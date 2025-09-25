Entertainment this week: Oktoberfest at Palisades, Tahoe Alpenhorn and more!

Friday, September 26

Down the Rabbit Hole – Bar of America, 10040 Donner Pass Rd. For more information, visit https://www.barofamerica.com/calendar.html or call (530) 587-2626.

Fruition – 8 p.m., 14 State Route 28. Three songwriters. Five bandmates. More than 15 years together, building a grassroots audience with a combination of stacked vocal harmonies and collaborative, song-driven Americana. Fruition is proof that there’s strength in numbers. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/665092689680075/ .

The Lassen Applegate Experience – Description 3-day off-road guided tour of Northern Nevada’s Wildest landscape Additional dates: 9/26, 9/28. For more information, visit https://business.ivcba.org/event-calendar/Details/the-lassen-applegate-experience-1457386?sourceTypeId=Hub or call (775) 298-1711.

Live Music – Gar Woods Grill & Pier, 5000 N Lake Blvd. Rustler’s Moon, 8:00 – 11:00 PM For more information, visit https://www.garwoods.com/calendar.html or call (530) 546-3366.

The Nomads ROCK the River Ranch – 7:30 p.m., River Ranch Lodge & Restaurant, 2285 River Rd. We’re back to close out the music series at River Ranch! FREE concert. Come rock out with us! For more information, visit https://www.bandsintown.com/e/107244640?app_id=pkvts0on0m&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event.

Random Rab with Girl George – 8-11 p.m., Mountain Lotus Yoga Truckee, 10124 E Street. Step into a night of sonic alchemy with Random Rab! Open the night with Girl George! For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/random-rab-tickets-1597825231279 .

Spooky Harbor – Hocus Pocus movie night – 7-10 p.m., Join us as we kick off the spooky season with an outdoor showing of Hocus Pocus! The movie will start at 7:00 pm at the Sand Harbor Stage. The event is free, but park entry fees apply. Visitors should come prepared with blankets or chairs, seating is in the sand, a flashlight, and warm clothing. Sand Harbor will not be offering concessions and does not have lighting after dark. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2148715022277544/ or call (775) 684-2770.

Street Vibrations Fall Rally – Gar Woods Grill & Pier, 5000 N Lake Blvd. Rev your engines and rock on! Street Vibrations Motorcycle Festival is the ultimate celebration of motorcycles, music, and metal, drawing over 35,000 riding enthusiasts. This action-packed event features poker runs, live entertainment, stunt shows, ride-in shows, and more across several locations in the region, including Historic Virginia City, Reno Harley-Davidson, Michael’s Reno POWERsports, and Battle Born Harley-Davidson in Carson City. For more information, visit https://roadshowsreno.com/fall-rally/ or call (530) 546-3366.

Washoe Cultural Talk – 10-11 a.m., 1960 Olympic Valley Road. Join members of the Washoe Tribe at High Camp where they will share stories of Washoe history and culture from the Valley and surrounding mountains. The Washoe Tribe has deep roots in Olympic Valley, Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada mountains that will be discussed in-depth. Your host will also talk about the surrounding natural landmarks, the local animals and plants and how they used them, and why changing the name of the resort that sits on their ancestral land is important to the Washoe Tribe. Guests can view artifacts that show the Washoe way of life that Tribe members seek to preserve today. For more info, please visit https://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar

Saturday, September 27

Oktoberfest at the Village at Palisades Tahoe – 12-6 p.m., The Village at Palisades Tahoe. This annual event transforms the Village at Palisades Tahoe into the largest Bavarian playground in North Lake Tahoe, complete with authentic German beer, delicious food, Bavarian music, the ever-popular Oktoberfest Games and plenty of family fun. Enjoy live entertainment by Joe Smiell’s 20 Piece Bavarian Band and the Almenrausch Schuhplattler Dance Troops throughout the day. Don’t miss the Learn to Lacrosse Zone. Details Entry is FREE for all ages A $20 donation includes a .5 liter festival stein mug and 2 beer tickets. Additional beer tickets are available for $5 All proceeds from beer sales benefit the High Sierra Lacrosse Festival-goers must be 21 years or older with a valid ID to purchase beer Brats, Bavarian Pretzels, and Rootbeer floats available for purchase Don’t miss trying A Taste of Switzerland’s authentic cheese bread All Oktoberfest Games are FREE to enter. First come, first to participate Runners – start off your Oktoberest with the Lederhosen 5k! Prizes for best Lederhosen. For more information, visit https://chamber.truckee.com/events/details/oktoberfest-at-the-village-at-palisades-tahoe-81141 .

