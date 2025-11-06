Entertainment this week: Food & Wine Pop Up, Matilda the Musical and more!

Friday, November 7

Fall Classic Food & Wine Pop Up Event – 5-8 p.m., Diamond Peak Ski Resort, 1210 Ski Way. Uncork the flavors of California at the Fall Classic Food & Wine Pop Up at The Chateau at Incline Village on Friday, November 7, 2025.Mix, mingle, and enjoy delicious tapas paired with five wines, all while taking in breathtaking views of the mountains and lake. Make your reservations today! Date: Friday, November 7, 2025 Time: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Location: The Chateau at Incline Village (955 Fairway Blvd.) Tickets: IVGID Picture Pass holders: $90 Public: $100 Reservations Advance purchase only. Make reservations by November 3, 2025. No ticket sales at the door. Please fill out the reservation form, and our Events team at The Chateau will reach out with confirmation and to collect payment before the event. Reservations The Chateau at Incline Village | 955 Fairway Blvd. | 775-832-1240 For more information, visit https://www.diamondpeak.com/event/fall-classic-food-wine-pop-up-event/ or call (775) 832-1177.

Mountainfilm on Tour North Lake Tahoe — Night #1: Social/Cultural/Environmental Films – 6:30 a.m., 415 N Lake Blvd.. Join us on Friday, 11/7, for our kick-off evening of Mountainfilm on Tour North Lake Tahoe. Our two night film series will start with an intimate 100-person showing at Alpenglow Sports in Tahoe City. This evening is focused on showcasing films that highlight some of the most pressing environmental, political, social justice, and cultural issues facing our global community. Told from diverse perspectives and voices, these films offer powerful lenses through which we can all learn from and engage with the stories being shared. Tickets for Mountainfilm on Tour are required for entry, and are available for presale on Alpenglow’s website. Pre-sale tickets are $30, with an increase to $35 at the door. A combo ticket for Friday and Saturday night is also available for $50 online. All tickets are non-refundable. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1111123457847552/ .

Roald Dahl’s MATILDA, The Musical – Truckee Community Theater, 10046 Church Street. Truckee Community Theater presents Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical at the Truckee Community Arts Center, November 7-16. Performances will be held Fridays and Saturdays at 7PM and Sundays at 2PM. Inspired by Roald Dahl’s beloved book, Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary young girl with a brilliant mind, a vivid imagination, and the courage to stand up for what’s right. Despite having unkind parents and a terrifying headmistress, Matilda uses her wit, determination, and a little bit of magic to change her destiny and inspire those around her. Rated PG. Additional dates: 11/7, 11/8, 11/9, 11/10, 11/11, 11/12. For more information, visit https://chamber.truckee.com/events/details/roald-dahl-s-matilda-the-musical-11-07-2025-81124 or call (530) 214-8348.

SOULESTIAL Binaural Beats Sound Bath – 7-8:30 p.m., Mountain Lotus Yoga , 10124 E Street. Experience live binaural beats with SOULESTIAL—where sound, science, and spirit unite for deep healing, expansion, and renewal. Journey beyond the senses with SOULESTIAL, a pioneering live sound healing experience that bridges science, spirit, and soul. Led by Kevin Soulestial (Kevin Njikam)—multi-instrumentalist, composer, producer, educator, and sound healer—this immersive session invites you to expand consciousness through live Binaural Brainwave Entrainment, a groundbreaking sound healing technique developed under the mentorship of David Gibson, former engineer for Pink Floyd and founder of The Globe Institute. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/soulestial-binaural-beats-sound-bath-tickets-1860500108909?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl.

Why Music Matters – Free Lecture Series – 6-7 p.m., Little Bird Music. Please join MusicWings for their first Friday montly lecture series to learn from music scholars, educators, professional musicians, and community members. For more information, visit https://chamber.truckee.com/events/details/why-music-matters-free-lecture-series-11-07-2025-79471 .

