Entertainment this week: Dark Skies reception, Brett Dennen, Dirty Cello and more!

Friday, September 12

Dark Skies Photo Contest Awards Reception – 6:30-8 p.m., Tahoe Forest Multi, Specialty Clinics – 10956 Donner Pass Road. For more information, visit https://www.townoftruckee.gov/calendar.aspx?EID=1651 .

Live Music – Gar Woods Grill & Pier, 5000 N Lake Blvd. Rustler’s Moon, 8:00 – 11:00 PM Additional dates: 9/12, 9/13. For more information, visit https://www.garwoods.com/calendar.html or call (530) 546-3366.

Steve Lucky and Hammond Cheese Combo with Carmen Getit – 7:30-10:30 p.m., Moody’s Bistro, Bar & Beats, 10007 Bridge St. “Great musicians playing the hell out of great songs, and putting on a show that matched the energy of the music. For more information, visit https://www.moodysbistro.com/event/steve-lucky-and-hammond-cheese-combo-with-carmen-getit/2025-09-12/ or call (530) 587-8688.

Tahoe Music Alive presents Musical Dialogues with Haruka Fujii and the Musubi Trio – 5-6:30 p.m., Church of the Mountains, 10069 Church Street Truckee. For more information, visit https://www.gotahoenorth.com/event/v/ .

Saturday, September 13

Final Maker’s Market of the 2025 Season! – 3-7 p.m., Tahoe Backyard, 8428 Trout Ave. Enjoy shopping from local vendors with a wide variety of arts, apparel, jewelry, home goods, and more. We’ll have food trucks on site each week, along with live music, plenty of cold beer at Bear Belly Brewing Co. and more art and goods inside at Chickadee Art Collective. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1109128230976706/ .

Home Means Nevada – Free Family Concert – 10 a.m.-12 p.m., The Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts. Free Family Concert – Wiggles Welcome! Explore the great state that we call home – through music! Featuring the beloved state song Home Means Nevada, the playful excitement of The Thrill of the Orchestra, and the toe-tapping energy of Rodeo-Hoedown and Orange Blossom Special, this engaging program is perfect for young listeners. Experience the rich cultural sounds of Nevada with a traditional Paiute Pine Nut Circle Song performed by Michelle McCaule and the dynamic rhythms of Las Chiapanecas. With lively music, interactive moments, and a welcoming atmosphere, this concert is the perfect way to spark a lifelong love of music in kids of all ages! The concert is 1 hr. No advance ticket reservation is required. Lobby Activities: Enjoy special activities for children on the plaza and in the concert hall lobbies related to the theme of the concert, including a coloring station, craft station, and more. Activities take place from 10:00 AM – 10:55 AM for 11:00 AM concertgoers. For more information, visit https://chamber.truckee.com/events/details/home-means-nevada-free-family-concert-80853 .

Live Music with Kerry & Dan – 5-7 p.m., For more information, visit https://tahoebackyard.com/event-calendar .

Tahoe Music Alive Presents Haruka Fujii with Musubi Trio – 4-6 p.m., Fox Cultural Hall (formerly Arts For The Schools), 8707 N Lake Blvd. Multi-percussionist Haruka Fujii with Beni Shinohara on violin and Rayo Furuta on flute. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tahoe-music-alive-presents-haruka-fujii-with-musubi-trio-tickets-1273309987449 .

Sunday, September 14

Bluegrass Jam – 6-8 p.m., Alibi Ale Works – Truckee Public House, 10069 Bridge St. End your weekend at Alibi relaxing with beer and bluegrass tunes. This casual gathering is open to anyone who’d like to play some good music with good folks, or just sit back, relax, & enjoy the ambiance. For more information, visit https://alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house/ .

Monday, September 15

Open Stage Mondays – 6:30-9:30 p.m., Alibi Ale Works – Truckee Public House, 10069 Bridge St. Come join our super-charged open mic nights with the legendary Steve La Bella! For more information, visit https://alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house/ .

Tuesday, September 16

Bard to the Bone – 5:30-6:30 p.m., Do you find yourself longing to talk about how The Lion King adapts Hamlet for a younger audience? Do you wish you had an identical twin so you could cause a Comedy of Errors? Do your friends ask you to stop monologuing about Mark Antony’s soliloquy? Then join us at Bard to the Bone! Each month, we’ll focus on one of William Shakespeare’s plays and discuss what was interesting, funny, or downright confusing about the text or the adaptations we watched. Whether you’re a lifelong fan, a critic, or an interested amateur, we’re excited to have a lively discussion every time. This month, our selection is Pericles! For more information, visit https://nevadacountyca.libcal.com/event/12994377 .

HSTT Balls in the Ruff Golf Tournament – Gray’s Crossing Golf Course. Tahoe Mountain Club will host our scramble-style tournament at Gray’s Crossing, including a box lunch and a delicious awards dinner after golf. HSTT’s 10th Annual Balls in the Ruff Golf Tournament provides our golfers with an exceptional golf experience at Gray’s Crossing. This Peter Jacobsen-designed masterpiece is tucked away in a beautiful mountain meadow in the shadows of Mt. Rose. The natural beauty of soaring pines and undisturbed wetlands delivers a pristine golf venue with immaculate conditions, forgiving fairways, and fast greens. Event Media: To Current Calendar For more information, visit https://chamber.truckee.com/events/details/hstt-balls-in-the-ruff-golf-tournament-81113 .

Truckee Trivia Tuesdays – 6-8 p.m., Alibi Ale Works – Truckee Public House, 10069 Bridge St. TRUCKEE TRIVIA TUESDAYS! It just rolls right off the tongue, doesn’t it? Come join our new host, Craig, for a night full of brain busters and beer. 6-8pm. For more information, visit https://alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house/ .

Wednesday, September 17

Brett Dennen – 6 p.m., Crystal Bay Casino, 14 Highway 28. For more information, visit https://devildogshows.com/event/brett-dennen-w-tba-2/ or call (775) 833-6333.

Thursday, September 18

Andrew Shepherd – 7:30-10:30 p.m., Moody’s Bistro, Bar & Beats, 10007 Bridge St. Americana /Country from Boise Idaho. For more information, visit https://www.moodysbistro.com/event/andrew-shepherd/2025-09-18/ or call (530) 587-8688.

Dirty Cello – 7 p.m., Alibi Ale Works – Incline, 931 Tahoe Blvd. Cello like you’ve never heard before! For more information, visit https://www.bandsintown.com/e/107150944?app_id=pkvts0on0m&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event.

Rustler’s Moon – 8-11 p.m., Bar of America, 10040 Donner Pass Rd.. For more information, visit https://www.barofamerica.com/calendar.html or call 530.587.2626.

Tunes on Tap – 7-9 p.m., Alibi Ale Works – Incline Public House, 931 Tahoe Blvd. Description Alibi Amphitheater Sunset Sessions – Incline Village Tunes on Tap is our new Thursday night outdoor concert series in our “Alibi Amphitheater” in Incline Village. This FREE community concert series runs from July 10th through September 18th and is made possible by our partnership with Travel North Tahoe Nevada. For more information, visit https://business.ivcba.org/event-calendar/Details/tunes-on-tap-1426189?sourceTypeId=Hub .