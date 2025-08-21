Entertainment this week: Truckee Pro Rodeo, Donner Summit Railroad History Tour and more!

Truckee Pro Rodeo

Friday, August 22

Live Music – Gar Woods Grill & Pier, 5000 N Lake Blvd. Rustler’s Moon, 8:00 – 11:00 PM For more information, visit https://www.garwoods.com/calendar.html or call (530) 546-3366.

Moments for Memoirs: Reading the Stars, Writing Your Life – 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Truckee Library, 10031 Levon Avenue. These workshops focus on how to capture your memories and structure them into stories to write down for others to enjoy. These workshops will be led by Karen Terrey of Tangled Roots Writing. Karen is the 2025 Nevada County Poet Laureate! For more information, visit https://nevadacountyca.libcal.com/event/14289213 or call 530-582-7846.

Reckless Envy – 9 p.m. – Bar of America, 10040 Donner Pass Rd.. For more information, visit https://www.barofamerica.com/calendar.html or call (530) 587-2626.

Summer Après Series at Royal Gorge: Pickle Barrel Duo – 3-9 p.m., Sugar Bowl, PO Box 5 – 629 Sugar Bowl Rd.. Fridays (and select Saturdays) June 27 – Labor Day | 3–9 p.m. Join us at Summit Station for the return of our Summer Après Series—featuring delicious food, craft cocktails, and free live music every Friday night from 5–8PM. We’re open every Friday, plus a few special Saturdays this summer. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1384665062765967/1384665076099299/?active_tab=about .

Sunsets Live Music Series at Palisades – 6-10 p.m., Events Plaza Stage or Mid Village, 1960 Olympic Valley Road Olympic Valley. Every Friday this Summer For more information, visit https://www.gotahoenorth.com/event/sunsets-live-music-series/ .

Truckee Pro Rodeo – 5:30-8 p.m., McIver Arena (adjacent, to Truckee River Regional Park. Come to the Truckee Professional Rodeo on August 22-23 at McIver Arena in Truckee, California, starting off with rodeo events Friday, which is family night, and events and performances Saturday with live music and a Western dance following the events Saturday evening. The rodeo performances each last 2-2-1/2 hours. Get your tickets early! Prices increase at the gate and may not be available – they sold out last year. Seating, drinks, shopping, and food will be available when the gates open. Truckee Rodeo has fantastic food and vendor options. Plus, multiple bars run by the Truckee Donner Horseman Crew. There are two places to sit, grandstands or grass. Bring a blanket or chairs and enjoy sitting in the trees for grass seats. Please leave food and drinks up to our vendors. Outside water allowed. Refill stations around the arena grounds. No outside animals or weapons are allowed. To ensure the safety of our guests and rodeo contestants, we will kindly ask that all outside animals be promptly relocated. (no dogs allowed!) Thank you for your cooperation! For more information, visit https://chamber.truckee.com/events/details/truckee-pro-rodeo-81083 .

Victoria Bailey – 7:30-10:30 p.m., Moody’s Bistro, Bar & Beats, 10007 Bridge St. In Victoria Bailey’s songs, she carries us over an expansive emotional and musical terrain. We ride with her through the desolation of loss, over the rocky ledges of heartache, across the fields of blossoming wildflowers of new love, and along the plains of promise and new-found faith. Bailey’s vocals ring with an emotional purity that reverberates deeply. Like Emmylou Harris and Dolly Parton, Bailey dwells in her songs, drawing out every note of emotion with her vocal phrasing and musical range. For more information, visit https://www.moodysbistro.com/event/victoria-bailey-4/2025-08-22/ or call (530) 587-8688.

Saturday, August 23

LAZWELL Trio – 6 p.m., RMU Truckee, 10292 Donner Pass Rd. Watching LAZWELL perform is a moving, impactful, soulful, and groovy experience. Undergoing various reformations over the years, now in its latest inception, the electrifying California-based band LAZWELL breaks genre barriers to deliver a next-level sound that seamlessly fuses rock, funk, blues, hip-hop, and an amalgamation of other musical styles. Led by industry veteran frontman Lantz Lazwell, the infamous multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter is best known for his catchy hooks, lyrics, and funky style. Fully ready to take the world by storm, LAZWELL is on a mission to deliver its exhilarating live performance to music lovers far and wide.

Saturday Skate Nights – 5-8 p.m., Northstar California Resort, 5001 Northstar Dr. Roll through the weekend at the Village Rink! Each Saturday night features live music, themed vibes, and plenty of time to skate the night away. Dress to match the theme and bring your best skating moves! The theme on August 23 will be Disco/70s Night. More info: https://www.northstarcalifornia.com/explore-the-resort/activities-and-events/events-detail.aspx?id= {04ea702c-7b73-4f27-b804-dd08bc9200fd}&sd=06/12/2025&ed=07/17/2025

Truckee Pro Rodeo Dirt Dance – 7 p.m., Mclver Rodeo Arena, 10050 Brockway Rd. “Like a watered down whiskey drink, country music that gets radio play has become a weaker version of itself. Call it Southern pop or tractor rap or maybe just change the dial. Everyday Outlaw give country lovers a reason to tune back in.” – Tim Parsons, Tahoe Onstage

Hailing from Truckee, California, Everyday Outlaw delivers hard-hitting, modern outlaw country steeped in grit, heartache, and raw honesty. With a sound built on pedal steel, Hammond organ, and analog warmth, they channel the spirit of the legends — think Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard, and Sturgill Simpson — while forging their own path through the backroads of Americana.

Their songs dig into the darker corners of love, loss, and life on the edge, with a voice that’s unflinching and unfiltered. Whether in a barroom dive or on a festival stage, Everyday Outlaw brings an authenticity that’s impossible to fake — because they’ve lived every word they sing.

