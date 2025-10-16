Entertainment this week: Cocktail Bingo, Next Stop Comedy, Steely Dead and more!

Friday, October 17

Jagged Little Pills – 9 p.m., Bar of America, 10040 Donner Pass Rd.. Additional dates: 10/17, 10/18. For more information, visit https://www.barofamerica.com/calendar.html or call 530.587.2626.

Kilowatt Hours – 9 p.m., Bar of America, 10040 Donner Pass Rd.. Additional dates: 10/17, 10/18. For more information, visit https://www.barofamerica.com/calendar.html or call 530.587.2626.

Cocktail Bingo – 6:30-9:30 p.m., Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District. Deemed “the unicorn” event of the year – if you don’t go, you don’t know – this outrageous and boisterous event includes spontaneous dancing, craft cocktails, beer and wine, and plenty of shenanigans. Every year, businesses and residents can purchase tables, donate, participate and advertise through this one-of-a-kind evening. Featuring a DJ, raffle prizes, and an impromptu dance competition, Cocktail Bingo is not your grandma’s bingo game. Each person at the Table of 10 will receive 3 Bingo Game packets (8 games each). Plus the TABLE will have 3 extra Bingo Game Packets. For a total of 13 Bingo Game Packets. AND-we are going to through in a couple of Blackout cards! Event to be held at the Community Arts Center Downtown Truckee Tickets are sold ONLY as a TABLE of 10 people. You choose your pod to play with. For more information, visit https://chamber.truckee.com/events/details/cocktail-bingo-76057 .

Live Music – Gar Woods Grill & Pier, 5000 N Lake Blvd. Rustler’s Moon, 8-11 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.garwoods.com/calendar.html or call (530) 546-3366.

Next Stop Comedy at Tahoe National Brewing Co.! – Tahoe City, CA – 8-9:30 p.m., Tahoe National Brewing Company, 850 North Lake Boulevard ##21. Next Stop! – A Comedy Show Near You! Join us at Tahoe National Brewing Co. for a brand new line-up of comedians each month! For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/next-stop-comedy-at-tahoe-national-brewing-co-tahoe-city-ca-tickets-1718105362389 .

Parent’s + Kids Night Out – 5:30-8:30 p.m., North Tahoe Event Center, 8318 CA-28. Drop off the kids at the North Tahoe Event Center and enjoy a night out on the town while the kids enjoy fun games, and enjoy a movie on the event center BIG SCREEN (rated G or PG). BYO dinner and snacks, food not provided. Youth must be in grades 1st – 5th and you MUST register in advance. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2616728132000207/ .

Saturday, October 18

Tahoe PAKA Pop-Up – 3-8 p.m., Alpenglow Sports, 415 CA-28. This fall, we’re hitting the road to bring a little piece of the Andes to a town near you. Join us in Tahoe City, CA to meet the team, learn more about alpaca fiber, experience our super-soft gear….and of course, hang out with alpacas. Learn more and RSVP at https://www.pakaapparel.com/blogs/basecamp/from-peru-to-a-town-near-you?srsltid=AfmBOop2ldQiIldOt_LzBTQ2y3-4QD4xAlD4403G0c75Rk3ECJRhrNxJ For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1915804892295294/ .

Winter Hiring Fair – 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pizza On The Hill, 11463 Northwoods Blvd. Ready to learn more about working at Tahoe Donner? Stop by our seasonal hiring fair on Saturday, Oct. 18. Meet the team, ask questions, explore employment opportunities and enjoy a free lunch on us! Consider joining like-minded adventurer seekers for the winter or make your dream of living in the mountains year-round a reality with full-time opportunities! For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/785400644236526/ .

Sunday, October 19

Bluegrass Jam – 6-8 p.m., Alibi Ale Works – Truckee Public House, 10069 Bridge St. End your weekend at Alibi relaxing with beer and bluegrass tunes. This casual gathering is open to anyone who’d like to play some good music with good folks, or just sit back, relax, & enjoy the ambiance. For more information, visit https://alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house/ .

