Entertainment this week: Bud Fish Tree Lighting, Backcountry Film Festival, Thanksgiving meals and more!

Friday, November 21

Daily Daytime Snowshoe Tours! – 10 a.m.-1 p.m., North Lake Tahoe, South Lake Tahoe. Discover the finer points of winter ecology and other unique conditions of the Tahoe Truckee area with our guided snowshoe tours! We will also stop along the way to take in the beautiful views. Our guided Snowshoe Tours are popular with all levels of nature enthusiasts. Cost: $99 pp. Time: 10am-1pm. Trip Includes: Snowshoes, poles, knowledgeable guides, natural and human history discussions, trail snacks, hot drinks, and permit fees. No experience necessary. Additional dates: 11/21, 11/24. For more information, visit https://chamber.truckee.com/events/details/daily-daytime-snowshoe-tours-11-21-2025-82249 .

Downtown Holiday Festival & Bud Fish Tree Lighting – 4:15-6 p.m., Historic Downtown Truckee and the Train Depot Island.. A Downtown Truckee tradition for over forty-five years, local children decorate trees to adorn the streets through the holidays. Hot cocoa, provides by Rotary Club of Truckee and a visit from Santa as well as the lighting of the traditional Bud Fish Tree along with the rest of Historic Downtown Truckee. It&’s a sight to see for the holidays! For more information, visit https://chamber.truckee.com/events/details/downtown-holiday-festival-bud-fish-tree-lighting-3686 .

Friday Night Music at Cottonwood Restaurant – 6:30-8:30 p.m., Cottonwood Restaurant & Bar, 10142 Rue Hilltop. Join us each Friday at Cottonwood Restaurant & Bar in Truckee for a fun night of live music and great vibes! For more information, visit https://chamber.truckee.com/events/details/friday-night-music-at-cottonwood-restaurant-11-21-2025-81282 or call (530) 587-5711.

Jackeyes – 9 p.m., Bar of America, 10040 Donner Pass Rd.. Additional dates: 11/21, 11/22. For more information, visit https://www.barofamerica.com/calendar.html or call (530) 587-2626.

Saturday, November 22

Backcountry Film Festival – 6-9 p.m., Alibi Ale Works – Truckee Public House, 10069 Bridge St. Kickoff Winter right with an amazing lineup of films, huge raffle courtesy of Tahoe Mountain Sports, Alibi’s fantastic food and drinks and about 100 friends from the outdoor community. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1522886399042906/ .

Cocoa @ the Cabin | S’moresmology Science – 1-3 p.m., North Tahoe Regional Park, 6600 Donner Rd. Cocoa at the Cabin is back, this time with S’moresmology Science! Bundle up and head to North Tahoe Regional Park! Follow the signs to the Lewellyn Scout Cabin for a cozy winter social featuring hot cocoa, music, and (if there’s snow) snowman building. Take your s’mores game to the next level with a smorgasbord of tasty toppings and treats —get creative and craft the ultimate s’more! All ages welcome + free to attend. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1700844313956224/ .

Belly Dance + Sound Bath Featuring Dragoness & Shikari – 5-6:30 p.m., Mountain Lotus Yoga, 10124 E Street. Intro to belly dance + sound bath. Awaken your feminine energy, flow with sacred rhythms, and leave feeling empowered + inspired. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/belly-dance-sound-bath-featuring-dragoness-shikari-tickets-1859881257909 .

Melvin Seals & JGB – 8 p.m., 14 State Route 28. Keeper’s of the Flame ~ Melvin Seals & JGB Return to the Crystal Bay Casino’s Crown Room on Sat. Nov. 22nd! Doors: 7pm Show: 8pm Tickets: $35 ADV/DOS Tickets: https://tixr.com/e/153386 For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1373790237650347/ .

Tuesday, November 25

Truckee Hot Club – 6:30-9 p.m., 10990 Industrial Way Ste 103 Truckee CA 96161 United States. Live Jazz at the Good Wolf every Tuesday starting at 6:30 pm. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1551583116188137/1551583119521470/?active_tab=about .

Wednesday, November 26

Country Line Dancing with Claire – 8-10 p.m., Alibi Ale Works – Truckee Public House, 10069 Bridge St. Come out for some Country Line Dancing with Claire. Claire will lead some line dancing lessons and play some of your favorite line dances and country songs. $10 cover. Please bring cash (preferred) or credit card. For more information, visit https://alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house/ .

Thursday, November 27

A Thanksgiving Dinner at The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe – 4-9 p.m., The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, 13031 Ritz Carlton Highlands Court. Indulge in a four-course dining experience artfully curated by Executive Chef Chris Bean at Manzanita, featuring exquisite dishes such as Dungeness Crab Agnolotti and Organic Diestel Farms Turkey accompanied by velvety mashed potatoes, sage-infused gravy, and award-winning wine pairings. For those seeking a further elevated feast, gather in The Ritz-Carlton Ballroom for an opulent alpine affair. For more information, visit https://www.opentable.com/r/manzanita-at-the-ritz-carlton-lake-tahoe or call (530) 562-3000.

