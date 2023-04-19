Entertainment: Snow Golf tourney, Billy Dutton Uphill at Palisades, TERC presentation on tap
Snow Golf Tournament at Palisades Tahoe
Ditch the ski jacket for you golf gear for Alpine’s annual Snow Golf Tournament happening from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, for the 37th year.
This highly anticipated spring event is a unique way to spend the day on the slopes with friends and family.
It is free to participate but participants should have a valid lift ticket or season pass in order to get onto the mountain.
Registration will be on-mountain at the base area, where you will pick up your score card, ball, and club before loading onto Summit Chair.
The nine-hole course will start at the chair before making its way down the mountain with last hole at the bottom of the Alpine Bowl Chair.
Registration will be happening from 9-11 a.m. Groups of four are encouraged, and there will be a prize for the best costume.
In addition, there will be raffle prizes from Yeti, Darien, and a round of golf of four at The Links at Squaw Creek.
Make sure to hangout after the raffle for live music on the sundeck.
To learn more visit http://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/snow-golf-tournament.
Billy Dutton Uphill at Palisades Tahoe
The Billy Dutton Uphill as Palisades Tahoe will be happening beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 22 for a day of climbing and fun.
This unique race is made of those who love a good climb. Participants will climb 2,000 feet of a 3.2-mile course which begins at KT-22 and goes up the Mountain Run to High Camp.
Ski it, skin it, run it, snowshoe it, or hike it.
It is $40 for adults and $30 for juniors to enter, and all funds will go to the Far West Nordic Juniors.
To learn more and register visit bit.ly/3LdofbI.
UC Davis Science Center Presentation on Water Management
The UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center will be hosting a presentation on managing California’s water during changes in climate at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at the Granlibakken in Tahoe City.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $10 a person and free for students with a student ID. Refreshments and a no-host bar will be available before the presentation begins.
This talk will be hosted by Jeffrey Mount who is a senior fellow at the PPIC Water Policy Center, as well as a professor of earth and planetary sciences.
To learn more visit tahoe.ucdavis.edu/events/water-california-never-just-right.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.