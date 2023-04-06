Entertainment this week: Gay Ski Weekend, concert at Palisades Tahoe, Pink moon celebration, spring events at Northstar

Gay Ski Weekend at Palisades Tahoe

Palisades Tahoe is hosting Gay Ski Weekend celebration for a fabulous weekend of fun, skiing, and dancing.

There will be free parties happening in the Plaza Bar from 5-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 7-8.

Friday is the Queer Dance Party, which is 21-plus , and will celebrate diversity and inclusion on the slopes. Enjoy live music from local DJs, delicious drinks, and a vibrant atmosphere.

Club Bunny will be happening on Saturday, where guests should wear their finest Easter attire or snow bunny best to join the queer Easter celebration.

This 21-plus celebration will have incredible music, drinks, and surprises that will make this weekend truly special.

To learn more visit http://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/gay-ski-week-1 .

Spring Tracks Concert at KT Base Bar

Palisades Tahoe KT Base Bar will be hosting a free Spring Tracks concert featuring Brett Dennen and Coburn Station Saturday, April 8.

Beginning at 1 p.m., Coburn Station will be opening, before Brett Dennen takes the stage at 4:30 p.m.

Dennen is a singer/songwriter known for his singular storytelling. He just released his latest album, See The World, and is excited to bring an incredible show to the basin.

To learn more visit http://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/spring-tracks-concert .

Mountain Lotus presents The Lotus Bloom: Pink Moon

Celebrate the Pink Moon at Mountain Lotus with The Louts Bloom from 7-9 p.m. Friday, April 7 with a night of meditation, yoga, live music, and more.

This guided, moving meditation vinyasa class led by Maddie Seeker will be combined with music by DJ Blare the Siren, and early bird tickets are only $30.

Tickets will also be available the day of for $35.

Guests should bring a yoga mat, water bottle, and a pen and journal.

To learn more and sign up visit http://www.mountainlotusyoga.com/events/the-lotus-bloom-pink-moon .

Celebrations for Spring at Northstar California

Northstar will be hosting multiple events this weekend to celebrate they 50th season, beginning with the Spring It On Pond Skim at 12 p.m. Saturday, April 8. It is free to participate in this event.

The 70’s theme party will open registration at 8:30 a.m. at the top of BSG, and is first-come-first-serve to the first 100 competitors.

The pond skim is on, and there will be music on the hill and in the Village, and tons of seasonal fun.

The fun will continue at 12 p.m. Sunday, April 9 with the first Northstar Knuckle Huck.

The day will include great prizes and music on the hill and the mountain.

Registration is open to the first 50 people to sign up on a first-come-first-serve basis, and it’s free to participate or to come by and watch and enjoy the fun.

To learn more about both events visit http://www.northstarcalifornia.com/explore-the-resort/activities-and-events/events-calendar.aspx .