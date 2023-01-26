Entertainment this week: Northstar celebrates 50th anniversary; Images of Winter concert; Yin Yoga workshop

Northstar will be hosting family-friendly fun all weekend beginning Friday, Jan. 27.

Provided/Northstar’s Website

Northstar’s 50th Anniversary Celebration

Northstar is celebrating their 50th anniversary with a three day celebration Friday through Sunday, Jan. 27-29 with live music, ice sculptures, a drone show, and more.

This weekends festive are free, and will begin at noon Friday, Jan. 27, with live music on the mountain. Other fun activities throughout the day include face painting and ice sculpture viewings in the Village and on the mountain.

Saturday will be packed with family-friendly fun, with music throughout the day, and ice bar and ice luge opening at the Overlook, face painting and giveaways, and a drone show beginning at 8:30 p.m. in the Village.

Sunday will finish of the weekend with more live music and ice sculpture viewings, along with an operations showcase next to the Overlook from 1-4 p.m.

To see the full agenda of events visit http://www.northstarcalifornia.com/explore-the-resort/activities-and-events/events-calendar.aspx .

Images of Winter Concert at Truckee High School

Join the Truckee Tahoe Community Chorus for a multi-sensory exploration of four winter themes at their Images of Winter concert at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Truckee High School Auditorium.

Tickets to the shows are $20 for adults and $5 for children 18 and under.

The four themes to be explored include the beauty of winter nights, the sense of celebration, the comfort of peace, and the cheer in the togetherness the season offers. The chorus will be accompanied by the Christmastime Strings quartet.

To learn more visit http://www.truckeechorus.org/tickets .

Yin Yoga Workshop at Palisades Tahoe

Join Palisades Yoga for a two hour workshop in Yin Yoga from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Palisades Tahoe.

Led by Palisades yoga teacher Lauri Glenn, the class will take a deep dive into the science and philosophy of Yin Yoga and conclude with a relaxing and rejuvenating yin practice.

Yin Yoga is a practice the exercises the joints, joint capsules, tendons, and ligaments in a safe way to build strength, mobility, and resilience.

Spots in the class are $40 in advanced, and $50 the day of if still available.

To learn more or sign up visit http://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/yin-yoga-workshop .