16, for a kayaking trip with Thai Adventure Company.

For just $75 a person, enjoy a tour along the lake while watching the sunset and learning about natural and human history of the region.

Tours are offered every Friday evening, along with other days by reservation. This tour needs a minimum of four people to run, and include a kayak, paddle, life jacket, permit fees, and snacks.

If you have a party of less than four, call to see if there is a group you can combine with.

To sign up visit tahoeadventurecompany.com/ourtrips/Custom/fullmoonpaddles/sunset-kayak-tour .

A Day of Healing Arts Festival at Tahoe Flow Arts & Fitness

Join Tahoe Flow Arts & Fitness at their studio for the all day, annual event, A Day of Healing Arts Festival.

The center will be showcasing health, wellness, flow arts, and movement practices at this free event, where there will be local vendors and free demo classes throughout the day beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 17.

In addition, from 12-2 p.m., there will be live performances and a Spring Student Showcase.

To learn more visit tahoeflow.com/a-day-of-healing-arts/#complete_schedule.

33rd Annual Kids Fishing Derby

The 33rd annual Kids Fishing Derby is retuning at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 17. This event is free to children ages 12 and under, and those who participate that are older than 12 will not be eligible for pries.

This year, the derby will be led tat the Cold Stream Pond behind Donner State Memorial Park.

To get there, take the road that runs between the nearby hotel and Chevron gas station, where the pond will be on the right side of the road, about 1/2 mile up.

Come down and teach your children how to fish like real fishermen. To pre-register, head over to Mountain Hardware in Truckee.

To lean more call Jim Dill at 530-448-6620.

Sierra Speaker Series: Live! Donner Reed Party

The monthly Sierra Speaker series returns with the “Those That Survived” Chautauqua presentation of the Donner Party survivors James and Margret Reed.

The talk will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17, and admission is a suggested $5 donation. Light refreshments will be available. No registration is required.

The talk will be given by David and Gayle Woodruff, who will tel the story of sheer strength, determination, and courage shown by the Reed’s during the 1800’s.

To learn more visit sierrastateparks.org/events/sierra-speaker-series-history-got-it-wrong-true-discoverer-of-comstock-lode-the-grosh-brothers-pcl64 .

Live music and events at Alibi Ale Works

Head over to Alibi Ale Works Truckee Public House at 9 p.m. Saturday, June 17, for Amy Clark & The Broad Street Band, a free performance for those 21-plus.

Jam out to plenty of cover songs, with music ranging from The Rolling Stones to Adele to Chris Stapleton.

The fun doesn’t stop there. Donner Party Mountain Runners and Tahoe Mountain Sports will be hosting a group run with free demos of the brand new shoe line NNormal at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20.

After the run, the group will meet on the patio of Alibi to hear from professional runner Dakota Jones.

If that isn’t enough, make sure not to miss out on Blu Egyptian after the very first Truckee Thursday of the year at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22.

The group has played over 200 shows in less than three yeas, and have established themselves as one of the most promising upcoming bands on the scene.

This is a free show and open to those 21-plus.

To learn more about any of these events visit alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house .

Bluesdays at Palisades Tahoe

The Village at Palisades Tahoe is bringing back Bluesdays, a free outdoor summer concert series.

The fun will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, and will run through Tuesday, Aug. 29, and will feature an outdoor blues bar with beer, wine, and spirits, and great music.

There is limited seating available, so make sure thing your own low back chai to placed in the music venue seated area if you plan to sit.

The series will kick off with The Blues Monster, followed by Too Slim & the Taildraggers the following week.

To learn more and see the full line-up of artists visit http://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/bluesdays-1 .

Music in the Park at Truckee Regional Amphitheater

Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District is proud to present the Music in the Park series, a community gathering with great music, every Wednesday beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, and running through Wednesday, August 30.

The shows will take place at the Truckee Regional “Salty” Gebhardt Amphitheater, with the event kicking off with Poor Man’s Whiskey, followed by Sneaky Creatures the following week, and Dead Winter Carpenters in two weeks.

It is free to attend these shows, but donations are welcome. There is no smoking or dogs permitted, and children must be supervised at all times.

Picnics are welcome, but please leave glass at home.

To learn more visit http://www.tdrpd.org/219/Music-in-the-Park .

Truckee Thursdays

Truckee Thursdays are back and ready to bring good vibes and even better times beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 22, in downtown Truckee.

This feel-good event brings together the community with live music, a food court with an eclectic selection of eats, children’s activities, a beer garden, and a wide variety of artisan vendors.

This weekly event also offers side walk sales and other actives hosted by local downtown merchants in historic downtown Truckee.

Truckee Trails Foundation will be hosting a complimentary bike valet in the Trout Creek Pocket Park across from Alibi Ale Works.

To learn more visit truckeethursdays.com .

Summer Speaker Series at Granlibakken

Join the Tahoe Environmental Research Center at the Granlibakken in Tahoe City at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, for the “A Lifetime of Science at Lake Tahoe” presentation with Brant Allen.

The UC Davis TERC Field Station manager, boat captain, lead research diver, and long time researcher, will be presenting photos and stories from his three decades of studying Lake Tahoe’s clarity, productivity, and food web changes.

It is $10 to attend this talk, and free for students with a student ID. There will be refreshments and a no-host bar from 5-6 p.m. The presentation will begin at 6 p.m.

To learn more visit tahoe.ucdavis.edu/events/reminiscences-lake-tahoe-limnologist .