Entertainment: Palisades Tahoe World Cup Tour; Open Stage Mondays at Alibi Ale Works Truckee; Alpenglow Winter Speaker Series

Palisades Tahoe Audi FIS Ski World Cup Tour

Palisades Tahoe is hosting the Audi FIS Ski World Cup from Friday, Feb. 24-Sunday, Feb. 26, with a weekend filled with the best athletes, outdoor concert, fireworks, sponsor activations and more.

You can experience the Stifle Palisades Tahoe Cup from VIP and club viewing experiences, starting at $750 for VIP viewing and perks and $2,500 for cub seating and perks.

There will be multiple events happening throughout the weekend, with Palisades set to host the men’s slalom and giant slalom events on Dog Leg and Red Dog Face.

Events will kick off with a parade viewing at Compass in the Village that includes complimentary champagne, charcuterie, cowbells, and hot chocolates for the children.

The parade will begin at 5:15 p.m., followed by the welcome ceremonies at 5:45 p.m. on the KT Deck.

Later Friday evening at 7 p.m., a free concert with Black Jacket Symphony featuring Marc Martel will be happening at the KT Deck for a full performance of Queen’s “A Night at the Opera” along with a full set of Queen’s greatest hits.

The fun continues from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 Gold Coast, where DJ NateDogWoof will be performing live for free. Hangout on the outdoor deck before you catch the action on the slopes and enjoy this live performance.

The KT Deck will host multiple live artists beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 starting with Noah Kahan. Kahan has appeared at major festivals such as Bonnaroo and Boston Calling, and will be taking the stage following the Giant Slalom event earlier in the day.

He will be followed by the band 311, known as one of the most entertaining and dynamic live bands in the country. Their mix of rock, reggae, and funk creates a unique sound that will create an unforgettable weekend at Palisades.

Finish off the weekend with fireworks which can be viewed on the KT Deck beginning at 9:30 p.m.

To learn more about the line-up of events and get your exclusive tickets to the World Cup Tour, visit worldcup.palisadestahoe.com .

Open Stage Mondays at Alibi Truckee Public House

Come join host Steven La Bella for Open Stage Mondays at Alibi Ale Works Truckee Public House at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27.

The night is a fun showcase of local talent, including music solos, full band performances, comedy and skits, and more.

The stage will be set up with drums, bass amp, guitar amp, and keyboard. Microphones are available, but if you have your own, feel free to use it.

If you have talent, bring it to the stage! It’s free to participate.

For more information visit alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house .

Alpenglow Winter Speaker Series at Palisades Tahoe

The Alpenglow Winter Speaker Series continues at Palisades Tahoe in the Olympic Village Events Center at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2 with guest speaker Dave Nettle.

This free presentation, “A Return to the Alps-A ‘Post Covid’ Ski Mountaineering Journey, will chronicle Nettle’s experience on a ski tour through the French Vanoise Haute Route with his cast of friends during the spring of 2022.

Dinner will be available for purchase from MOGROG Rotisserie, where 15% of all food sales will go to benefit the beneficiary of the evening, Gateway Mountain Center.

No registration is required for this event. The show will also be live-streamed on the Alpenglow’s Youtube channel.

To learn more visit http://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/alpenglow-winter-speaker-series-3-2-23.