Entertainment: Rockstar Energy womens’ event at Northstar; Winter Speaker Series at Alpenglow; Live music at Alibi

Rockstar Women Only Weekend at Northstar California

Join Rockstar Energy in a weekend long supportive learning event for women at Northstar California beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4-5.

This women only terrain park learning experience is open to intermediate skiers and riders looking to enhance their skills in the terrain park in a supportive and inspiring setting with Northstar’s top of the line instructors.

Pre-registration for this event is required. All participants will receive small group coaching, gear core clinics, and Rockstar merchandise.

To register, visit pepmtnpromotions.com/rockstarwomenonlyweekend .

Alpenglow Sports Winter Speaker Series

The Alpenglow Sports Winter Speaker Series continues at Palisades Tahoe Olympic Village Events Center with Anna Pfaff at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.

This free event will feature a dinner available for purchase at MOGROG Rotisserie, where 15% of all sales will benefit Sierra Senior Services. Registration for this event is not required, and the show will also be live-streamed on Alpenglow’s Youtube channel.

Pfaff is a world premier alpinist and expedition climber has climbed some of the most remote alpine terrain in the world. The show Life’s New Crux will document her journey through the process of climbing Mt. Huntington and being struck with aggressive frostbite, and how she has returned to working in the mountains.

To learn more visit http://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/alpenglow-winter-speaker-series-2-9-23 .

Live music at Alibi Ale Works Truckee Public House

Celebrate Bob Marley’s birthday at Alibi Ale Works Truckee Public House at 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 with DubFyah.

This show is free. Guests should bring their dancing shoes and a smile and get ready for a great ride. DubFyah, originally from Southern California, moved to the Sierra Mountains and put down roots. His sound is defined by his love for reggae and hip hop, which is evident in all of his performances.

To learn more visit alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house .