Entertainment this Week: Public Tours at Science Center, Wildflower walk and more!

All-weekend long

Rainbow Lodge is kicking-off summer with a weekend of events. While typically reserved for weddings, reunions, and retreats, The Lodge is open to the public May 23-26 as they celebrate the unofficial start of summer. The Tavern will be open for walk-ins Friday and Saturday with a Southern Dinner Menu. There will be live musc on Saturday. Learn more at https://www.therainbowlodge.com/events .

Friday, May 23

Public Tours at Tahoe Science Center

11 a.m., Tahoe Science Center, 201 Country Club Dr., Incline Village. Dive into Lake Tahoe without getting wet! Explore interactive exhibits, learn about the lake ecosystem, and why it’s changing and find out how you can keep Tahoe blue. When you visit the Tahoe Science Center, you learn the latest findings from the world-class UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center (TERC), a global leader in research, education, and public outreach on lakes. Ticket purchase & pre-registration required. $5-$10 For more information, visit tahoe.ucdavis.edu or call 775-881-7560.

Free Nutrition Class: Demystifying Fats

11 a.m., Natural Grocers Incline Village, 873 Tahoe Blvd, Incline Village. Fats have been blamed for our declining health since the 1950s, but are they really the villains they’ve been made out to be? Discover why fats are essential to health and learn why nutrient-dense high-fat foods should be part of a healthy diet. In addition, this class will highlight some of the latest research on fat as we untangle the truth and demystify fats. For more information, visit http://www.naturalgrocers.com/store/incline-village or call 775-298-4467.

Sunday, May 25

Martis Valley Wildflower Hike with Steve Matson

Join for a leisurely walk in beautiful Martis Valley as we search for early-season wildflower blooms. The exact location within Martis Valley is still to be determined, but we’ll be exploring areas of Great Basin flora.

Led by Steve Matson, an exceptional botanist and excursion leader, this outing promises not only scenic views but also a rich sampling of botanical insights. Whether you’re a seasoned plant lover or just curious, expect a morning filled with discovery, learning, and the vibrant colors of spring.

Max 15 participants. This hike is co-sponsored by the Tahoe Chapter of the California Native Plant Society

Thursday, May 29

North Tahoe Community Choir Broadway Concert

7 p.m., St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 341 Village Blvd #8237, Incline Village. Join the North Tahoe Community Choir, directed by Donna Axton, for our annual Broadway concert, featuring music from Come from Away, The Greatest Showman, and Les Misérables. $20 in advance, $25 at the door, children 12 and under free