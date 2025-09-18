Entertainment this week; Tahoe City Oktoberfest, Adventure Van Expo, Street Vibrations and more!

Friday, September 19

Andrew Shepherd – 7:30-10:30 p.m., Moody’s Bistro, Bar & Beats, 10007 Bridge St. Americana /Country from Boise Idaho. For more information, visit https://www.moodysbistro.com/event/andrew-shepherd/2025-09-19/ or call (530) 587-8688.

Live Music – Gar Woods Grill & Pier, 5000 N Lake Blvd. Rustler’s Moon, 8:00 – 11:00 PM Additional dates: 9/19, 9/20. For more information, visit https://www.garwoods.com/calendar.html or call (530) 546-3366.

Saturday, September 20

Adventure Van Expo – 10 a.m.-6 p.m., 1960 Olympic Valley Road. Join us in The Village at Palisades Tahoe to celebrate the van life community! Join us for a family-friendly weekend open to all ages celebrating the van life community and the opportunity to view an array of van vendors and overland products. In addition to the great van builds the event will feature live music, food, and local brews all weekend long. And those looking to show off their custom builds are encouraged to sign up for the DYI Contest where they will have their rigs viewed by hundreds of event goers and rated by van build experts. Looking to buy or sell? Expect to find roof racks, bumpers, solar panels, interior storage, water filters, window coverings, beds, bedding, and 4×4 recovery items….and of course coffee cups, t-shirts, and more! For more info, please visit https://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/van-expo

2025 Tahoe City Oktoberfest – 12-5 p.m., Gatekeeper’s Museum, 130 W Lake Blvd. Tahoe City Oktoberfest returns Sept. 20. Join us for one of Lake Tahoe’s most anticipated fall traditions — the 19th Annual Tahoe City Oktoberfest! Set on the scenic shores of North Lake Tahoe, this lakeside celebration blends Bavarian charm with mountain-town vibes for a day of festive fun the whole family will love. From craft beer tastings to Bavarian bites, live music, and lakeside games, Tahoe City Oktoberfest offers something for everyone — all with breathtaking views of Lake Tahoe as your backdrop. This event is a fundraiser for TCDA. Don your dirndls, lace up your lederhosen, and join us for Tahoe City Oktoberfest — a celebration for all ages and a highlight of the fall season! Live Entertainment with SF favorite German Band: Alpine Sound https://alpinesound.net/ Craft Beers Food Vendors Fun & Games for All Ages Kids’ Activities. For more information, visit https://visittahoecity.org/event/2025-tahoe-city-oktoberfest/ .

Donner Summit – Milky Way – 7-11 p.m., Donner Summit Bridge, 10060 Donner Pass Road. Photograph one of the classic bridges in Nevada County, the Donner Summit Bridge, also known as The Rainbow Bridge. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/donner-summit-milky-way-registration-1475280767489 .

Lecture and Home Tour: Faulkner Architects – 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Moody’s Bistro, Bar & Beats, 10007 Bridge St. Join Greg Faulkner, FAIA, for a lecture and home tour exploring the design, materials, and site behind a Faulkner Architects home. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lecture-and-home-tour-faulkner-architects-tickets-1462215398619 or call (530) 587-8688.

seeTrees – 6 p.m., RMU Truckee, 10292 Donner Pass Rd. seeTrees was formed in 2024 when hit songwriter, Drew Lawrence, connected with LA based drummer and producer, Luke Adams. Drawing inspiration from artists like Tom Petty, The War on Drugs, and Wilco, the project has a throwback feeling with a modern sense of renewal. The debut album “Greater than the Past” produced by Adams, is a journey through textures of analogue synthesizers, pulsing rhythm tracks and ethereal guitars. This common thread unites the influences of folk, indie, arena rock and mellow singer-songwriter. Lawrence’s storytelling is emboldened with honest, imagery laced lyrics that yearn for new beginnings and easy times. For more information, visit https://www.bandsintown.com/e/107210643?app_id=pkvts0on0m&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event.

Sunday, September 21

Bluegrass Jam – 6-8 p.m., Alibi Ale Works – Truckee Public House, 10069 Bridge St. End your weekend at Alibi relaxing with beer and bluegrass tunes. This casual gathering is open to anyone who’d like to play some good music with good folks, or just sit back, relax, & enjoy the ambiance. For more information, visit https://alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house/ .

Miles that Matter 5k Festival and Fundraiser – 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Truckee River Regional Park , 10500 Brockway Rd. Miles That Matter is a student-led 5K run and community festival happening on September 21, 2025, at Truckee River Regional Park. Beyond the run, Miles That Matter brings the community together with local vendors, a raffle, live music, food, and games. Every participant/attendee and donor receives a handmade bracelet as a symbol of global sisterhood, plus a raffle ticket for every $10 donated. For more information, visit https://miles-that-matter.webflow.io/ or call 775-431-4641.

Monday, September 22

5th Annual Music and Mulligans Golf Classic – 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Somersett Golf and Country Club. Enjoy a beautiful day at Somersett Golf & Country Club, live music, and unexpected surprises on the course. The scramble begins with a shotgun start; golfers can expect a delicious breakfast, lunch, libations, and an afternoon reception following play. Proceeds from the tournament support the Reno Phil & ensure we have a community with a thriving music scene. Itenary link For more information, visit https://chamber.truckee.com/events/details/5th-annual-music-and-mulligans-golf-classic-80844 .

Open Stage Mondays – 6:30-9:30 p.m., Alibi Ale Works – Truckee Public House, 10069 Bridge St. Come join our super-charged open mic nights with the legendary Steve La Bella! For more information, visit https://alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house/ .

Tuesday, September 23

Truckee Trivia Tuesdays – 6-8 p.m., Alibi Ale Works – Truckee Public House, 10069 Bridge St. TRUCKEE TRIVIA TUESDAYS! It just rolls right off the tongue, doesn’t it? For more information, visit https://alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house/ .

Thursday, September 25

Street Vibrations Fall Rally – Gar Woods Grill & Pier, 5000 N Lake Blvd. Rev your engines and rock on! Take a scenic ride to Lake Tahoe, known for its breathtaking natural beauty, and test your luck during poker runs and scavenger hunts. For more information, visit https://roadshowsreno.com/fall-rally/ or call (530) 546-3366.