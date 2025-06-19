Entertainment this Week: Music on the Beach, Wine on the Water and more!

Monday – Sunday

TERC Circ(umnavigation) of Lake Tahoe

7:30 a.m., Start Point Varies Each Day, 291 Country Club Dr., Incline Village. Join the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center to Circumnavigate Lake Tahoe for Science. This kayaking event, TERC CIRC 5, will take place over seven days, starting Monday, June 23 and concluding Sunday, June 29. Ticket purchase & pre-registration required. $150 – $400 For more information, visit tahoe.ucdavis.edu or call 775-881-7560.

Friday, June 20

Music on the Beach: Free Concert Fridays

6:30 p.m., Kings Beach State Recreation Area, 8398 N. Lake Blvd., Kings Beach. Get ready to dance — Music on the Beach is back with a full lineup of live performances for our 19th annual summer concert series! Kick off your 2025 weekends with free live music featuring a wide range of genres, all set against the stunning backdrop of North Lake Tahoe. Concerts happen every Friday evening at the Kings Beach State Recreation Area, with music beginning at 6:30pm.

Saturday, June 21

Tahoe Waterman Jam

7 a.m., Waterman’s Landing, 5166 Northlake Blvd, Carnelian Bay. The Paddle Jam is an iconic event and a summer celebration beach party. The Paddle Jam takes place at Tahoe Waterman’s Landing Beach Club on the pristine beach of North Lake Tahoe. The Waterman’s Jam offers a 3-mile (5km) short course exclusively for SUPs and Prone Paddleboards, and an 8-mile (10km) long course. Enjoy a day at the Lake with music, good friends, and 6-man outrigger canoe rides. Pre-registration required. For more information, call 530-546-3590.

Legacy Day at Donner Memorial State Park

11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Donner Memorial State Park, 12593 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee. Legacy Day returns at Donner Memorial State Park for its third-ever annual celebration of the land’s legacy, its cultural and natural history, and the people that inhabited the land. Bring the family for this free event and enjoy live music, Big Blue Q food truck, historical half-mile tours, children’s activities, visiting exhibitors and a riveting talk on the return of the wolves! Admission is free ($10 parking fee still applies) For more information, visit sierrastateparks.org or call 530-583-9911.

Sierra Speaker Series: Wolves Return to the Sierra Nevada

4-6:40 p.m., Sierra State Parks Foundation, 1295 North Lake Blvd, Tahoe City. Join us at Donner Memorial State Park Visitor Center to learn and engage! Light refreshments will be available. No registration required.Similar to the grizzly bear, the gray wolf was removed from California over 100 years ago; however, howls of wolves can be heard today in both the northern and southern Sierras. Axel Hunnicutt, the State Gray Wolf Coordinator for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, presents the story of the gray wolf’s return to California, the conservation and management efforts needed to support them, and the social complexities they have returned to. Admission is a suggested $5 donation. For more information, visit sierrastateparks.org or call 530-583-9911.

Wednesday, June 25

Wine on the Water Dinner Series

6 p.m., North Tahoe Event Center, 8125 Steelhead Ave., Kings Beach. At the annual Wine on the Water dinner series, we raise a toast for a purpose! Your support fuels the mission of the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe. Funds raised at this annual event contribute to providing a safe and enriching environment for local youth, offering educational programs, mentorship opportunities, and recreational activities that empower the leaders of tomorrow. Join us in savoring the taste of making a difference at Wine on the Water. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit http://www.bgcnlt.org or call 530-546-4324.