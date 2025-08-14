Entertainment this Week: Fire talk, Mustache Harbor and more

Friday, August 15

Fire Risk, Fire Behavior & Post-Fire Forest Resilience w/ Dr. Andrew Latimer – 4-7:30 p.m., Granlibakken Tahoe, 725 Granlibakken Rd, Tahoe City. Wildfire is reshaping the landscapes of California and our understanding of how forests function and recover is more urgent than ever. This presentation explores how Dr. Andrew Latimer and UC Davis researchers are using advanced data science, remote sensing, and ecological modeling to understand fire behavior, assess fire risk, and predict post-fire forest resilience. Ticket purchase required. $10 For more information, visit tahoe.ucdavis.edu or call 775-881-7560.

Giovannie & the Hired Guns – 8 p.m., Crystal Bay Casino, 14 State Highway 28, Crystal Bay. Since their inception in 2015, Giovannie and The Hired Guns have made a blockbuster career out of wildly defying expectations. With a visceral sound that merges alt-metal, Red Dirt country, Latin pop, Americana, and much more, the Stephenville, Texas-based five-piece have ascended from playing local honky-tonks to taking the stage at major festivals and arenas across the country, drawing an ardent crowd ranging from cowboys to metalheads to skate punks. Ticket purchase required. $20 ADV / $25 DOS For more information, visit http://www.crystalbaycasino.com or call 775-833-6333.

Saturday, August 16

Sierra Speaker Series: Perspectives on Cultural Burning – 5-6:30 p.m., Donner Memorial State Park, 12593 Donner Pass Road, Truckee. In partnership with California State Parks and the Nevada County Library, the monthly Sierra Speaker Series connects folks to the rich cultural and natural history of the area. Join us at Donner Memorial State Park Visitor Center to learn and engage! Doors open at 5 pm, and the presentation is to follow at 5:30 pm. Light refreshments will be available. Parking is free after 5 pm. No registration required. Admission is a suggested $5 donation. For more information, visit sierrastateparks.org or call 530-583-9911.

Arnold Mitchem – 6 p.m., Jason’s Beachside Grille, 8338 N Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach. Enjoy live music from professional performer and recording artist Arnold Mitchem! Come on out for delicious food and great vibes! For more information, call 530-546-3315.

Mustache Harbor – 8 p.m., The Crown Room, 14 State Highway 28, Crystal Bay. For over a decade MUSTACHE HARBOR has been thrilling audiences across the country with their spot-on renditions of the smoothest music from the 1970’s and 80’s, all performed with the highest level of musicianship and state-of-the-art sound and lighting. Ticket purchase required. Tickets: $20 ADV / $25 DOS For more information, visit http://www.crystalbaycasino.com or call 775-833-6333.

Sunday, August 17

Ward Davis – 8 p.m., Crystal Bay Casino, 14 State Highway 28, Crystal Bay. Ward Davis is an acclaimed Americana musician and songwriter known for his soulful voice, poignant storytelling, and deeply authentic songwriting. Hailing from Monticello, Arkansas, Davis combines traditional country roots with a modern edge, creating music that resonates with both honky-tonk purists and contemporary audiences. After moving to Nashville, he gained recognition as a talented songwriter, penning tracks for country icons like Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, and Trace Adkins. Known for his raw, emotionally charged live performances, Ward Davis has cultivated a devoted fanbase, drawing listeners with his blend of vulnerability and rugged charm. Don’t miss his performance live in the Crown Room at Crystal Bay! Ticket purchase required. $25 – $30 For more information, visit http://www.crystalbaycasino.com or call 775-833-6333.

Wednesday, August 20

Community Garden Workshop – Native Pollinator – 5-6:30 p.m., Community Garden, 6600 Donner Road, Tahoe Vista. Want to learn more about our Native Pollinator species here in Tahoe? Join local Science teacher Sarah McGuire as she shares her expertise. This workshop will teach you about Native Bees, Bugs and Birds. What you can do in your own yard to help protect and provide for Tahoe’s Native pollinators. Free for members, $10/residents, $15/non-residents For more information, visit northtahoeparks.com.