Entertainment this week: Truckee Railroad Walking Tour, Becoming Buffett cruise and more!

Saturday, June 28

Big Band to Broadway (Incline Village)

7-8:30 p.m., Cornerstone Community Church, 300 Country Club Drive, Incline Village. Tahoe Symphony Orchestra offers an unforgettable evening of jazz and showtunes that celebrates the golden age of American music! Don’t miss Big Band to Broadway at the Cornerstone Community Church in Incline Village, NV. Enjoy the swinging sounds of the Big Band era to the dazzling lights of Broadway favorites including hits from legendary composers like George Gershwin and classic musicals like Chicago and Phantom of the Opera. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit toccatatahoe.org or call 775-524-2175.

Truckee Railroad Walking Tour

9 a.m. – noon, Roundhouse Way and Donner Pass Rd Extension. Join the Railroad Society for a walking tour of historic railroad sites in downtown Truckee. We’ll point out the locations of the 1882 granite roundhouse, passenger depot, freight depot, SP hotel, Hobart Southern track and buildings, and the Lake Tahoe Railway track, plus a few non-railroad buildings and local railroad history. For more information, visit https://www.tdrrs.org .

Wednesday, July 2

ITF Summerfest 2025

4-7 p.m., UNR at Lake Tahoe Campus, 999 Tahoe Blvd, Incline Village. Incline Tahoe Foundation (ITF) presents SUMMERFEST! A family favorite event during Incline Village’s Independence Day week of celebrations. Tunnel Creek Cafe will be catering a delicious menu featuring Sierra Meats brats and all the sides; Incline Spirits has organized beer tasting from 12 breweries featuring 24 craft beers, wine and soft beverages; University of Nevada Reno at Lake Tahoe will be back with their watermelon tent; Jacked Up will be performing great music; and, of course, there will be lawn games and fun for the whole family. For more information, visit ivcba.org or call 775-833-5252.

Becoming Buffett Cruise

5-7 p.m., Action Water Sports, Give Us a Call, Tahoe Vista. Set sail on Lake Tahoe this summer with The Becoming Buffett Cruise aboard the Sierra Cloud Catamaran! Join us every Wednesday in July and August for Wet Woody Wednesdays, a tropical evening of live Jimmy Buffett-inspired tunes, signature cocktails, and stunning lake views.Cruises run 5–7 PM and depart from Gar Woods Grill & Pier in Carnelian Bay. Space is limited—don’t miss this unforgettable midweek escape on the water! For more information, visit http://www.awsincline.com or call 775-831-4386.

Pops & Patriotic Songs (Incline Village)

7 p.m., St. Francis Church, 701 Mt. Rose Highway, Incline Village. Join the Tahoe Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus for a holiday evening of patriotic music and community celebration. Enjoy powerful performances of American classics, including: “Armed Forces Medley”, “Battle Hymn of the Republic”, and “Stars and Stripes Forever” by Sousa. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit http://www.tahoe-philharmonic.com or call 765-862-2282.

Thursday, July 3

NLTFPD Flag Raising & Pancake Breakfast

8-10 a.m., North Lake Tahoe Fire Prevention District, 866 Oriole Way, Incline VIllage. Kick off the Local Heroes Celebration with NLTFD and your community for breakfast before the parade at the main firehouse. The parade begins immediately after breakfast! For more information, visit ivcba.org or call 775-833-5252.

Kid’s Bike Parade & Local Heroes Parade

10 a.m., Incline Village, NV, 885 Tahoe Blvd, Incline Village. Join Us for a Hometown Parade in Incline Village! Presented by IVCBA and the Rotary Club of Tahoe-Incline, this beloved local event invites both residents and visitors to take part, whether by joining the parade or cheering from the sidelines.The best viewing spots are along Southwood Boulevard across from Incline Bowl, and on Incline Way near Incline Middle School, the Parasol Building, the Rec Center, and the Village Green.This year’s theme is Local Heroes—celebrating veterans, military personnel, firefighters, peace officers, teachers, healthcare workers, and other community champions. And don’t forget the everyday superheroes—parents are welcome, too! For more information, visit ivcba.org or call 775-833-5252.

Local Heroes Community Fair & WCSO Meet & Greet

11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Village Green, 960 Lakeshore Blvd, Incline Village. Join us for carnival games, information booths, and freebies from various nonprofits, businesses, and service clubs. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office vehicles will be on display for their annual Meet and Greet. Incline High School sports teams and Interact Club will run carnival games. For more information, visit ivcba.org or call 775-833-5252.

Susie Scoops Annual Ice Cream Eating Contest

1-1:30 p.m., IVCBA, 885 Tahoe Blvd, Incline Village. Ice cream will be available for purchase during the Community Fair & BBQ. The contest begins at 1 p.m., with prizes including a trophy, a Susie Scoops t-shirt, and gift cards to Susie Scoops and Village Toys. For more information, visit ivcba.org or call 775-833-5252.