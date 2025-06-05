Entertainment this Week: Grow Your Own Festival, Truckee Day, Tahoe City Food and Wine Classic and more!

Friday, June 6

The Great Skate

5-9 p.m., Northstar Skating Rink, 100 Northstar Dr, Truckee. Your family is invited to the 12th annual Great Skate at the Northstar Village Skating Rink. This free-to-attend event is put on by parent volunteers in the SELS Parent Teacher Crew (PTC) and was created to bring the community together for an incredibly fun celebration and kick-off to summer. Everyone is invited – we love to see smiling faces from other local schools and our community. The theme is “Rolling into Summer,” and costumes are always encouraged! So dig out your disco roller gear and mark your calendars for June 6th! For more information, visit truckeecharterschool.org or call 530-582-3701.

Startup Executive 3-Day Backpacking Adventure

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., , Join a powerful 3-day backcountry experience designed for founders and executives ready to reset, grow, and lead with clarity. Guided by expert coaches, you’ll push physical and mental limits, build essential leadership skills, and connect with a community of like-minded leaders—all in a stunning mountain setting.Expect early sunrises, trail meals, backcountry skills training, and deep personal reflection. Through experiential learning and real-time challenges, you’ll leave with renewed purpose, fresh perspective, and tools you can immediately apply in life and business.Spaces are limited—this is a unique opportunity to disconnect, reconnect, and rise to new heights. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit http://www.movemountains.com or call 774-831-2646.

Grow Your Own Festival – Tahoe City

4-7 p.m., UC Davis Tahoe City Field Station, 2400 Lake Forest Rd, Tahoe City. Want to grow your own fruits and vegetables here in Tahoe? Make sure you learn the tricks, the environmentally-friendly ways, and the science-based methods for gardening at high elevation by attending one of the two community garden days in May and June. For more information, visit tahoe.ucdavis.edu or call 775-881-7560.

Pride Shabbat

6 p.m., North Tahoe Hebrew Congregation, 7000 Latone Blvd., Tahoe Vista. Join us for a joyful and welcoming evening as we celebrate Shabbat and Pride together! Bring a dish to share for our potluck-style meal — whether it’s homemade, store-bought, or somewhere in between, all are welcome at the table. After we eat, we’ll gather for a short and meaningful Shabbat service that honors the spirit of community, inclusion, and reflection. Come as you are, bring your appetite, and let’s share food, stories, and a little Shabbat sparkle. Free For more information, visit tahoetemple.org or call 530-546-0895.

Classics + : A Summer Concert Series

7 p.m., Tahoe Philharmonic, 586 Douglas Court, Incline Village. Looking for a meaningful date night this summer? Join the Tahoe Philharmonic Orchestra for Classics+, a romantic evening of live music in Carson City, Incline Village, and Reno from May 30 to June 8, 2025. Enjoy the timeless beauty of Beethoven’s Violin Concerto in D major, performed by renowned violinist Kevin Matheson, along with Bach’s beloved Air on the G String. The program also features Beethoven’s joyful Symphony No. 1 and selections from Bach’s Orchestral Suite No. 3. Treat yourselves to a night of elegance, inspiration, and unforgettable music under the baton of Maestro James Rawie. Tahoe-philharmonic.com Ticket purchase required. 0-50 For more information, visit http://www.tahoe-philharmonic.com or call 765-862-2282.

Saturday, June 7

Truckee Day – 22nd Annual Street Cleanup & Town-Wide Block Party

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Join us in making our neighborhood streets shine bright at the 22nd Annual Truckee Day on Saturday, June 7! Clean up your neighborhood streets from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., then go to the town-wide block party celebration at Truckee River Regional Park from 12 – 2 p.m. Celebrate with a free BBQ lunch, live music, and a community expo. Ride your bike to the park: a FREE bike valet is provided by Truckee Trails Foundation! Pre-registration is required. Please sign up to participate and learn more at: KeepTruckeeGreen.org/TruckeeDay

National Trails Day

8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 64 Acres Trailhead, Tahoe City, Tahoe City. Join us for two community cleanups to celebrate National Trails Day at 64 acres Trailhead at Tahoe City! We will work on the Tahoe Rim Trail and clean up trash around 64 Acres Pathway and Commons Beach. You get to choose which way you want to volunteer!All volunteers will meet at the 64 acres trailhead for some donuts and coffee at 8:30 AM. Trail crew volunteers will widen the trail corridor and clean drainages on the Tahoe Rim Trail. No prior trail work experience is required! Cleanup volunteers will be grabbing Keep Tahoe Blue clean up tools and hit the 64 acres pathway and Commons Beach. Pre-registration required. Free For more information, visit tahoerimtrail.org or call 775-298-4485.

