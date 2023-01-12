Entertainment this week: The Wizard of Oz, live music, book signing, trivia night

The Truckee Community Theater presents their annual teen musical, The Wizard of Oz. The show begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, and will be playing on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through Jan. 22.

Based on the book and the film, the TCT team will bring the entire full-length story to live staring their talented teens grades 7-12.

Tickets to the show are $20 for adults 18 and older, and $15 of children and students ages 5-17.

To learn more and purchase your tickets visit http://www.truckeecommunitytheater.com/index.html .

Live music at Alpine Bar

Enjoy free live music at Alpine Bar at Palisades Tahoe from 2-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13. Sneaky Creatures will be performing. Enjoy a cocktail and the incredible ambiance and views this Friday evening.

For a full line-up of performers at Alpine Bar visit http://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/live-music-at-alpine-bar-3 .

Hans Burkhart Book Signing

Meet Hans Burkhart and get a signed copy of his new book Above and Beyond at Gallery Keoki in The Village of Palisades Tahoe from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.

This signing is free and requires no pre-registration.

In Above and Beyond, Burkhart tells the story of his remarkable life and the twelve events that nearly killed him. Burkhart was formerly General Manager and President of the resort then formally known as Squaw Valley USA, and counties to come back and lead by example in a culture of loyalty and hard work.

To learn more, visit http://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/hans-burkhart-book-signing .

Trivia Night at The Good Wolf Brewing Co.

Join The Good Wolf Brewing Co. for trivia night at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18. Trivia nights are hosted every Wednesday and are free, but make sure to buy a beer or three while you play.

Choose from a variety of small-batch, forest-inspired brews, find a cozy place to sit and get your team ready to play some trivia.

To learn more visit http://www.thegoodwolfbrewing.com/event-calendar.html .

Alpenglow Winter Speaker Series features Brette Harrington

The 17th Alpenglow Winter Speaker Series is returning at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, with alpinist Brette Harrington at the Olympic Village Lodge.

Donations are being accepted for the free event and bar sales will benefit local nonprofits.

Harrington is a bold alpinist, accomplished climber, a soloist and expert ski mountaineer. The beneficiary of this show will be the Send It Foundation. No need to register, just show up. There will be two giveaways per show, and tickets for giveaways can be purchased at any time online.

Dinner will be served by MOGROG Rotisserie, and 15% of all food sales will go to benefit Send It Foundation.

To learn more, visit http://www.alpenglowsports.com/event/versatility-fueled-by-mountain-creativity .