Entertainment this week: Halloween events, Boot Juice, TINS 15th anniversary party and more!

Friday, October 31

6th Annual ZOMBIE PROM @ FIftyFifty Brewing! – Fifty Fifty Brewing. It’s that time of year again! Join us for our 6th and last ZOMBIE PROM (at The Rock location) on Halloween! With live music from The Mall, and DJ TBD. Come dressed in your best zombie attire and let’s party one last time at our Rock location. Get your tickets online at fiftyfiftybrewing.com in advance or come into the Pub! Additional dates: 10/31, 11/1. For more information, visit https://chamber.truckee.com/events/details/6th-annual-zombie-prom-fiftyfifty-brewing-82194 .

Boot Juice Halloween Show Live in Tahoe City – 8 p.m., Three Sheets Brewing Company, 700 North Lake Boulevard. A band that refuses to be locked into a single genre, Boot Juice finds a sense of freedom in their ability to float from bluesy rock’n’roll to progressive bluegrass and back. Inspired by the likes of Railroad Earth and soulful harmonies of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Boot Juice curates a sound that is uniquely their own, resulting in a layered and dynamic live performance. Boot Juice has been kickin’ around the west since 2016, leaving audiences happy, and dance floors sticky. The 7-piece band features electric and acoustic guitars, three vocalists, bass, drums, trumpet and alto saxophone. The band has its heart in Americana songwriting, with a rock’n’roll delivery that gets crowds moving. Boot Juice plays music that will attempt to bring you to the street corner, the river side, or the open highway. They have continued to produce new, interesting music that is hard to put a label on. It’s been called a lot of things; Rock, Bluegrass, Blues, Folk, Country. Whatever you want to call it, they have found a sound that is uniquely their own, weaving 3 or more part vocal harmonies with a rocking backing band, and impressive lead guitar licks. For more information, visit https://www.bandsintown.com/e/107420974?app_id=pkvts0on0m&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event.

Creeper’s Ball ft. Poor Man’s Whiskey “Dark Side of the Moonshine” – 8-11 p.m., 14 State Route 28. Crystal Bay’s Annual Creeper’s Ball featuring Poor Man’s Whiskey “Dark Side of the Moonshine”. Free After-Party in the Red Room with Tracorum. “Dark Side of the Moonshine” by Poor Man’s Whiskey is a bluegrass interpretation of Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon”, incorporating elements of The Wizard of Oz. The show is known for its interactive, fun, and humorous atmosphere, often featuring costumes and audience participation. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/784307204253917/ .

Day of the Dead Specials at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe – 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m., Cutthroat’s Saloon at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, 111 Country Club Drive. Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino will feature live music and a Special Day of the Dead menu at Cutthroat’s Saloon. El Trio de Dos, a local mariachi band will perform in celebration of the holiday between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. For more information on the resort or to book a stay, please visit HyattRegencyLakeTahoe.com or call (775) 832-1234 For more information, visit https://www.hyatt.com/hyatt-regency/en-US/tvllt-hyatt-regency-lake-tahoe-resort-spa-and-casino/dining or call (775) 832-1234.

Dia de Los Muertos at Cutthroat&’s Saloon – 7-9 p.m., Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, 111 Country Club Dr. Description Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe is hosting a Dia de los Muertos celebration at its Cutthroat’s Saloon. Between October 31 and November 2, the restaurant will feature a special menu including Chile en Nogada Relleno, Huitlacoche Sope, and Pan de Muerto. Guests can also enjoy specialty cocktails crafted for the holiday. Local mariachi band El Trio de Dos will perform on all three nights between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. I thought this might make a great story as a local resort is offering a festive way to celebrate Dia de los Muertos with live music and dining specials. I’ve attached a press release with more information for your review. Please let me know if you have any questions or if we can provide any additional information. I can be reached at (505) 797-6671 or by email. Additional dates: 10/31, 11/2. For more information, visit https://business.ivcba.org/event-calendar/Details/dia-de-los-muertos-at-cutthroat-s-saloon-1522739?sourceTypeId=Hub .

