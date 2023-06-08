Entertainment this week: Free events at Alibi Ale Works; Tahoe Joy music festival; Alpine Beach Party at Palisades Tahoe

Free events at Alibi Ale Works Truckee Public House

Join in on the fun at Alibi Ale Works Truckee Public House at 4 p.m. Friday, June 9, at the TRPA Bike Kitchen event, where TRPA staff will be helping fix up donations bikes.

In addition, this free event will help teach participants how to tune up and repair their own bikes, and offers a fun look into the anatomy of the bike.

The fun will continue with Matt Aston & Badmoon at 9 p.m. Saturday, June 10.

This free show will feature roots, Americana, and rock music, giving you and your friends the perfect place to have some good old fashioned fun.

To learn more about both of these events visit alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house .

Tahoe Joy music festival at the Tahoe City Community Center

A music festival set to celebrate the joy of Lake Tahoe and vibrant music and artist scene will be happening from 12-5 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at the Tahoe City Community Center field.

This family-friendly event is welcome to all and will feature multiple performances, along with artisans and vendors, and food trucks that will benefit the Tahoe Truckee School of Music and Tahoe City Downtown Association.

This free concert will kick off the TCDA Summer Solstice Festival. Regional artists performing include Peter Joseph Burtt & The King Tide, Matt Aston & Badmoon, and Jenni & Jesse of Dead Winter Carpenters.

Alpine Beach Party at Palisades Tahoe

Celebrate at the alpine snow beach this weekend at Palisades Tahoe all day from Friday, June 9 to Sunday, June 11, whether there will be unique speciality food items, live music, and happy hour drink specials.

This unforgettable weekend of sunshine and fun will feature mouthwatering barbecue, appetizer specials, and happy hour specials like a $5 Coors Light, $8 craft beers, and $10 cocktails.

To learn more visit http://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/alpine-beach-party-2 .

Logging Railroads Trestle Tour at Hobart Estate

Join the Truckee Donner Railroad Society for a driving and hiking tour of the old logging railroad grades, collapsed trestles, rains of log cars, and more at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10.

There is no charge to participate in this you, but reservations are required and can be made at tours@tdrrs.org .

There will be old maps, photos, and stories to help you understand what it was like to be a logger over a hundred years ago. The tour includes four miles of hiking split into several segments. Make sure to bring lunch, layered clothing, and good hiking shoes.

Legacy Day at Donner Memorial State Park

Celebrate Legacy Day at Donner Memorial State Park fro 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 10, with loads of fun scheduled for the entire family to enjoy.

This event is free, but there is a $10 parking fee when coming to the park.

There will be live music, hands on activities, and historical tours throughout the day, along with a presentation from the Washoe Tribe.

Enjoy food and drinks from Big Blue Q food truck, with live music from Touch of Gold and Alice & The Wonderlandz.

This event is put on in collaboration with Sierra State Parks Foundation and sponsored by Visit Truckee Tahoe and Sustainable Truckee.

To learn more visit sierrastateparks.org/events/legacy-day .

48th Soroptimist Wine and Restaurant Faire

Enjoy culinary delights prepared by local restaurants and tastings by area wineries at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Coyote Moon Golf Course for the 48th annual Wine and Restaurant Faire and Fundraiser.

Not only will there be amazing tastings, but raffle items were thousands of dollars at just $20 a ticket.

Tickets are $55 in advanced and $60 at the door. To learn more visit sitdwine.givesmart.com .

Truckee Roundhouse Maker Show

The 7th annual Maker Show will be happening at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 11, at the Truckee Roundhouse at the Truckee Airport.

This fundraising event is the largest outreach and community event of the year that brings together local makers to share in awe at their creations.

There will be an assortment of interactive arts, technologies, hobbies, and projects, along with food trucks, beer, live music, art cars, kids activities, and a silent auction and raffle.

This creative event is $10 at the door, $5 for children, and $5 if you ride your bike there.

To learn more visit truckeeroundhouse.org .

A Lifetime of Science at Lake Tahoe presentation

The UC Davis Tahoe Science lecture series’s will continue with Brant Allen’s look into his three decades of studying Lake Tahoe at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at the Granlibakken in Tahoe City.

Admission is $10 and free for students with a student ID. There will be refreshments and a no-host bar. The lecture will begin at 6 p.m., and will focus on photos and stories from Allen’s journey into Lake Tahoe’s clarity, productivity, and food web changes.

To learn more and register for your spot at the presentation visit tahoe.ucdavis.edu/events/reminiscences-lake-tahoe-limnologist .