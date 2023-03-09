Entertainment on tap: Sierra Speaker Series, live music at Moe’s, Ski challenge for MS at Palisades

Sierra Speaker Series: History Got It Wrong

The monthly Sierra Speaker Series will be happening at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Donner Memorial State Park Visitor Center to connect guests to the rich cultural and natural history of the area.

Admission to the talk is a suggested $5 donation, and no registration is required. Parking is free after 5 p.m. Light refreshments will be available.

Learn the history of the true discoverer of Comstock Lodge, the Gross Brothers.

To learn more visit sierrastateparks.org/event/sierra-speaker-series .

Charlie Parr with Marisa Anderson at Moe’s BBQ

Moe’s BBQ in Tahoe City will be hosting Charlie Parr and Marisa Anderson for a free, lakefront view performance at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 11.

Parr is an American country blues musician originally from Minnesota, and Anderson is an American multi-instrumentalist and composer based in Portland, Oregon.

The due will be putting on a chill performance for guests, so feel free to come in and order some food and drinks and stay for the incredible show.

To learn more visit http://www.moesbbqtahoe.com .

Ski for MS Vertical Challenge at Palisades Tahoe

Join Palisades Tahoe for an epic ski and snowboarding event all day Saturday, March 11, where participants will carve out as many vertical feet as they can and raise funds for the MS community.

This is a free event to participate in, and 100% of proceeds will directly support Can Do Multiple Sclerosis and its programs.

Following the Vertical Challenge and racing, there will be an aprés party with free beer, appetizers, live music, an auction, prizes for the best costumes, and the announcements of the Vertical Challenge Winners.

To learn more about this event visit http://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/jonny-moseley-ski-for-ms .