Pete Floyd – The Ultimate Pink Floyd Experience – 8 p.m., 14 State Route 28. WHICH ONE’S PETE? Experience the enchanting world of Pete Floyd, an extraordinary Sonoma/Marin-based Pink Floyd tribute band, led by the dynamic duo of skilled Petes – Pete Delaney and Pete Hale. This musical powerhouse, comprising eight exceptionally talented musicians, captivates audiences with authentic renditions, bringing Pink Floyd’s legacy to life. From the captivating vocals of Teal Collins and Paige Clem to Bob McBain’s mesmerizing keys and Toby Tyler’s grooving bass, along with drummer star Sean England and the dynamic saxophonist Alex Garcia, Pete Floyd authentically bring Pink Floyd’s legacy to life, transporting audiences on a dream-like journey through the timeless sounds of psychedelia and concept albums. Join them on this mesmerizing tribute, and experience the magic and passion as they honor the essence of Pink Floyd’s music. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/714803818139214/ .

Peter R. Wilson – 6:30 p.m., The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, 13031 Ritz Carlton Highlands Court. Peter Wilson plays for cocktails and dining at the Ritz Carlton at Northstar. For more information, visit https://www.bandsintown.com/e/107369084?app_id=pkvts0on0m&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event.

Reigniting Reverence – 4 p.m., Olympic Valley Chapel – United Church of Christ, 444 Shirley Canyon Road. Join us for a soul-nourishing fundraiser to support the historic Olympic Valley Chapel. From 4–7pm, we’ll gather in community for movement, breath, sacred music, and embodied prayer. Together we reconnect to what matters: presence, devotion, and each other. Your contribution helps preserve and activate this sacred space for continued healing and communal gathering. All are welcome. For more information, visit https://www.bandsintown.com/e/107337646?app_id=pkvts0on0m&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event.

Sunday, September 28

SENDtember Wrap Party at Alibi Truckee – 6 p.m., Alibi Ale Works – Truckee Public House, 10069 Bridge St. That’s a wrap! While our drive to SEND IT never ends, join us at Alibi Ale Works in Truckee to celebrate the close of an epic SENDtember with cold beer and bluegrass. There’s still time to participate in SENDtember – let’s send it in solidarity with and support of young adults facing cancer. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/773589045037146/ .

Monday, September 29

Open Stage Mondays – 6:30-9:30 p.m., Alibi Ale Works – Truckee Public House, 10069 Bridge St. Come join our super-charged open mic nights with the legendary Steve La Bella! Let’s bring the musical community together to showcase the local talent. From solo music to full bands, comedy, skits, dance or whatever talent you may have, bring it out on Monday nights at Alibi Truckee! For more information, visit https://alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house/ .

Tuesday, September 30

Truckee Trivia Tuesdays – 6-8 p.m., Alibi Ale Works – Truckee Public House, 10069 Bridge St. TRUCKEE TRIVIA TUESDAYS! It just rolls right off the tongue, doesn’t it? Craig creates all of the questions from scratch! Grab some friends and head over to Alibi Truckee for a chance to win a $50 Alibi gift card at our weekly Truckee Trivia. Additional dates: 9/30, 9/30. For more information, visit https://alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house/ .

Thursday, October 2

Paint en Plein Air with Steve Hill – 9 p.m., North Tahoe Arts, 380 N Lake Blvd. October is the time when North Lake Tahoe sparkles with stunning fall colors and mild weather. It’s the perfect time to enhance your plein air painting skills in this three-day workshop with renowned instructor Steve Hill. All mediums are welcome. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1092675756404134/ or call (530) 581-2787.

Tahoe Alphorn Experience – 2 p.m., Palisades Tahoe, 1960 Squaw Valley Rd. If you’re looking for a nice alphorn fall getaway and have always wanted to visit Lake Tahoe, we will be hosting the Tahoe Alphorn Experience this October! The event will be October 2nd -5th. Registration is open! https://sierrahorns.org/tahoe-alphorn-experience.html For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/803977742097435/ or call (800) 403-0206.