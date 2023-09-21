Entertainment: Tahoe Music Alive; Top of the Town; Sunset Kayak Tour

Tahoe Music Alive

When? 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm Friday, September 22nd

Where? Olympic Valley Chapel at 444 Shirley Canyon Rd, Olympic Valley, CA 96141

What is it? Live music is a fantastic way to start a weekend, and it’s hard to beat Beethoven and Brahms. Whether you’re a seasoned classical music aficionado or a newcomer to the genre, this event promises an unforgettable and breathtaking experience. Pianist Alison Lee and cellist Isaac Pastor-Chermak are among Northern California’s most prominent musical “power couples” of their generation. More details on the musicians and the program at Tahoemusiclive.org. Tickets are $25.

Top of the Town – Truckee Chamber’s 70th Annual Awards Celebration

When? 5 pm – 7:30 pm Friday, September 22nd

Where? Alder Creek Adventure Center at 15275 Alder Creek Road, Truckee, CA 96161

What is it? The Truckee Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce our 70th Annual Truckee Chamber Awards – Top of the Town! It is the one time every year when the business community comes together to celebrate Truckee. We honor and recognize excellence by presenting awards to our businesses, innovators, nonprofits, and a standout employee. Fees for admission are $50 for members and $70 for non-members.

Sunset Kayak Tour

When? 6 pm – 9 pm Friday, September 22nd

Where? Tahoe Vista Recreation Area at 7010 N. Lake Blvd. Tahoe Vista, CA 96148

What is it? This kayak trip is a great way to wrap up your day in Tahoe. We meet at sunset and get on the water to watch the colors change and the stars appear. We will cover natural and human history and tour the perfect distance before landing on the beach for post-trip snacks and enjoying a Tahoe evening. Navigate to Tahoeadventurecompany.com to book. Tickets are $80 per person.

The Reminders

When? 8 pm – 11 pm Friday, September 22nd

Where? Fox Cultural Hall at 8707 North Lake Blvd, Kings Beach, CA 96143

What is it? The Reminders are a rare and remarkable musical duo seamlessly blending soulful sounds and roots music with insightful messages and thoughtful lyrics. The group consists of Brussels-born emcee Big Samir and Queens-born emcee/ vocalist Aja Black, a collective creative force that’s hard to beat. Big Samir weaves intricate rhythmic patterns with a bilingual French/English flow, displaying his street-smart credibility in both his lyrics and cool demeanor. This is beautifully complimented by Aja Black’s confident delivery, diverse cadences, and unique vocal stylings. The two have an undeniable magical chemistry as they share more than lyrical abilities and stages; the couple shares a partnership in both music and life as Samir and Aja have been married for almost a decade. Tickets start at $25 and are available at foxchall.org.

Boca & Loyalton Railroad Trestle Tour

When? 9 am – 3 pm Saturday, September 23rd

Where? Boca Townsite Parking Lot at 10395 Stampede Meadows Rd, Truckee, CA 96161

What is it? Join the Truckee Donner Railroad Society for a driving tour on the route of the Boca & Loyalton Railroad (1901-1916). See old railroad grade, remnants of old logging camps, lumber mills, and even an old trestle, collapsed in place. Part of the route is on rough unpaved roads, so an SUV or other high-clearance vehicle is advised. Admission is free!

Tahoe City Oktoberfest

When? 12 pm – 5 pm Saturday, September 23nd

Where? Gatekeeper’s Museum at 130 West Lake Blvd.,Tahoe City, CA 96145

What is it? Oktoberfest in Tahoe City is a festive fall family celebration that welcomes ALL ages. We will have Pumpkin painting, Balloon Twisting, Story Trail courtesy of Tahoe City Library, a coloring corner, face painting…and MUCH more! Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

BONUS: Sign up to experience the thrill of a festive Lederhosen 5K. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just looking for a spirited stroll, this run adds an extra layer of excitement to the day’s festivities. The course starts and finishes near the iconic Fanny Bridge in Tahoe City, offering picturesque views and a dynamic atmosphere. You’ll follow an out-and-back route on a spacious class 1 (10′ wide) paved trail alongside the scenic Truckee River. Sign up at https://tahoetrailrunning.com/lederhosen/ .

Family Farm Festival

When? 10 am – 1 pm Sunday, September 24th

Where? KidZone Museum at 11711 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee, CA 96161

What is it? A great time for the whole family! This outdoor festival features face painting, arts and crafts, a petting zoo, bulb planting, bilingual singalong, and museum play. Tickets are nonrefundable and can be purchased at Kidzonemuseum.org/farm-fest/. Tickets are $5 for non-members and $3 for members.

Youth Art Classes (ages 8+)

When? First day is 4 pm – 5 pm Monday, September 25th

Where? North Tahoe Event Center at 8318 N. Lake Blvd, Kings Beach

What is it? Make art in an imaginative and process-based class just for kids. $150 for residents and $200 for non-residents. Go to northtahoebusiness.org to register.

Adult Art Classes

When? First day is 5 pm – 7 pm Tuesday, September 26th

Where? North Tahoe Event Center at 8318 N. Lake Blvd., Kings Beach

What is it? During this 6-week series, participants will explore a variety of different techniques and projects including work in: acrylics, watercolors, drawing, fiber arts, printmaking, paper arts, and mandalas.$150 for residents and $200 for non-residents. Go to northtahoebusiness.org to register.

Truckee Certified Farmers Market

When? 8 am – 1 pm Tuesday, September 26th

Where? Truckee River Regional Park at 10500 Brockway Rd, Truckee, CA 96161

What is it? Come to the Truckee Farmers Market every Tuesday throughout summer for fresh and local fruits, veggies, flowers, meats, cheeses, olive oil, fresh baked breads, artisan crafts, food trucks and more!

Thunderbird Lodge Kayak Tour

When? 8 am – 2:30 pm Tuesday, September 26th

Where? Incline Village Visitor’s Center at 969 Tahoe Blvd, Incline Village, MV 89451

What is it? Join Tahoe Adventure Company for this truly unique Thunderbird Lodge kayak experience! Conveniently meet your guide to depart on Tahoe Adventure Company’s private shuttle. Explore the undeveloped shoreline of Lake Tahoe and then tour the famous and historic Thunderbird Lodge. Enjoy deli lunch served on the beach before paddling back to Sand Harbor. Tickets start at $195 per person. Book online at Tahoeadventurecompany.com.

Yoga at the Tahoe City Farmer’s Market

When? 8 am – 9 am Thursday, September 28th

Where? Commons Beach at 400 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe City, CA 96145

What is it? Yoga at the Tahoe City Farmer’s Market is all levels. Bring your own mat or towel to practice on. No advance sign up required.This class is free, or donation based. All proceeds from this class benefit the Kelly Smiley Youth Aerial Scholarship.Please donate any amount if you are able on Thursday mornings or you can donate directly on Venmo @TahoeFlow to this important cause.