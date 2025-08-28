Entertainment this week: Dead Winter Carpenters, Wild West Fest, Alpen Wine Fest and more!

Friday, August 29

Annual Ski Consignment Sale – 8 a.m., 11351 CA-89. Start Haus Annual Ski Consignment Sale: Labor Day Weekend. It’s the biggest event of the year! High-quality used ski gear will be lined up and on sale over Labor Day Weekend during the annual Start Haus Ski Consignment Sale. We literally take in 100s of pairs of skis – and it is some great gear – including, backcountry skis, powder skis, all-mountain skis, race skis, carving skis and speed suits. Peruse a wide range of ski gear, outfit the entire family for the winter and get great deals all weekend long. Ski Consignment Sale Hours: Friday, Aug 29 through Sunday, Aug 31, 2025 | 8am to 6pm daily

Broken Compass Bluegrass Live at Northstar Village – 5:30-8:30 p.m., Northstar Village, 5001 Northstar Dr. Celebrate Labor Day Weekend and send summer off in style at Northstar with a full weekend of exciting live performances. On Friday, Broken Compass Bluegrass will hit the stage from 5:30 – 8:30 PM. Broken Compass Bluegrass emerged in 2021 and has quickly gained recognition for their tight arrangements, tasteful picking, and standout songwriting. Hailing from Northern California, the band features Kyle Ledson, Django Ruckrich, Mei Lin Heirendt, and Sam Jacobs. Together, they’ve established themselves as one of California’s most exciting and fast-rising string bands. From the moment they take the stage, it’s clear that Broken Compass Bluegrass is something special. Their electrifying presence, rich harmonies, and intricate instrumental interplay blend tradition with innovation in a way that captivates audiences of all kinds. Whether you’re a lifelong bluegrass fan or simply looking for an unforgettable boot stomping musical experience, Broken Compass Bluegrass delivers a performance that’s both spellbinding and deeply inspiring. This is a FREE event at The Village at Northstar. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/725149717170968/ .

Brother Dan in the Casino! – 9 p.m., Grand Lodge Casino, 111 Country Club Dr. Enjoy Brother Dan’s epic playlist as you indulge in Nevada-style fun! Featuring songs you know and love, with artful arrangements and passionate delivery, no two evenings are the same. Additional dates: 8/29, 8/30. For more information, visit https://www.bandsintown.com/e/106756169?app_id=pkvts0on0m&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event.

Hot August Pipes Concert #1 – 7-9 p.m., Saint Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 341 Village Blvd #8237. A classical concert featuring music by Handel, Scott Joplin, Herbert, Bolcom, and others, conducted by Alex Eisenberg. For more information, visit https://higherelevationmusic.org/events/ or call 4153128504.

Huckleberry Road – 9pm – Bar of America, 10040 Donner Pass Rd.. Additional dates: 8/29, 8/30, 8/31. For more information, visit https://www.barofamerica.com/calendar.html or call (530) 587-2626.

Live Music – Gar Woods Grill & Pier, 5000 N Lake Blvd. Rustler’s Moon, 8:00 – 11:00 PM Additional dates: 8/29, 8/30. For more information, visit https://www.garwoods.com/calendar.html or call (530) 546-3366.

Live Music at Osteria Sierra – 6-8 p.m., Osteria Sierra at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, 111 Country Club Drive. Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino will host live music on the terrace at Osteria Sierra on Friday, August 29, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The evening will feature a performance by local musician Kendall Hoopes, offering guests a chance to enjoy lakeside dining accompanied by relaxed, alpine-inspired sounds. For more information, visit https://www.gotahoenorth.com/event/live-music-at-osteria-sierra/ .

Live Music with Vicenzo Amato at Cutthroat’s Saloon – 8-10 p.m., Cutthroat’s Saloon at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, 111 Country Club Drive. Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino will feature live music at Cutthroat’s Saloon on Friday, August 29, from 8 p.m. to 1 p.m. The evening will showcase a performance by local musician Vicenzo Amato. For more information on the resort or to book a stay, please visit HyattRegencyLakeTahoe.com.

Music on the Beach – 4-7 p.m., Incline Beach. Description Incline Beach – IVGID pass required Live Music at Incline Beach Enjoy live music every Wednesday and Friday from 4pm – 7pm. WEDNESDAYS 8/27 – Eric Anderson FRIDAYS 8/29 – Big Red Band. For more information, visit https://business.ivcba.org/event-calendar/Details/music-on-the-beach-1436027?sourceTypeId=Hub .

