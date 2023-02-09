Entertainment this week: Night to Shine, Super Bowl viewing, Valentine’s Day chocolate pairings

Night to Shine at Sierra Bible Church

Sierra Bible Church will be hosting a worldwide event sponsored by Tim Tebow Foundation called “Night to Shine” to honor people with special needs. The formal prom event is welcome to youth ages 14-plus and is free to the public.

The dance will be happening from 6-9 pm. Friday, Feb. 10 at the Westward Church of Christ in Truckee, Calif.

The event will have live music from DJ Alex Herrera, and there will be a crowned king and queen at the end of the evening. The night will be filled with dancing, delicious food, beautiful decor, hair styling and nail painting, along with gifts, fun, and laughter.

Registration is required and can be done at fsnighttoshine.org .

The Big Game at Squaw Creek’s Sandy’s Pub

The Resort at Squaw Creek in Olympic Valley will be hosting happy hour specials for the Super Bowl at Sandy’s Pub restaurant from 4-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12.

Sandy’s Pub is the ideal location to watch the game, with a comfortable and inviting ambiance, a full bar, and delicious food.

The pub also boasts oversized television screens for an action-packed game-viewing experience.

To learn more visit http://www.destinationhotels.com/squawcreek .

Truckee River Winery Valentine’s Paired Tasting

Truckee River Winery will be hosting a Valentine’s paired tastings from Tuesday, Feb. 14 to Sunday, Feb. 19. The tastings will feature chocolate, wine, strawberries, roses and rosé.

Tickets to this event are $35 a person.

Wines and champagnes will be paired with chocolate covered strawberries and truffles from Tandem chocolates, and will be available by reservation only.

At the end of the tasting, guests will be able to take home a rose and a souvenir wine glass.

This experience is also available to be added on the restaurant’s Elevated Picnics. There is limited availability for these tastings, so make sure to book your seat quickly.

To reserve your spot visit truckeeriverwinery.orderport.net/reservations .