This isn’t country music for the polished or pristine. It’s for the weathered, the worn, and the wide awake at 2 a.m., staring down the truth and still standing tall. For more information, visit https://www.bandsintown.com/e/106879515?app_id=pkvts0on0m&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event.

Washoe Cultural Talk – 10-11 a.m., 1960 Olympic Valley Road. Join members of the Washoe Tribe at High Camp where they will share stories of Washoe history and culture from the Valley and surrounding mountains. The Washoe Tribe has deep roots in Olympic Valley, Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada mountains that will be discussed in-depth. Your host will also talk about the surrounding natural landmarks, the local animals and plants and how they used them, and why changing the name of the resort that sits on their ancestral land is important to the Washoe Tribe. Guests can view artifacts that show the Washoe way of life that Tribe members seek to preserve today. For more info, please visit, https://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar

Sunday, August 24

Bluegrass Jam – 6-8 p.m., Alibi Ale Works – Truckee Public House, 10069 Bridge St. End your weekend at Alibi relaxing with beer and bluegrass tunes. This casual gathering is open to anyone who’d like to play some good music with good folks, or just sit back, relax, & enjoy the ambiance. For more information, visit https://alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house/ .

Donner Summit Railroad History Tour – 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Lamson, Cashion Donner Summit Hub off Highway 40 at Donner Pass. Join the Truckee Donner Railroad Society for a walking tour of Donner Summit railroad sites, including Tunnel 6, China Wall, Summit, Norden, and the recently dedicated Summit Camp National Historic Landmark. For more information, visit https://chamber.truckee.com/events/details/donner-summit-railroad-history-tour-81085 .

Monday, August 25

No Deal – Live at the Launch – 6-8:30 p.m., Joyride Boat Rentals, 7010 N Lake Blvd. August 25: No Deal is an acoustic trio from North Shore Lake Tahoe, that plays a blend of bluegrass, folk, and country. Live at the Launch is a FREE music series at the Tahoe Vista Recreation Area, brought to you by the North Tahoe PUD Rec & Parks. Join us every Monday in August for a fabulous evening of live music featuring the best local bands.

Tuesday, August 26

Cock-Tail Tuesday – Bar of America, 10040 Donner Pass Rd. Our signature drink the Cock-Tail how you know & love it, but better because it’s discounted! For more information, visit https://www.barofamerica.com/calendar.html or call 530.587.2626.

Truckee Trivia Tuesdays – 6-8 p.m., Alibi Ale Works – Truckee Public House, 10069 Bridge St. TRUCKEE TRIVIA TUESDAYS! It just rolls right off the tongue, doesn’t it? Come join our new host, Craig, for a night full of brain busters and beer. Craig creates all of the questions from scratch! Grab some friends and head over to Alibi Truckee for a chance to win a $50 Alibi gift card at our weekly Truckee Trivia. For more information, visit https://alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house/ .

Wednesday, August 27

‘Becoming Buffett’ Sets Sail on Sierra Cloud Catamaran – 5 p.m., Gar Woods Grill & Pier, 5000 N Lake Blvd. Award-winning Darin Talbot transforms into Jimmy Buffett, bringing to life the music and stories of this tropical legend. For more information, visit https://www.bandsintown.com/e/106830030?app_id=pkvts0on0m&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event or call (530) 546-3366.

Country Line Dancing with Claire – 8-10 p.m., Alibi Ale Works – Truckee Public House, 10069 Bridge St. Come out for some Country Line Dancing with Claire. Claire will lead some line dancing lessons and play some of your favorite line dances and country songs. $10 cover. Please bring cash (preferred) or credit card. For more information, visit https://alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house/ .

Music in the Park, Truckee – 6:30-8:30 p.m., Truckee River Regional Park “Salty” Gebhardt Amphitheater. Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District and Val Videgain Real Estate Team present Music in the Park, a community gathering with great music every Wednesday from June 18 – August 27 from 6:30 – 8:30 pm at the Truckee Regional “Salty” Gebhardt Amphitheater. Bring a blanket or low-back chairs and a picnic dinner. This is one of Truckee’s favorite annual summer events. To ensure the safety and enjoyment of all who attend: No smoking and no dogs Please supervise your children at all times. Picnics are welcome. No glass, please. Your contribution of any amount helps to ensure a full schedule of concert dates, as event costs continue to rise. Look for the blue donation boxes. Thank you! For more information, visit https://chamber.truckee.com/events/details/music-in-the-park-deja-vu-08-27-2025-80866 .

Thursday, August 28

Pickle Barrel – 6 p.m., Martis Camp, 12000 Lodge Trail Dr. Justin Solo at Martis Camp Lodge For more information, visit https://www.bandsintown.com/e/106814428?app_id=pkvts0on0m&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event.

Poi Rogers – 7 p.m., Moody’s Bistro, Bar & Beats, 10007 Bridge St. Somewhere in-between the tropical lounges of 1930s Los Angeles and the honky tonk beer joints of rural 1950s California, you’ll find Poi Rogers. Hailing from Santa Cruz, CA, the duo performs vintage country & cowboy music, Hawaiian steel guitar ballads and trail songs.

Gerard Egan and Carolyn Sills are both inductees into the Sacramento Western Swing Hall of Fame, and Carolyn is the current Academy of Western Artists Western Swing Female Vocalist of the Year. They front the award winning five piece band, The Carolyn Sills Combo, which has released three albums to date. Poi Rogers features Gerard doubling on standard guitar and his 1954 Fender triple neck steel guitar with Carolyn on standup bass, their timeless harmonies anchoring the show.

Rustler’s Moon – 8-11 p.m., Bar of America, 10040 Donner Pass Rd.. For more information, visit https://www.barofamerica.com/calendar.html or call 530.587.2626.