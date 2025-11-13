Entertainment this Week: Mimosa Fest, Small Town, Big Night Out, Soroptishop Holiday Artisan & Craft Faire and more!

Friday, November 14

Daily Daytime Snowshoe Tours! – 10 a.m.-1 p.m., North Lake Tahoe, South Lake Tahoe. Discover the finer points of winter ecology and other unique conditions of the Tahoe Truckee area with our guided snowshoe tours! We will also stop along the way to take in the beautiful views. Our guided Snowshoe Tours are popular with all levels of nature enthusiasts. Cost: $99 pp. Time: 10am-1pm. Trip Includes: Snowshoes, poles, knowledgeable guides, natural and human history discussions, trail snacks, hot drinks, and permit fees. No experience necessary. Additional dates: 11/14, 11/17. For more information, visit https://chamber.truckee.com/events/details/daily-daytime-snowshoe-tours-11-14-2025-82247 .

Friday Night Music at Cottonwood Restaurant – 6:30-8:30 p.m., Cottonwood Restaurant & Bar, 10142 Rue Hilltop. Join us each Friday at Cottonwood Restaurant & Bar in Truckee for a fun night of live music and great vibes! For more information, visit https://chamber.truckee.com/events/details/friday-night-music-at-cottonwood-restaurant-11-14-2025-81281 or call (530) 587-5711.

Incline Village Library – Spellbinders 2025 – 3:30-4:30 p.m., Incline Village Library, 845 Alder Avenue. Description The 12th annual Spellbinders, the world’s largest free international festival of magic, returns to Northern Nevada November. This year&’s festival will showcase world champions of magic from around the globe, with all performances being free to the public. Don’t miss this magical event! For more information, visit https://business.ivcba.org/event-calendar/Details/incline-village-library-spellbinders-2025-1520033?sourceTypeId=Hub or call 775-832-4130.

Live Music – Gar Woods Grill & Pier, 5000 N Lake Blvd. Rustler’s Moon, 8:00 – 11:00 PM Additional dates: 11/14, 11/15. For more information, visit https://www.garwoods.com/calendar.html or call (530) 546-3366.

Moments for Memoirs: Reading the Stars, Writing Your Life – 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Truckee Library, 10031 Levon Avenue. These workshops focus on how to capture your memories and structure them into stories to write down for others to enjoy. These workshops will be led by Karen Terrey of Tangled Roots Writing. Karen is the 2025 Nevada County Poet Laureate! For more information, visit https://nevadacountyca.libcal.com/event/14289340 or call 530-582-7846.

Parent’s + Kids Night Out – 5:30-8:30 p.m., North Tahoe Event Center, 8318 CA-28. Drop off the kids at the North Tahoe Event Center and enjoy a night out on the town while the kids enjoy fun games, and enjoy a movie on the event center BIG SCREEN (rated G or PG). BYO dinner and snacks, food not provided. Youth must be in grades 1st – 5th and you MUST register in advance. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1133498054800017/ .

Roald Dahl’s MATILDA, The Musical – Truckee Community Theater, 10046 Church Street. Truckee Community Theater presents Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical at the Truckee Community Arts Center, November 7-16. Performances will be held Fridays and Saturdays at 7PM and Sundays at 2PM. Inspired by Roald Dahl’s beloved book, Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary young girl with a brilliant mind, a vivid imagination, and the courage to stand up for what’s right. Despite having unkind parents and a terrifying headmistress, Matilda uses her wit, determination, and a little bit of magic to change her destiny and inspire those around her. Rated PG. Additional dates: 11/14, 11/15, 11/16. For more information, visit https://chamber.truckee.com/events/details/roald-dahl-s-matilda-the-musical-11-07-2025-81124 or call (530) 214-8348.

Teen Cozy Night & Children’s Fall Craft – 4-5:55 p.m., Truckee Library, 10031 Levon Avenue. Get ready to get cozy! Join us for a relaxing evening of fiber arts, warm drinks, and creative fun at the Truckee Library. Teen Cozy Night Teens are invited to unwind with a variety of fiber arts activities including crochet, knitting, and needle felting. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, all materials will be provided, but feel free to bring your own projects too! Enjoy hot chocolate and cozy snacks while you create in good company. Children’s Fall/Thanksgiving Craft Younger visitors can enjoy a simple, hands-on fall or Thanksgiving-themed craft. Perfect for getting into the seasonal spirit. ️ This is a free event. Come get crafty and cozy with us! For more information, visit https://nevadacountyca.libcal.com/event/15576296 or call 530-582-7846.