Monday, October 20

Open Stage Mondays – 6:30-9:30 p.m., Alibi Ale Works – Truckee Public House, 10069 Bridge St. Come join our super-charged open mic nights with the legendary Steve La Bella! For more information, visit https://alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house/ .

Tuesday, October 21

Bard to the Bone – 5:30-6:30 p.m., Do you find yourself longing to talk about how The Lion King adapts Hamlet for a younger audience? Do you wish you had an identical twin so you could cause a Comedy of Errors? Do your friends ask you to stop monologuing about Mark Antony’s soliloquy? Then join us at Bard to the Bone! Each month, we’ll focus on one of William Shakespeare’s plays and discuss what was interesting, funny, or downright confusing about the text or the adaptations we watched. Whether you’re a lifelong fan, a critic, or an interested amateur, we’re excited to have a lively discussion every time. This month, our selection is Cymbeline! For more information, visit https://nevadacountyca.libcal.com/event/12994378 .

Truckee River Day – 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Be part of what started it all. It was that first Truckee River Day in 1996 that spawned today’s Truckee River Watershed Council. Since then thousands of nature-lovers have shown up yearly with their gumboots, buckets, shovels and smiles to take on 100s of restoration projects throughout the watershed. Work along side your friends – and make new ones – as together we repair and restore our watershed. Restoration projects begin at 9am and 11am and are open for all ages and abilities. After a day of working to restore our watershed, you are invited to join us for the Truckee River Day Fair at Granite Flat Campground from 1pm to 4pm to celebrate the Truckee River! All are welcome – restoration volunteers and others. Come ready to have some fun – live entertainment, environmental education activities, art projects and more! Granite Flat is located 1 mile south of Truckee on Highway 89. Presented in partnership with Sierra Watershed Education Partnerships. Truckee River Day projects are designed to boost the benefits of large-scale restoration construction that has been completed in recent years. Activities like spreading native seed, planting willows, mulching, building beaver dams, improving trails and stabilizing streambanks help to recharge groundwater, increase moisture to vegetation that supports critical habitat, and keeps water flowing in our streams later into the dry season. For example, after our project work and Truckee River Day volunteer efforts in Martis Valley, the effects of that restoration effort are ragingly clear. We can now observe a multi-thread channel system in what was once a straight, single channel. There are backwater ponds, new willows moving in, and sagebrush moving out – excellent indicators of increased hydrologic function and wetland habitat area for sensitive wildlife species and for the enjoyment of our outdoor community! This Truckee River Day, you have the opportunity to contribute to projects just like this one. Please watch our safety video in preparation for having an excellent Truckee River Day volunteer experie For more information, visit https://sierrastateparks.org/events/truckee-river-day .

Truckee Trivia Tuesdays – 6-8 p.m., Alibi Ale Works – Truckee Public House, 10069 Bridge St. TRUCKEE TRIVIA TUESDAYS! It just rolls right off the tongue, doesn’t it? Come join our new host, Craig, for a night full of brain busters and beer. Craig creates all of the questions from scratch! Grab some friends and head over to Alibi Truckee for a chance to win a $50 Alibi gift card at our weekly Truckee Trivia. For more information, visit https://alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house/ .

Wednesday, October 22

Country Line Dancing with Claire – 8-10 p.m., Alibi Ale Works – Truckee Public House, 10069 Bridge St. Come out for some Country Line Dancing with Claire. Claire will lead some line dancing lessons and play some of your favorite line dances and country songs. For more information, visit https://alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house/ .

Steely Dead ” A Fusion of Steely Dan & Grateful Dead” – 7-6 p.m., Crystal Bay Casino, 14 Highway 28. For more information, visit https://devildogshows.com/event/steely-dead-a-fusion-of-steely-dan-grateful-dead/ or call (775) 833-6333.

Thursday, October 23

Rustler’s Moon – 8-11 p.m., Bar of America, 10040 Donner Pass Rd.. For more information, visit https://www.barofamerica.com/calendar.html or call 530.587.2626.