Music on the Beach – Kings Beach – 6-8:30 p.m., Description Free Concert Fridays – 6 – 8:30pm – Kings Beach State Recreation Area Schedule For more information, visit https://business.ivcba.org/event-calendar/Details/music-on-the-beach-kings-beach-1388620?sourceTypeId=Hub .

Poi Rogers – 7 p.m., Moody’s Bistro, Bar & Beats, 10007 Bridge St. Somewhere in-between the tropical lounges of 1930s Los Angeles and the honky tonk beer joints of rural 1950s California, you’ll find Poi Rogers. Hailing from Santa Cruz, CA, the duo performs vintage country & cowboy music, Hawaiian steel guitar ballads and trail songs. Poi Rogers features Gerard doubling on standard guitar and his 1954 Fender triple neck steel guitar with Carolyn on standup bass, their timeless harmonies anchoring the show. Additional dates: 8/29, 8/30. For more information, visit https://www.bandsintown.com/e/106555412?app_id=pkvts0on0m&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event or call (530) 587-8688.

Summer Après Series at Royal Gorge – 3-9 p.m., Sugar Bowl, PO Box 5 – 629 Sugar Bowl Rd.. Fridays (and select Saturdays) Join us at Summit Station for the return of our Summer Après Series—featuring delicious food, craft cocktails, and free live music every Friday night from 5–8PM. We’re open every Friday, plus a few special Saturdays this summer. August 30: A festive evening with live bluegrass and a hearty American summer menu, served buffet-style under the pines.

Trivia Night with Gatekeepers Museum – 5 p.m., 760 North Lake Blvd, Suite 1, 760 CA-28. Think you know Tahoe? Gather your crew and head to Tahoe Wine Collective for a lively evening of local history, fun facts, and friendly competition! Enjoy live music, great prizes, auction, and drink specials—all in support of the Gatekeeper’s Museum. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1456096972080120/ .

Saturday, August 30

6th Annual Wild West Fest – 4:30 p.m., Alder Creek Adventure Center, 15275 Alder Creek Rd. Grab your cowboy hat and boots and join the fun at the 6th Annual Wild West Fest! This year’s high-country hoe-down is on Saturday, Aug. 30, from 4:30 to 7:30PM at the Equestrian Center in Tahoe Donner. Enjoy a taste of the old frontier with a ranch-style barbecue, live music, equestrian performances, pony rides, a petting zoo, face painting and other Western-inspired activities. A rootin’ tootin’ good time for the whole family, round up all your cowgirls and cowboys for the most rip-roaring shindig this side of the Mississippi.

Bocce, Bites, and Brews – Happy Hour at Stella – 3-6 p.m., Stella. Join us weekly for happy hour at our bocce and games garden from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday! Local brews, superb wine, and internationally inspired California Cuisine coupled with bocce and cornhole. Bring your kiddos, friends, and family. We look forward to seeing you! Additional dates: 8/30, 9/4. For more information, visit https://chamber.truckee.com/events/details/bocce-bites-and-brews-happy-hour-at-stella-08-30-2025-80807 .

Donner Truckee Music on the Meadows – 5 p.m., Pizza On The Hill, 11463 Northwoods Blvd. Get up and Dance to classic rock and blues! Sonik is stoked to perform! For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/672010012355664/ .

Leather, Whiskey & Wood – 9 p.m., Alibi Ale Works – Truckee Public House, 10069 Bridge St. 4-piece rock band comin’ to Alibi Truckee. Leather, Whiskey & Wood play originals, but also mix in a lot of rock songs from different genres like Barracuda by Heart and Lo/Hi by the Black Keys. Come join the fans that already love them and become one yourself! For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1182873570549119/ .

Bluegrass & BBQ: Royal Gorge Summer Dinner Series – 5:30 p.m., Sugar Bowl, PO Box 5 – 629 Sugar Bowl Rd.. Enjoy a festive summer evening in the meadow with live music from High West Bluegrass and a mouthwatering BBQ buffet by Executive Chef Jason Landas. Set beneath open-air tents with sweeping mountain views, this laid-back event features a hearty American menu and a lively atmosphere.

Blues Monsters – 7-9 p.m., Alibi Ale Works – Incline Public House, 931 Tahoe Blvd. For more information, visit https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/6684656?ref=349591 .