Tahoe City Food & Wine Classic

The signature wine walk returns on Saturday, June 7, from 1 to 4 p.m., featuring more than 30 tasting and food locations throughout downtown. Attendees will also enjoy live music throughout town, artisan vendors, and a live painting demonstration at North Tahoe Arts Center. Enjoy gourmet bites from Tahoe City and West Shore restaurants, local caterers, and a live feed by KOLO’s “Reno Recipes ” TV show.

The popular Vino & Vinyasa with Yoga Room Tahoe will kick off the festivities on June 7 with a free yoga class from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Heritage Plaza followed by a wine tasting with a non-alcoholic option open to all.

New this year, Tahoe National Brewing Co. will host the official after-party on June 7 from 4 to 11 p.m. This event is open to the public.

Kick off the weekend at the Grab Your Glass Pre-Party on June 6 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Boatworks Mall. Enjoy early check-in with glass and wristband pickup for the June 7 wine walk, live music, artisan vendors, food bites and tastings from Dios Azúl Tequila and two wineries. Grab Your Glass tastings are exclusive to Food & Wine Classic ticket holders only.

Sunday, June 8

Classics + : A Summer Concert Series

3 p.m., Tahoe Philharmonic, 586 Douglas Court, Incline Village. Looking for a meaningful date night this summer? Join the Tahoe Philharmonic Orchestra for Classics+, a romantic evening of live music in Carson City, Incline Village, and Reno from May 30 to June 8, 2025. Enjoy the timeless beauty of Beethoven’s Violin Concerto in D major, performed by renowned violinist Kevin Matheson, along with Bach’s beloved Air on the G String. The program also features Beethoven’s joyful Symphony No. 1 and selections from Bach’s Orchestral Suite No. 3. Treat yourselves to a night of elegance, inspiration, and unforgettable music under the baton of Maestro James Rawie. Tahoe-philharmonic.com Ticket purchase required. 0-50 For more information, visit http://www.tahoe-philharmonic.com or call 765-862-2282.

Tuesday, June 10

Talkin’ Tahoe – the Birds of Lake Tahoe

6 p.m., Duffield Theater, Incline High School, 499 Village Blvd., Incline Village. Travel North Tahoe Nevada’s speaker series highlighting Lake Tahoe history, culture, and environmental history continues with The Birds of Lake Tahoe!Can you recognize a Mountain Chickadee, a Western Tanager, a Pygmy Nuthatch, or an Eared Grebe? Do you know how many Bald Eagles call the Tahoe Basin home? Join Alan Gubanich, long-time member of the Lahontan Audubon Society (LAS) in Reno, as he describes Tahoe’s incredible bird life. Pre-registration required. FREE For more information, visit travelnorthtahoenevada.com or call 775-832-1606.

Wednesday, June 11

Open Mic Poetry at the Backyard

6:30-8 p.m., Tahoe Backyard, 8428 Trout Ave, Kings Beach. Join us under the trees at Tahoe Backyard for our annual summer Poetry Night series hosted by Tahoe Poetry Collective. This year we’re offering up an open mic in a welcoming and encouraging setting. Musicians, poets, writers, comedians, and anyone else wishing to share their work on mic are welcome. All ages and speakers of any language are welcome to participate. Free For more information, visit tahoebackyard.com.

Thursday, June 12

Old Growth Forest Celebration

9:30 a.m. to noon, Sugar Pine Point State Park, 7595 California 89, Tahoma. A free, community hike to commemorate the induction & celebration of Sugar Pine Point State Park into the Old-Growth Forest Network.This forest features some of the last remaining old-growth in the Lower Tahoe Basin, characterized by giant Sugar Pines and Incense Cedars. The trail circles the Edwin L. Z’Berg Natural Preserve. Along the way, it passes the world’s highest—elevation operating maritime navigational light, and offers excellent views of the lake. Please ensure you wear appropriate footwear and bring layers, as the weather can change unexpectedly. Also, bring plenty of water and snacks. For more information, visit sierrastateparks.org or call 530-583-9911.

18th Annual Tahoe City Classic Car Show

5:30-8 p.m., Downtown Tahoe City, 475 N. Lake Blvd, Tahoe City. Join us as we celebrate with the Tahoe City Downtown Association’s Summer Solstice Festival! The 18th annual Tahoe City Classic Car Show is free, family-friendly and will feature unique and classic cars, music and retro candy. For more information, visit kiwanisnlt.org or call 530-587-2693.