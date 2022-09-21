Entertainment: Oktoberfest in Tahoe City, Farm Festival returns, Tapas and trails events on tap

Join in on the family-friendly fun at Tahoe City’s 2022 Oktoberfest starting at noon Saturday, Sept. 24.

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, Tahoe City is welcoming back it’s annual Oktoberfest celebration beginning at noon Saturday, Sept. 24.

This family-friendly event is jam-packed with activities for everyone and tickets are only $20 for those 21-plus. Of age guests will receive beer tickets and a commemorative Oktoberfest glass. This year the celebration will be at Gatekeepers Museum.

Enjoy craft beers from some of the region’s best microbreweries as well as live music. Bavarian themed food from food trucks will be available and games with the theme of the day along with a craft vendor village will be happening throughout the event.

The crowd will select the winner of the “Best German-themed costume” contest, so make sure to come dressed in your best Oktoberfest attire.

Children attending are invited to paint a free pumpkin on a first come, first serve basis. There will also be face painting.

For more information and to purchase your tickets visit visittahoecity.org/event/tahoe-city-oktoberfest .

KidZone Museum Family Farm Festival

Bring the family out to the KidZone Museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 for a day for free family fun.

Enjoy face painting, arts and crafts, a petting zoo, and bulb painting for the day, or come hangout for some Truckee Donner Railroad Society activities and a bilingual singalong.

In addition, there will be free museum play. This event is supported by the Truckee Chamber of Commerce and the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation.

To learn more visit kidzonemuseum.org/farm-fest .

‘Tapas & Trails’ for Truckee Trails Foundation celebration

Spend an evening celebrating the Truckee Trails Foundation’s 20th anniversary with ‘Tapas & Trails’ from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Moody’s Bistro Bar & Beats.

The Foundation will be sharing what Truckee Trails Foundation has achieved, what paths they are headed down, and how help can be provided.

Enjoy tapas and drinks with a silent auction and inspirational speakers.

Tickets are limited and available for $50.

To learn more, visit eventbrite.com/e/tapas-trails-truckee-trails-foundations-20th-anniversary-celebration-tickets-387683530877 .