False Rhythms Live at The Lodge at Big Springs – 1-4 p.m., The Lodge at Big Springs Deck, 3001 Northstar Dr. Celebrate Labor Day Weekend and send summer off in style at Northstar with a full weekend of exciting live music performances. On Saturday afternoon, False Rhythms will take the stage mid-mountain at The Lodge at Big Springs from 1:00 – 4:00 PM. False Rhythms is a 5-piece rock reggae band based out of Gardnerville, NV. False Rhythms comes from many backgrounds such as rock, metal, funk, and blends them perfectly together with powerful funky bass lines dropped by Austin Hawkins, crazy mind melting guitar solos from lead guitarist Garrett Moore, jazzy well blended chord progressions and powerful lead vocals from our lead singer and rhythm guitarist Dalton Moore. High energy drum fills, beats, and solos from Robbie Wheeler all brought together with Chris Shott’s outer spacey psychedelic synth/keyboard.

Jelly Bread Live at Northstar Village – 5-8 p.m., Northstar Village Stage, 11152 Village Way. Celebrate Labor Day Weekend and send summer off in style at Northstar with a full weekend of exciting live music performances. On Saturday evening, Jelly Bread will rock the Village stage from 5:00 – 8:00 PM. Jelly Bread has risen from Reno/Lake Tahoe area favorites into a nationally- touring, powerhouse quintet that delivers a high-energy, chameleonic playlist all over the United States. Jelly Bread’s distinct style is identified by a blend of desert twang meeting the urban tones of funk and rock. Exceptional songwriting and storytelling interlaced with four part harmonies, intricate “in-the-pocket” drum and bass grooves, swampy lap steel guitar, dirt under the fingernails guitar licks, tasty talkbox, “take-’em-to-church” organ come together into a sound that is downright appetizing.

Labor Day Sample Sale – 8 a.m., 11200 Donner Pass Rd. Mark your calendars! On Saturday, August 30th from 8am-3pm, we will be having our annual Labor Day Sample Sale. Join Tahoe Mountain Sports for an exclusive collection of samples brought to you by the very best in outdoor equipment and apparel at unmatched prices. In support of LibraryUP, an initiative by Friends of the Truckee Library who aim to create a new library for our community!

Live Music at Osteria Sierra – 6-8 p.m., Osteria Sierra at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, 111 Country Club Drive. Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino will host live music on the terrace at Osteria Sierra on Saturday, August 30, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The evening will feature a performance by local musician Stephen Holland, offering guests a chance to enjoy lakeside dining accompanied by relaxed, alpine-inspired sounds.

Live Music with Mic Smith at Cutthroat’s Saloon – 8-10 p.m., For more information, visit https://www.gotahoenorth.com/event/live-music-with-mic-smith-at-cutthroats-saloon/ .

Maker’s Market – Live Music with Sonik Rewind – 3-7 p.m., The Backyard, 8428 Trout Ave. Enjoy shopping from local vendors with a wide variety of arts, apparel, jewelry, home goods, and more. We’ll have food trucks on site each week, along with live music, plenty of cold beer at Bear Belly Brewing Co. and more art and goods inside at Chickadee Art Collective. For more information, visit https://tahoebackyard.com/event-calendar .

Petty Theft ” A Tribute to Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers” – 8 p.m., Crystal Bay Casino, 14 Highway 28. For more information, visit https://devildogshows.com/event/petty-theft-a-tribute-to-tom-petty-the-heartbreakers/ or call (775) 833-6333.

Saturday Skate Nights – 5-8 p.m., Northstar California Resort, 5001 Northstar Dr. Roll through the weekend at the Village Rink! Each Saturday night features live music, themed vibes, and plenty of time to skate the night away. Dress to match the theme and bring your best skating moves! Theme: August 30 – Reggae Night

Sunday, August 31

Alibi Sunday Sessions – 4-7 p.m., Alibi Ale Works – Incline Public House, 931 Tahoe Blvd. Description Alibi Amphitheater – Alibi Ale Works Incline Village Enjoy your Sunday with live music from local musicians at Alibi’s Sunday Sessions in the outdoor biergarten. This free live music series runs from June 15th to September 21st, so check out the lineup and come chill with an ice-cold beer. For more information, visit https://business.ivcba.org/event-calendar/Details/alibi-sunday-sessions-1426209?sourceTypeId=Hub .

