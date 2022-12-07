Entertainment this week: Winter concert, live music, ornament workshop, Noel Nights, photos with Santa

The Young Dubliners will be performing at the CBC at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.

Provided/CBC

Images of Winter Concert at Resort at Squaw Creek

The Truckee Tahoe Community Chorus is excited to present “Images of Winter,” a holiday concert for the community at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Resort at Squaw Creek.

Tickets to this special concert are on sale now an available for $20, and parking at the resort is $10 per vehicle for self parking.

Enjoy the beauty of winter nights with this program of both new works and old holiday favorites featuring the work of Berlin, Caldwell & Ivory, Eddelman, Lauridson, Rentz, Rutter, and more.

To purchase tickets and learn more visit truckeechorus.org .

Chickadee Art Collective hosts Kids Ornament Workshop

Chickadee Art Collective will be hosting a Kids Ornament Workshop at North Tahoe Event Center in Kings Beach from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 12.

For residents, the workshop is $25 and nonresidents will pay $31.

Explore a variety of DIY ornament stations to create ornaments to keep or gift to others.

To learn more and register, visit tahoebackyard.com .

Noel Nights at Northstar California

Head over to The Village at Northstar to ring in the holidays with Santa Claus, who is in town for photos.

At 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec 9-10, Santa Claus will be in the Village for photos with a station for last minute letters to Santa to be written, and more holiday fun.

To learn more, visit http://www.northstarcalifornia.com/explore-the-resort/activities-and-events/events-calendar.aspx?sd=11%2F17%2F2022&ed=12%2F31%2F2022 .

Diamond Peak Ski Season Kickoff Party

Diamond Peak, Village Ski Loft, and Alibi Incline Public House are teaming up for an evening of festive fun with the Ski Season Kickoff Party from 7-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Alibi Incline Public House.

The all-ages free event will include games, karaoke, prizes, and the release of the 2022-23 Snowflake IPA, which was specifically brewed for Diamond Peak’s Snowflake Lodge.

For those ages 21-plus, show your Diamond Peak season pass or day ticket for discounts on pints.

Ugly sweaters are strongly encouraged for this event.

To learn more visit http://www.diamondpeak.com/events/details/ski-season-kickoff-party .

Live music at Crystal Bay Club Casino

The Crystal Bay Club Casino will be hosting live music this weekend, starting with a seated show with headliners The Young Dubliners at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. Tickets to the show are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the show (plus taxes/fees). The show is 21-plus and will be held in the Crown Room.

The Young Dubliners are one of the world’s leading Celtic Rock bands, and are currently working on their 10th studio album while keeping up with their busty tour schedule.

At 10 p.m on Saturday, Dec. 10, Coburn Station will be hosting a free show in the Crystal Bay Club Red Room. The show is 21-plus.

Coburn Station is based in Truckee and have performed all over the basin with their debut album ‘Coming Home’ and are proud to bring another free performance to the CBB.

To learn more about both shows visit devildogshows.com/crystal-bay-club-casino-events .

Daily Sunset Snowshoe Tours with Tahoe Adventure Company

Watch the sunset with friends and family with Tahoe Adventure Company on their Daily Sunset Snowshoe tours. The tours, offered daily, will run through April and can also be customized. Tickets are $85 a person with a four person minimum, and the trip includes snowshoes, trekking poles, hot drinks, trail snacks, guides to lead the way, a natural history discussion, and all permit fees covered.

Group Sunset Snowshoe Tours are scheduled every Friday, with one scheduled this Friday, Dec. 9, and will typically span 2-3 miles and can be personally scheduled throughout the week.

To learn more, visit tahoeadventurecompany.com/ourtrips/winteradventures/sunset_snowshoe_to .

Free Santa Paws Photos at the Incline Village Pet Station

The second annual Santa Paws Photos event will be happening at the Incline Village Pet Station location from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.

This year, Santa and his elf are ready to take some free photos with your family and pets this season.

Keep an eye out of the Grinch, who will be around trying to photo bomb your picture. There will be free treats for the dogs and hot cocoa and candy canes for the family.

Support the Lassen County Animal Shelter by making a donation to their Giving Tree set up in the store.

To learn more, call Pet Station at 775-831-3100.

Nativities from Around the World

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church in Incline Village will be hosting a family-friendly holiday display titled Nativities from Around the World from 12-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11.

The display is free to view and open to the public. This event is a part of the Northern Lights Tahoe Festival happening throughout the month of December.

To learn more, visit northernlightstahoe.com .

TOCCATA Tahoe, Handel’s Messiah

The TOCCATA – Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus will conclude their 17th season with a production of Handel’s Messiah, along with seasonal carols that the audience will be able to sing along to from 3-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Cornerstone Community Church in Incline.

Tickets to the show, conducted by Maestro James Rawie, are on sale for $30 for adults, $25 GA for seniors, and free for youth under 23 are free. There are preferred seating options as well.

To learn more and purchase tickets visit http://www.tickettailor.com/events/tahoesymphony .

UC Davis Tahoe Science Lecture Series

The UC Davis Tahoe Science Center will be holding two speaker series events at the Tahoe Center for Environmental Sciences in Incline Village. The first will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, and will cover the changing snowpack, hazards, and backcountry safety.

The talk will be given by UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab Lead Scientist Andrew Schwartz, and is $10 for guests and free for students and education staff.

Registration is required and can be done at tahoe.ucdavis.edu/events/changing-snowpack-hazards-and-backcountry-safety .

The second talk is a part of the Winter Science Speaker Series and is titled, “True fir mortality” canaries of mixed-conifer forests.” The presentation will cover why trees are dying at an alarming rate in the region and will be led by U.S. Forest Service’s Beverly Bullion.

The presentation will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, and tickets are $10 for guests and free for students and staff. To register, visit tahoe.ucdavis.edu/events/forest-mortality .