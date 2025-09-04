Entertainment this week: Guitar Strings vs. Chicken Wings, Post-Burn Party, Jerry’s Middle Finger and more!

Friday, September 5

Amy Lavere with Will Sexton – 7:30-10:30 p.m., Moody’s Bistro, Bar & Beats, 10007 Bridge St. Amy LaVere and husband Will Sexton have been music collaborators and touring companions for 11 years. The quality of their craft, the miles traveled and their original catalog is ever growing. Amy and Will are among the finest musical craftsmen and performers in the Americana genre. Their spellbinding show is incomparable, something you must see for yourself. For more information, visit https://www.moodysbistro.com/event/amy-lavere-with-will-sexton/2025-09-05/ or call (530) 587-8688.

Guitar Strings vs. Chicken Wings – 4-9:30 p.m., 1960 Olympic Valley Road. The ultimate battle is back in The Village at Palisades Tahoe! The ultimate Village battle is back, as six restaurants and six bands face off for the ultimate supremacy for “Best Wings” and “Best Band.” Restaurants will battle for the Wing vs. Wing Champion Trophy and bands will battle for a $500 cash prize, in addition to bragging rights. Cast your vote and help choose the winners! Tickets and beer, wine and cocktail specials at the TINS bar are available starting at 4 p.m. For more info, please visit https://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/guitar-strings-vs-chicken-wings .

Live Music – Gar Woods Grill & Pier, 5000 N Lake Blvd. Rustler’s Moon, 8:00 – 11:00 PM Additional dates: 9/5, 9/6. For more information, visit https://www.garwoods.com/calendar.html or call (530) 546-3366.

Moments for Memoirs: Reading the Stars, Writing Your Life – 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Truckee Library, 10031 Levon Avenue. These workshops focus on how to capture your memories and structure them into stories to write down for others to enjoy. These workshops will be led by Karen Terrey of Tangled Roots Writing. Karen is the 2025 Nevada County Poet Laureate! For more information, visit https://nevadacountyca.libcal.com/event/14289330 or call 530-582-7846.

Why Music Matters – Free Lecture Series – 6-7 p.m., Little Bird Music. Please join MusicWings for their first Friday montly lecture series to learn from music scholars, educators, professional musicians, and community members. For more information, visit https://chamber.truckee.com/events/details/why-music-matters-free-lecture-series-09-05-2025-79469 .

Saturday, September 6

DECOMPRESSION: A Post-Burn Party with Rambo & Jonny Wild – 8-11 p.m., Mountain Lotus Yoga Truckee, 10124 E Street. Shake off the playa dust and step into a night of deep rhythms and high-voltage sound. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/decompression-a-post-burn-party-with-rambo-jonny-wild-tickets-1597818731839 .

Kat Heart – 6 p.m., RMU Truckee, 10292 Donner Pass Rd. Kat Heart and the boys are coming back to rock the Carriage House! Come on out and enjoy the deck with us! For more information, visit https://www.bandsintown.com/e/107174715?app_id=pkvts0on0m&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event.

Jerry’s Middle Finger – 8 p.m., 14 State Route 28. Jerry’s Middle Finger. It’s no longer a secret that California-based Jerry’s Middle Finger (JMF) delivers the best Jerry Garcia Band tribute experience in the world – performing and celebrating the music of JGB with unparalleled sound and energy. Humbly formed in 2015 by a group of professional musicians passionate about Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead, JMF started honing its one-of-a-kind sound at LA speakeasies and beachside dive bars. Audiences of all ages instantly fell in love and soon JMF was playing to packed rooms from legendary stages throughout California, Oregon, Arizona, Colorado, and Washington — dazzling new fans on the scene and pulling even the most discerning Jerry fanatics out of their seats for the first time in decades. The future looks bright for JMF as they get ready to take their heartfelt magical dance parties to further points across the country. So whether you saw Jerry 500 times or were born after his time on earth, this much is true: JMF will make you feel like he’s still here. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/592982340268293/ .