Alpen Wine Fest – 2-5 p.m., 1960 Olympic Valley Road. Join us for the 36th Annual Alpen Wine Fest in The Village at Palisades Tahoe! Brought to you by The Village at Palisades Tahoe and Uncorked, the 36th Annual Alpen Wine Fest includes an all-inclusive wine tasting from over forty (40) exceptional wineries, live music, and a silent auction. All proceeds benefit Can Do MS, a non-profit foundation that delivers health and wellness education programs to help families living with MS thrive. With a donation for your wine-tasting ticket, attendees receive an Alpen Wine Fest wine glass, the all-inclusive tasting, and live music from Nick Eng Duo and Full Blast Trio feat. Cliff Porter. The event is open to all ages. However, you must be 21 or older and present a valid ID to participate in the wine tasting. For more info, please visit:https://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/alpen-wine-fest For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/619488737508625/ .

Concerts at Commons Beach: Lebo & Friends with Elliot Peck – August 31, 2025 Tahoe City, CA Concerts at Commons Beach: Lebo & Friends with Elliot Peck Get Ready! Local, regional and national performers will delight Tahoe City audiences every Sunday afternoon this summer. This FREE 13-week concert series begins June 15 through September 7. On this day, Lebo & Friends with Elliot Peck will be performing! Learn More For more information, visit https://www.visitplacer.com/concerts-at-commons-beach-lebo-friends-with-elliot-peck/ .

Dead Winter Carpenters Live at Northstar Village – 4:30-7:30 p.m., Northstar Village Stage, 11152 Village Way. Celebrate Labor Day Weekend and send summer off in style at Northstar with a full weekend of exciting live music performances. On Sunday afternoon evening, Dead Winter Carpenters will hit The Village Stage from 4:30 – 7:30 PM. Dead Winter Carpenters is a five-piece alternative country band from North Lake Tahoe, California, whose music has been described as an Americana blend of progressive bluegrass, roots rock, and folk.

Music at the Mansion: West Shore Jazz Ensemble – 4:45-7 p.m., Sugar Pine Point State Park, 7360 W Lake Blvd 96142. Tickets are $120 ($110 for SSPF Park Donors) and include parking, historic mansion tour, a twilight reception with live music and heavy apps, and wine bar sponsored by Highway 12 Winery . A reservation is required. Musicians’ Bio From smooth ballads to upbeat swing and Latin rhythms, the West Shore Jazz quintet delivers a rich and diverse repertoire that appeals to jazz enthusiasts and casual listeners alike. Our musicians share a deep camaraderie and a dedication to connecting with audiences through the power of live music. Whether you’re a longtime jazz fan or just discovering the genre, we invite you to join us and experience the joy and spontaneity of live jazz with West Shore Jazz quintet. Meet the musicians (West Shore Jazz Ensemble website). For more information, visit https://sierrastateparks.org/events/music-at-the-mansion-jazz-august .

Monday, September 1

11th Annual Labor Day Cleanup – 8:30-11:30 a.m., On holiday weekends during the summer, beaches take the brunt of the impact. The litter that gets left behind can hurt wildlife and the Lake’s clarity. Be part of the solution! Join the League, Tahoe residents and visitors to make a positive impact on the environment by removing litter from Lake Tahoe’s shores before precipitation falls and washes it into the Lake. Meeting Location: Kings Beach State Recreation Area ( Bear St, Kings Beach, CA 96150 ) Parking: Carpool, walk, or ride your bike to Kings Beach State Recreation Area. Limited parking will be available in the Kings Beach State Recreation Area parking lot for cleanup volunteers. Please check in at the Keep Tahoe Blue Booth for a free parking pass. Sign up: Sign up here . You will receive a confirmation from no-reply@galaxydigital.com . Volunteers under 18 – will need to create a volunteer account and provide a guardian email to complete the waiver online. Volunteers under 13 – will need to provide a guardian email to create a volunteer account and complete the waiver online. Be sure to bring: Full reusable water bottle Sunscreen Cleanup gloves (if you have them) Hat, sunglasses, comfortable clothing, and shoes Any snacks you would like We provide: Cleanup materials (gloves, bags, etc.) Gloves and hand sanitizer Refreshments Cool giveaways Partners: Northstar Resort , Arcade Belts , and California State Parks For questions or more information, email events@keeptahoeblue.org . For more information, visit https://www.keeptahoeblue.org/events-activities-lessons/11th-annual-labor-day-cleanup-september-1-2025/ .