Saturday, November 8

Mountainfilm on Tour North Lake Tahoe — Night #2: Adventure Films – 5 p.m., Olympic Village Event Center, 1901 Chamonix Place. Mountainfilm on Tour North Lake Tahoe continues for a second night, on Saturday 11/8, at Palisades Tahoe Olympic Village Event Center. This evening will showcase primarily adventure packed films that aim to inspire local athletes to chase their own mountain dreams. While all of the films share a common adventure component, they also weave in themes of simply being human — resilience, perseverance, community, exploration, love of nature, and passion. A combo ticket for Friday and Saturday night is also available for $50 online. All tickets are non-refundable. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1124253466543760/ .

SNOWFEST Buttaball Tournament – Sponsored by Leo’s Electric — North Lake Tahoe SNOWFEST – 10 a.m., Commons Beach, 400 N Lake Blvd. Buttaball is BACK! Feast, fun & foul balls—it’s time for Leo’s Electric Buttaball Thanksgiving Softball Tournament! Before the turkey hits the table, hit the field for a weekend of laughs, line drives, and local pride. This coed slow-pitch tourney is one of Tahoe’s favorite fall traditions—and it all benefits North Lake Tahoe SNOWFEST! For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1875020483398470/ .

SOULESTIAL Quartet – 8-11 p.m., Mountain Lotus Yoga, 10124 E Street. Experience the SOULESTIAL Quartet live—ethereal R&B, psychedelic soul, and cosmic improvisation for a night of pure sonic magic. Join us for an unforgettable night of music, vibration, and connection with the SOULESTIAL Quartet, led by Oakland-based artist Kevin Njikam (SOULESTIAL)—a multi-instrumentalist, composer, producer, and sound healer known for blending the sacred and the sonic. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/soulestial-quartet-tickets-1861397803939?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl.

Sunday, November 9

Margo Price ” Wild at Heart Tour” w/ Dillon Warnek – 8 p.m., Crystal Bay Casino, 14 Highway 28. For more information, visit https://devildogshows.com/event/margo-price-wild-at-heart-tour-w-dillon-warnek/ or call (775) 833-6333. Nearly a decade ago, Margo Price turned Nashville on its head with her breakthrough, beloved debut solo album, Midwest Farmer’s Daughter. Released in the throes of bro-country and before pop stars were crossing over into the genre left and right, it showcased an artist completely unafraid to double down not only on herself, but what she’d always loved: classic country songs written from the intellect and the gut, hell-bent on truth-telling and both timeless and urgent all at once. Respected by her peers, praised by critics and beloved by her fans, Price created a lane where independent-minded, insurgent country music can exist and thrive alongside the mainstream, and became an ardent fighter for her beliefs in a genre where the norm is to shut up and sing. A trailblazer and a champion for the craft, Price redefined what it meant to be a modern country artist. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1120171926620081/ .

Monday, November 10

Southern Culture on the Skids – 8 p.m., 14 State Route 28. Southern Culture on the Skids. SCOTS has been consistently recording and touring around the world since 1983. The band (Rick Miller – guitar and vocals, Mary Huff – bass and vocals, Dave Hartman – drums) has been playing together for over 30 years. Their musical journey has taken them from all-night North Carolina house parties to late night TV talk shows (Conan O’Brien, The Tonight Show), from performing at the base of Mt. Fuji in Japan to rockin’ out for the inmates at North Carolina correctional facilities. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1252648312962984/ .

Thursday, November 13

Ladies’ Ski Season Kickoff Party (free) – 5:30-7:30 p.m., Sierra Surf Club, 425 North Lake Blvd. We’re bringing the stoke for ski season with a night of fun! Join The Retreat Co for a free ladies’ ski season kickoff party on Thursday, November 13th from 5:30-7:30 PM at Sierra Surf Club ahead of the Girl Winter Film. We’re calling these events “Snowdowns” (like a hoedown, but for ski season) which is a fun, community-focused way for women who love the outdoors to meet, connect, and get excited for winter. Expect après vibes, a DJ, retro ski gear, local partners, raffle prizes, and a glitter station and fortune telling on-site. Whether you’re new to the area, a lifelong local, or just looking for more ski girlfriends this winter come hang out, grab a drink, and celebrate the start of the season with us! For more information, visit https://www.theretreat.company/season-kick-off-parties .