Community Thanksgiving – 2-5:30 p.m., North Tahoe Event Center, 8318 CA-28. Enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal with community members, family, and friends at the North Tahoe Event Center in Kings Beach. Food donations and volunteers appreciated. To support or get involved email parks@ntpud.org OR sign up for volunteer shifts here: https://secure.rec1.com/CA/north-tahoe-public-utility-district-ca/catalog/index/afb828d4dc8303e6be6bc70ace7b14ee?filter=c2VhcmNoPWNvbW11bml0eSUyMHRoYW5rc2dpdmluZw== For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/758737867004212/ .

Lake Tahoe School Turkey Trot – 9-11 a.m., Description Lake Tahoe School Turkey Trot 2025 Strut your Stuffin’ – 5K course (stroller-friendly) – $25 per person (age 5+), under 5 run free!* This is a beautiful course that takes you around the heart of Incline Village. Start and Finish are both at Lake Tahoe School. Thanksgiving-themed costumes are encouraged! Run, walk, or help volunteer along the course! The beautiful Incline Lodge is offering discounted room rates for this event! That&’s right, a discounted hotel room in Tahoe for the week of Thanksgiving! Use the coupon code FALL20 when booking! *Fee is nonrefundable in the event of cancellation due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances. All proceeds go to the Lake Tahoe School Tuition Assistance Program. For more information, visit https://business.ivcba.org/event-calendar/Details/lake-tahoe-school-turkey-trot-1539398?sourceTypeId=Hub .

Thanksgiving Dinner at Cutthroat’s Saloon – 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Cutthroat’s Saloon at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, 111 Country Club Drive. Cutthroat’s Saloon at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe will serve a hearty, traditional Thanksgiving plate featuring roasted and brined turkey breast with dark meat and mushroom ragout, mashed potatoes, green bean cassoulet, sage and apple stuffing, turkey gravy, and orange cranberry sauce. The Thanksgiving plate will be available throughout the day, offering guests a relaxed and welcoming way to celebrate the holiday in Incline Village.

Thanksgiving Dinner at Osteria Sierra – 5-9 p.m., Osteria Sierra at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, 111 Country Club Drive. Osteria Sierra at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe will offer a festive Thanksgiving dining experience blending Italian traditions with classic holiday flavors. The special holiday menu will be served alongside the restaurant’s regular offerings and features dishes such as risotto de zucca con pancetta corcante with crisp pork belly and roasted butternut squash, tacchino arrosto with roasted turkey and focaccia and sausage stuffing, and a pumpkin spiced cheesecake with amaretti cookie crust. Reservations are required and can be made at opentable.com/Osteria Sierra/booking For more information, visit https://www.opentable.com/booking/restref/availability?lang=en-US&correlationId=8bcfdcf3-1283-4265-9058-1a56e5a78daf&restRef=1055665&otSource=Restaurant%20website or call (775) 832-1234.

Thanksgiving Dinner Experience, or take to go (Vegan & Veggie Options) – 5 p.m., 725 Granlibakken Rd (Mail, To: PO Box 6329. Thanksgiving Buffet Dinner. Leave the cooking to us this Thanksgiving and enjoy a delicious holiday buffet dinner in our Main Lodge. This is a full-course Thanksgiving feast, made from scratch in the Granlibakken kitchen. This annual event coincides with the opening of our historic sled hill (weather permitting) for a complete holiday weekend experience at Tahoe. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1187847586546659/ .

Thanksgiving on the Lake – Gar Woods Grill & Pier, 5000 N Lake Blvd. In addition to our regular menu, we will be serving a Traditional Thanksgiving Dinner. This will be a complete dinner including a special soup or holiday salad, Maple Roasted Turkey or Honey Glazed Ham dinners with ALL the trimmings and a choice of Pumpkin or Apple Pie a la mode. The price is $75 for adults and $37 for children under 10. We will be serving dinner from 12:00 till 9:00 PM. The Bar is open from 12:00 until 9:00 PM as well! For more information, visit https://www.garwoods.com/calendar.html or call (530) 546-3366.

Thanksgiving Three-Course Plated Dinner at The Lodge – 2-6 p.m., The Lodge Restaurant at Tahoe Donner, 12850 Northwoods Blvd. Enjoy a warm and memorable Thanksgiving at The Lodge Restaurant & Pub, where the spirit of the holiday meets exceptional dining. Savor a traditional turkey dinner, prime rib or butternut squash ravioli, accompanied by comforting sides like mashed potatoes, maple-glazed carrots and cornbread and sage-sausage stuffing. Finish your meal with a classic pumpkin pie or seasonal crème brûlée. Wine pairing and kids’ menu options are also available. Learn more at http://www.tahoedonner.com/events/thanksgiving-three-course-plated-dinner-at-the-lodge-2 For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1616073536435857/ .