Fall Changes Walk at Taylor Creek – 9-11 a.m., Fall in the mountains is a season of transformation. At Taylor Creek, migrating Kokanee salmon, the wildlife they attract, and the golden hues of changing aspen leaves all come together to create a spectacular natural display. Spend your Halloween morning with wildlife biologist Sheryl Ferguson for a leisurely walk around the Taylor Creek interpretation trail and then down to the mouth of the creek at Kiva Beach. With her expert guidance, you’ll explore the rich natural history of the area and witness the subtle, and not-so-subtle, signs of the season’s change. Event details will be emailed few days in advance, so be sure to mark your calendar and register today! Bring layers, binoculars and a smile. Fill out my LGL F Additional dates: 10/31, 11/5. For more information, visit https://www.tinsweb.org/upcoming-events/fall-changes-walk-hndnl .

Halloween Dance Party – 9 p.m., Jake’s On The Lake, 780 North Lake Blvd. October 31st starting at 9pm party like there’s no tomorrow.. because there might not be?! Last night of the season. Costumes are Mandatory 21+ only For more information, visit https://www.jakestahoe.com/events/ii8kkc5rkeph0ol44cg3z0l2fjctg0 or call (530) 583-0188.

Hyatt’s Haunted Carnival – 3-9 p.m., Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa & Casino, 111 Country Club Dr. Join us for another spook-tacular Halloween at the Haunted Carnival! This family-friendly event promises a night of fun for all ages while raising money for the Incline Education Fund’s “Step Up for STEM” program. Entry is a $10 donation, which includes five carnival tickets for games and activities. Additional tickets can be purchased for $1 each. For questions, email our team at: TahoeAdventures@hyatt.com For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1417891669306039/ .

Jeshua – 7 p.m., Moody’s Bistro, Bar & Beats, 10007 Bridge St. Jeshua started the Americana Punk band – Larry And His Flask with his brother Jamin over 20 Years ago. In LAHF and on his own Jeshua toured Europe 12 times, did the Van’s Warped tour, and played in every state in the US and every province in Canada. He has played countless festivals, dance halls, dive bars, backyards, and street corners. For more information, visit https://www.bandsintown.com/e/107416780?app_id=pkvts0on0m&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event or call (530) 587-8688.

Spooky Harbor 2025 – 7-9 p.m., Sand Harbor State Park, 2005 Highway 28. Greetings ghouls, ghosts and goblins, Grab your friends and family and join us every Friday from September 26th to October 31st and Saturday November 1st for a fun movie filled night. Movies will begin at 7 pm and will be held near the Sand Harbor stage. This is a free event, but park entrance fee’s still apply ($10 for NV registered vehicles and $15 for out of state registered vehicles). NO reservations needed after 10:30am. October 31 : Us. November 1 : Dia De Los Muertos Festival starting at 4 pm, and Coco at 7 pm. For more information check out our events! We can’t wait to share this season with you. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/share/p/14HNVB9utAX/?mibextid=wwXIfr or call (775) 831-0494.

Tahoe Donner Family Movie Night – 6-9 p.m., Northwoods Clubhouse Gathering Room. Every Friday night, bring your favorite pillow and blanket to the Northwoods Clubhouse for family movie night! Grab dinner and drinks from Pizza on the Hill, kick back and enjoy a mix of new releases, old-school favorites and kid-approved picks. Once a month, kids get to choose the movie and every fourth week is Old-School Movie Week, featuring classic favorites. Spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Free popcorn is provided. Movies will be rated G, PG or PG-13. OCTOBER 2025 MOVIE LIST October 17: This movie is rated PG-13. October 24: Old-School Movie Week | This movie is rated PG. October 31: This movie is rated TV-PG. Due to licensing requirements, we are unable to post what movies will be showing but please call 530.587.9400 Ext. 0 or email info@tahoedonner.com to get the listing details. Adults must remain on the premises during the movie. Please be sure to clean up after your families, as the Gathering Room is not a full-service dining area. For more information, visit https://chamber.truckee.com/events/details/tahoe-donner-family-movie-night-10-31-2025-82190 or call (530) 587-9400.

Tracorum Halloween– Late Night Red Room after Poor Man’s Whiskey – Tahoe Throwdown – 11 p.m., Crystal Bay Casino, 14 Highway 28. Get ready for a spine-tingling, soul-shaking late-night throwdown as Tracorum haunts the Red Room at Crystal Bay this Halloween night! After Poor Man’s Whiskey blows the roof off, Tracorum will take you on a wild ride of rock, soul, and psychedelic funk that’ll have the spirits dancing ’til the witching hour. Expect face-melting jams, fiery keys, and contagious grooves in a free show that’ll leave your costume soaked in sweat and your soul lifted. For more information, visit https://www.bandsintown.com/e/107224693?app_id=pkvts0on0m&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event or call (775) 833-6333.