Sunday, September 7

Bluegrass Jam – 6-8 p.m., Alibi Ale Works – Truckee Public House, 10069 Bridge St. End your weekend at Alibi relaxing with beer and bluegrass tunes. This casual gathering is open to anyone who’d like to play some good music with good folks, or just sit back, relax, & enjoy the ambiance. For more information, visit https://alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house/ .

Concerts at Commons Beach: The Blues Monsters – September 7, 2025 Tahoe City, CA Concerts at Commons Beach: The Blues Monsters Get Ready! Local, regional and national performers will delight Tahoe City audiences every Sunday afternoon this summer. This FREE 13-week concert series begins June 15 through September 7. On this day, The Blues Monsters will be performing! Learn More For more information, visit https://www.visitplacer.com/concerts-at-commons-beach-the-blues-monsters/ .

Monday, September 8

Open Stage Mondays – 6:30-9:30 p.m., Alibi Ale Works – Truckee Public House, 10069 Bridge St. Come join our super-charged open mic nights with the legendary Steve La Bella! Steve will be setting up a full stage with drums, bass amp, guitar, amps, keys, and microphones available. Let’s bring the musical community together to showcase the local talent. From solo music to full bands, comedy, skits, dance or whatever talent you may have, bring it out on Monday nights at Alibi Truckee! For more information, visit https://alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house/ .

Tuesday, September 9

Cock-Tail Tuesday – Bar of America, 10040 Donner Pass Rd.. (Join us for Cock-Tail Tuesday) Our signature drink the Cock-Tail how you know & love it, but better because it’s discounted! For more information, visit https://www.barofamerica.com/calendar.html or call 530.587.2626.

Melvin Seals and JGB – 7 p.m., Crystal Bay Casino, 14 Highway 28. For more information, visit https://devildogshows.com/event/melvin-seals-jgb/ or call (775) 833-6333.

Truckee Trivia Tuesdays – 6-8 p.m., Alibi Ale Works – Truckee Public House, 10069 Bridge St. TRUCKEE TRIVIA TUESDAYS! It just rolls right off the tongue, doesn’t it. Come join our new host, Craig, for a night full of brain busters and beer. 6-8pm. Craig creates all of the questions from scratch! Grab some friends and head over to Alibi Truckee for a chance to win a $50 Alibi gift card at our weekly Truckee Trivia. Additional dates: 9/9, 9/9. For more information, visit https://alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house/ .

Wednesday, September 10

Country Line Dancing with Claire – 8-10 p.m., Alibi Ale Works – Truckee Public House, 10069 Bridge St. Come out for some Country Line Dancing with Claire. Claire will lead some line dancing lessons and play some of your favorite line dances and country songs. $10 cover. Please bring cash (preferred) or credit card. For more information, visit https://alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house/ .

Poetry at the Backyard – 6-8 p.m., The Backyard, 8428 Trout Ave. A Tahoe Poetry Collective at the Backyard in Kings Beach. Poets, writers, musicians, comedians invited. Food trucks on site, Bear Belly Brewery, Chickadee Art. Children welcome.

Thursday, September 11

Steve Lucky and Hammond Cheese Combo with Carmen Getit – 7:30-10:30 p.m., Moody’s Bistro, Bar & Beats, 10007 Bridge St. “Great musicians playing the hell out of great songs, and putting on a show that matched the energy of the music. Steve Lucky and his guitarist, the stunning Carmen Getit, ought to be world famous. http://www.luckylounge.com/ For more information, visit https://www.moodysbistro.com/event/steve-lucky-and-hammond-cheese-combo-with-carmen-getit/2025-09-11/ or call (530) 587-8688.

Tunes on Tap Sunset Concert Series – Thursdays – 7-10 p.m., Thursday nights July 10-September 18 For more information, visit https://alibialeworks.com/tunes-on-tap/ .