Annual LABOR DAY Rotary DUCK DROP – 9-10 a.m., The Village Green. Description Help Support Local Charities For more information, visit https://business.ivcba.org/event-calendar/Details/annual-labor-day-rotary-duck-drop-1443664?sourceTypeId=Hub or call (510) 334-5343.

Country Monday! – 7-9 p.m., Alibi Ale Works – Incline Public House, 931 Tahoe Blvd. First and Third Monday of every month! Join us for line dancing and cold beer on the Incline Public House Dance Floor. Dust off your best boots and come ready to party!

Fall Into Tahoe Exhibit – 10 a.m., North Tahoe Arts, 380 N Lake Blvd. North Tahoe Arts is seeking artists for our upcoming fall exhibit, “Fall Into Tahoe,” at the Tahoe City Gallery! This exhibit will run September 1 – November 10, 2025, celebrating the beauty, stories, and landscape of Tahoe during the fall season. We encourage artists working in all mediums to apply, reflecting on the rich colors, textures, and transitions that autumn brings to our Sierra home.

Tuesday, September 2

Cock-Tail Tuesday – Bar of America, 10040 Donner Pass Rd.. (Join us for Cock-Tail Tuesday) Our signature drink the Cock-Tail how you know & love it, but better because it’s discounted! For more information, visit https://www.barofamerica.com/calendar.html or call 530.587.2626.

Truckee Trivia Tuesdays – 6-8 p.m., Alibi Ale Works – Truckee Public House, 10069 Bridge St. TRUCKEE TRIVIA TUESDAYS! It just rolls right off the tongue, doesn’t it? Come join our new host, Craig, for a night full of brain busters and beer. 6-8pm. Craig creates all of the questions from scratch! Grab some friends and head over to Alibi Truckee for a chance to win a $50 Alibi gift card at our weekly Truckee Trivia. Additional dates: 9/2, 9/2. For more information, visit https://alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house/ .

Thursday, September 4

Amy Lavere with Will Sexton – 7:30-10:30 p.m., Moody’s Bistro, Bar & Beats, 10007 Bridge St. Amy LaVere and husband Will Sexton have been music collaborators and touring companions for 11 years. The quality of their craft, the miles traveled and their original catalog is ever growing. LaVere’s songwriting is pointed and clever with lyrics that are hard to shake. Once you hear her captivating voice, it will be forever instantly recognizable. Over the past three decades, Will Sexton has grown into a skilled musical polymath: an esteemed writer, producer, session player and solo artist with a string of acclaimed LPs to his credit. Sexton’s seasoned guitar playing and velvet vocals are a superb fit to LaVere’s distinctive talent and smooth, percussive upright bass prowess. Amy and Will are among the finest musical craftsmen and performers in the Americana genre. Their spellbinding show is incomparable, something you must see for yourself. For more information, visit https://www.moodysbistro.com/event/amy-lavere-with-will-sexton/2025-09-04/ or call (530) 587-8688.

Rustler’s Moon – 8-11 p.m., Bar of America, 10040 Donner Pass Rd.. For more information, visit https://www.barofamerica.com/calendar.html or call 530.587.2626.

Senior Dance Night – 6-8:30 p.m., Fox Cultural Hall, 8707 N. Lake Blvd. Join us for a traditional old time dance! Learn the traditional dances like the waltz, fox trot, and other classics. Senior Dance takes place every first Thursday of the month. $5 per person. Dance lesson at 6pm. Dance, 7:00-8:30 pm. Cookies, drinks, and treats for sale. For more information, visit https://chamber.truckee.com/events/details/senior-dance-night-09-04-2025-77106 .

Tunes on Tap – 7-9 p.m., Alibi Ale Works – Incline Public House, 931 Tahoe Blvd. Description Alibi Amphitheater Sunset Sessions – Incline Village Tunes on Tap is our new Thursday night outdoor concert series in our “Alibi Amphitheater” in Incline Village. This FREE community concert series runs from July 10th through September 18th and is made possible by our partnership with Travel North Tahoe Nevada. For more information, visit https://business.ivcba.org/event-calendar/Details/tunes-on-tap-1426187?sourceTypeId=Hub .