Saturday, November 1

15th Anniversary Fundraiser – 5-9 p.m., Rubicon Pizza is proud to host an all-you-can-eat pizza, pasta, and salad buffet in celebration of TINS’ 15th Anniversary. Come enjoy an evening filled with delicious food, live music, and community spirit, all in support of a great cause. For just $25 for adults and $15 for kids, your entry includes unlimited access to the buffet and one raffle ticket for a chance to win some amazing prizes donated by local businesses and supporters. Additional raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the event. Whether you’re a longtime supporter of TINS or just discovering our work, this is the perfect opportunity to celebrate TINS’s impact, connect with others, and enjoy a fun-filled evening. Don’t miss out, come hungry and ready to celebrate. Proceeds benefit TINS and their mission to protect and preserve the natural environment of the Tahoe region. More information coming so For more information, visit https://www.tinsweb.org/upcoming-events/o6nx07fpexvt1ytmualryf9t71s1se .

Ski Ball Fundraiser – 5-10 p.m., Description Nevada’s NCAA Ski Team The Nevada Ski Team Boosters are excited to present the 4th Annual Ski Ball Fundraiser at the Reno Ballroom. This year’s theme, “Denim & Diamonds: Not Your Average Ski Ball”, promises an evening of unforgettable fun, philanthropy, and community spirit. Event Highlights: Gourmet Food Stations, Cocktails, and a Wine & Whisky Pull Live Entertainment by the Jakota Wass Country Western @jakotawassmusic Silent Auction with advanced online bidding Live Auction featuring Season Passes, Heli-Skiing Trips, Tropical Vacations The evening will be hosted by Tahoe legends Uncle E and John Haines as announcers and auctioneers, alongside an all-star lineup of skiing icons including Daron Rahlves, Tamara McKinney, Franz Weber, Marco Sullivan, Travis Ganong, Wayne Wong, and more. http://www.nevadaskiing.com/ski-ball-fundraiser Tickets: Secure your spot for a night to remember. Donate: Can’t attend? Your support still makes an impact. Sponsor: Limited sponsorship packages available. Invite your friends: Reserve a table for your group or ice. All proceeds from Ski Ball directly benefit Nevada’s NCAA Ski Team, supporting scholarships, training opportunities, and expanded resources for student-athletes. Nevada Ski Team Boosters: Supporting future champions on and oZ the slopes. http://www.nevadaskiing.com/ski-ball-fundraiser For more information, visit https://business.ivcba.org/event-calendar/Details/ski-ball-fundraiser-1490116?sourceTypeId=Hub .

Truckee Art Walk – 4-7 p.m., On the first Saturday of every month, downtown Truckee transforms into an open-air celebration of art and creativity. Stroll the charming streets, look for the Art Walk flags, and pop into participating businesses and galleries to meet local artists and explore their work. Come enjoy an evening of browsing, shopping, sipping, and soaking up the vibrant arts scene that makes Truckee so special. Grab a friend, take a walk, and get inspired-we’ll see you downtown! For more information, visit https://chamber.truckee.com/events/details/truckee-art-walk-11-01-2025-81480 .

Thursday, November 6

Senior Dance Night – 6-8:30 p.m., Fox Cultural Hall, 8707 N. Lake Blvd. Join us for a traditional old time dance! Learn the traditional dances like the waltz, fox trot, and other classics. Senior Dance takes place every first Thursday of the month. $5 per person. Dance lesson at 6pm. Dance, 7:00-8:30 pm. Cookies, drinks, and treats for sale. For more information, visit https://chamber.truckee.com/events/details/senior-dance-night-11-06-2025-77108 .

Passport to Dining – 6-9 p.m., North Tahoe Event Center, 8318 CA-28. Description Kings Beach Event Center MORE INFO : Join North Tahoe’s Culinary Journey Passport to Dining returns Thursday, November 6 from 6-9pm at the North Tahoe Event Center in Kings Beach! This signature fall event brings together 25 restaurants, caterers, breweries, and wineries for an evening of unlimited tastings, raffle prizes, and a silent auction. Participation is free and offers your business valuable exposure to hundreds of locals and visitors, while also supporting a local non-profit. Space is limited and fills quickly; reserve your spot today! Deadline to sign up as a tasting station is October 20. For more information, visit https://business.ivcba.org/event-calendar/Details/passport-to-dining-1495212?sourceTypeId=Hub .