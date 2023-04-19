Entertainment: Snow Golf tourney, Billy Dutton Uphill at Palisades, TERC presentation on tap

Snow Golf at Palisades Tahoe is set to tee off Saturday.

Provided/Palisades Tahoe/Ben Arnst

Snow Golf Tournament at Palisades Tahoe

Ditch the ski jacket for you golf gear for Alpine’s annual Snow Golf Tournament happening from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, for the 37th year.

This highly anticipated spring event is a unique way to spend the day on the slopes with friends and family.

It is free to participate but participants should have a valid lift ticket or season pass in order to get onto the mountain.

Registration will be on-mountain at the base area, where you will pick up your score card, ball, and club before loading onto Summit Chair.

The nine-hole course will start at the chair before making its way down the mountain with last hole at the bottom of the Alpine Bowl Chair.

Registration will be happening from 9-11 a.m. Groups of four are encouraged, and there will be a prize for the best costume.

In addition, there will be raffle prizes from Yeti, Darien, and a round of golf of four at The Links at Squaw Creek.

Make sure to hangout after the raffle for live music on the sundeck.

To learn more visit http://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/snow-golf-tournament .

Billy Dutton Uphill at Palisades Tahoe

The Billy Dutton Uphill as Palisades Tahoe will be happening beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 22 for a day of climbing and fun.

This unique race is made of those who love a good climb. Participants will climb 2,000 feet of a 3.2-mile course which begins at KT-22 and goes up the Mountain Run to High Camp.

Ski it, skin it, run it, snowshoe it, or hike it.

It is $40 for adults and $30 for juniors to enter, and all funds will go to the Far West Nordic Juniors.

To learn more and register visit bit.ly/3LdofbI .

UC Davis Science Center Presentation on Water Management

The UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center will be hosting a presentation on managing California’s water during changes in climate at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at the Granlibakken in Tahoe City.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $10 a person and free for students with a student ID. Refreshments and a no-host bar will be available before the presentation begins.

This talk will be hosted by Jeffrey Mount who is a senior fellow at the PPIC Water Policy Center, as well as a professor of earth and planetary sciences.

To learn more visit tahoe.ucdavis.edu/events/water-california-never-just-right .