Entertainment: The Glorious Sons; 20 Year Wine, Walk, and Shop; Made in Tahoe Festival

The Glorious Sons

To say The Glorious Sons have been playing bigger stages these past few years is a serious understatement. Since the release of their 2015 debut, ‘The Union,’ the band has shared bills in North America and Europe with everyone from The Rolling Stones and The Struts to Greta Van Fleet and Twenty-One Pilots. Their headline shows, meanwhile, have grown at a breakneck pace, with the six-piece graduating from clubs and halls to arenas and stadiums on the back of their breakout 2017 sophomore album, ‘Young Beauties and Fools,’ which racked up more than 40 million streams on Spotify, scored the band their first Billboard #1 in the US, and nabbed them the prestigious Juno Award for Best Rock Album in their native Canada.

The Glorious Sons will be performing on Saturday, October 7 at the Crystal Bay Club at 14 NV-28, Crystal Bay.

Made in Tahoe Festival

Made in Tahoe celebrates all things local. The Village at Palisades Tahoe will host a wide array of offerings that are made in or inspired by the Lake Tahoe Basin and Truckee areas: local artisans, businesses, chefs, organizations, and entertainers. Discover, explore, and experience our rich community full of talented creators while enjoying a variety of local food and beer.

Made in Tahoe Festival will be on Saturday and Sunday, October 7 and 8 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the VIllage at Palisades Tahoe. Admission is free!

A Liar’s Cruise

Welcome autumn with our 8th annual park fundraising cruise! Enjoy spellbinding stories (true or false, you decide!), fine wine, and individual charcuterie boxes. A no-host bar will be available. A live auction of marvelous treasures and experiences will be offered, benefiting the Sierra State Parks Foundation.

A Liar’s Cruise will be on Saturday, October 7 from 3:30-6 p.m. at Tahoe Gal 952 North Lake Blvd. Tahoe City. Seating is limited and reservations are required. We highly recommend guests arrive at 3:30 pm as the boat leaves sharply at 4 p.m. Tickets are $75.

Lake Tahoe Flume Fall Classic Half Marathon

Come run or just check out the Lake Tahoe Flume Fall Classic Half Marathon race in Incline Village this October.

The Lake Tahoe Flume Fall Marathon will be on Saturday, October 7 starting at 12 p.m. in Incline Village.

Truckee Litter Corps

Truckee Litter Corps is a volunteer-led litter clean-up group that cleans Truckee streets and trails. Summer 2023 Truckee Litter Corps is coming to a wrap.

Join us for the final cleanup of the year on Wednesday, October 11 at 101.5 from 5:30 -7 p.m. at KTKE Radio Station on Donner Pass Rd. A special thank you to 101.5 FM KTKE http://WWW.TRUCKEETAHOERADIO.COM for hosting! Meet between 5:30 and 6 p.m. to get cleaning supplies and an area assignment.

Barktoberfest

Get ready for the furriest Oktoberfest celebration in Lake Tahoe. We are thrilled to invite you and your furry friends to the third annual BARKtoberfest, a backyard Oktoberfest-themed fundraiser for Pet Network Lake Tahoe. BARKtoberfest is the ultimate pet and family-friendly event of the year, and this year promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

Here’s what you can look forward to: Craft Brews and Tasty Bites: Enjoy a selection of local craft beers and wine (Alibi, Shoetree Brewing Co., VSG Chateau Potelle, and more!) and mouthwatering Oktoberfest-inspired cuisine. We’ve got treats for both two-legged and four-legged guests. Live Music by Jacked Up Tahoe: Dance the day away with the high-energy tunes of Jacked Up Tahoe. They’ll keep the party going with their fantastic live performance.

Pet Friendly and Family Friendly Atmosphere: Bring the whole family, fur and all. Raffle Prizes: Take a chance at winning some fantastic raffle prizes, including gift baskets and exclusive Pet Network merchandise. Pet Adoptions: Help us find loving homes for deserving pets. We’ll have adorable animals ready to meet their forever families.

Barktoberfest will be on Thursday, October 12 from 4:30-8:30 p.m. at Pet Network Lake Tahoe at 401 Village Blvd. Incline Village. Go to Northtahoebusiness.org for tickets.

Mindfulness for Everyday Life: A Meditation Workshop with Bhante Sujatha

“The pursuit of happiness” is a common bond that unites so many of us — regardless of our economic or social position, regardless of what we’ve acquired along the way, nearly everyone on the planet is actively engaged in finding sustainable happiness.

It is a part of our everyday life, and it guides our actions and thoughts. But How can we obtain something we can’t buy or build? Sri Lanka born Buddhist Monk Bhante Sujatha teaches that we can’t possess permanent happiness, but we can redefine our understanding of what it is to be happy, and how a simple mindfulness practice can cultivate sustainable peace that will permeate every aspect of our lives.

The Mediation Workshop will be on Thursday, October 12 from 4-6 p.m. at the Lake Tahoe Wellness Center at 695 Wolf Street #2979, Kings Beach.