Ladies Night Downtown Truckee – 5-8 p.m., Downtown Truckee, West River St. & Jibboom St. Get ready for a fabulous evening filled with shopping, socializing, and community spirit. Picture bold outfits, big hats, and a festive Derby vibe. It&’s the perfect way to celebrate local businesses and kick off the season of giving. For more information, visit https://chamber.truckee.com/events/details/ladies-night-downtown-truckee-82354 .

Saturday, November 15

MIMOSA FEST – 12 p.m., 14 State Route 28. We are very excited to host the MIMOSA FEST on Nov. 15th! Featuring local DJs, Brunch Bites and a variety of themed Mimosa style beverages! VIP Packages include Festival T-shirt & 3 Mimosa vouchers. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/716078010805362/ .

Small Town, Big Night Out! – 5:30-11 p.m., Truckee Community Rec Center, 10981 Truckee Way. Small Town Big Night Out – presented by Rotary Club of Truckee Break out the Wranglers and polish off your cowboy boots! Join us for Truckee’s big night out, celebrating our community while raising money to support Truckee-Tahoe youth, seniors, and nonprofit organizations. This family-friendly event features: Western-style BBQ, with entree choice of ribs, chicken, or veggie burger, side salads and dessert Line dancing lessons and DJ Cornhole…fun for all! Costume contest, with crowning of the Best Dressed and Best Table Decor Raffle, whiskey tasting, and FUN for the whole family! Registration & Cocktail Hour begins at 5:30 pm Dinner at 6:30, Dancing 8:00 – 11:00pm Suggested attire: Western wear, cowboy boots and hat, rodeo attire For more information, visit https://chamber.truckee.com/events/details/small-town-big-night-out-81136 .

Tuesday, November 18

Bard to the Bone – 5:30-6:30 p.m., Do you find yourself longing to talk about how The Lion King adapts Hamlet for a younger audience? Do you wish you had an identical twin so you could cause a Comedy of Errors? Do your friends ask you to stop monologuing about Mark Antony’s soliloquy? Then join us at Bard to the Bone! Each month, we’ll focus on one of William Shakespeare’s plays and discuss what was interesting, funny, or downright confusing about the text or the adaptations we watched. Whether you’re a lifelong fan, a critic, or an interested amateur, we’re excited to have a lively discussion every time. This month, our selection is The Merchant of Venice! For more information, visit https://nevadacountyca.libcal.com/event/12994379 .

Truckee Hot Club – 6:30-9 p.m., 10990 Industrial Way Ste 103 Truckee CA 96161 United States. Live Jazz at the Good Wolf every Tuesday starting at 6:30 pm. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1551583116188137/1551583142854801/?active_tab=about .

Truckee Trivia Tuesdays – 6-8 p.m., Alibi Ale Works – Truckee Public House, 10069 Bridge St. TRUCKEE TRIVIA TUESDAYS! It just rolls right off the tongue, doesn’t it? Come join our new host, Craig, for a night full of brain busters and beer. 6-8pm. Craig creates all of the questions from scratch! Grab some friends and head over to Alibi Truckee for a chance to win a $50 Alibi gift card at our weekly Truckee Trivia. Additional dates: 11/18, 11/18. For more information, visit https://alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house/ .

Thursday, November 20

Music Time with Justin – 10:30-11 a.m., Truckee Library, 10031 Levon Avenue. Join us for stories, songs and rhymes. It is a great way to build early literacy, creativity and social skills. Únete con nosotros para cuentos, cantos y rimas. Es una manera buena para desarrollar alfabetización temprana , creatividad, y habilidades sociales. For more information, visit https://nevadacountyca.libcal.com/event/15272847 or call 530-582-7846.

Soroptishop Holiday Artisan & Craft Faire – 5:30-8:30 p.m., Truckee Donner Recreation Center, 10981 Truckee Way. Soroptimist of Truckee Donner is continuing our tradition of hosting our Soroptishop Holiday Artisan Faire. Start your shopping early for local artwork, jewelry, pottery, clothes, cosmetics, herbals, handcrafts, hand blown glass and much more! Over 50 local and small business artisans participating. Shoppers pay just $10 to attend or $18 to attend and sip a glass of Truckee River wine or a mocktail or other non-alcoholic beverage while shopping. All ticket sales to benefit our local community through Soroptimist of Truckee Donner! For more information, visit https://chamber.truckee.com/events/details/soroptishop-holiday-artisan-craft-faire-11-21-2024-78635 .

What Tiny Lake Organisms Reveal About a Changing Environment – 5-7 p.m., Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge, 1850 W Lake Blvd. Celia Symons is an Associate Professor at the University of California, Irvine. She has been studying lakes in the Sierra Nevada since 2013. For more information, visit https://tahoe.ucdavis.edu/events/exploring-eastern-sierra-zooplankton-dynamics .