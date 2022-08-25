Entertainment: Tickets on sale for UB40, Wailers; Pro rodeo, free yoga on tap

UB40, The Wailers and Maxi Priest will be in Truckee next month.

Provided



TRUCKEE, Calif. — Advance tickets are on sale now for the 2022 Bigga Bagga Riddim Tour next month that features UB40, The Original Wailers, Maxi Priest and Big Mountain at Truckee River Regional Park Outdoor Amphitheater.

Advance tickets to the Thursday, Sept. 22, event, put on by Late-Nite Productions, are $65 and can be purchased at various locations in the Truckee-Tahoe region including at New Moon Natural Foods (Truckee and Tahoe City) Recycled Records (Reno) The Buttermuffin (South Lake Tahoe) or online at Ticketweb.com. Prices increase $10 the day of the show.

All ages are welcome and children 6 receive free admission. This event will have a festival-like atmosphere complete with music, local vendors, food trucks, beer and wine, beverages and live art.

UB40 are an English reggae and pop band, formed in December 1978 in Birmingham, England. The band has had more than 50 singles in the UK Singles Chart, and has also achieved considerable international success. They have been nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album four times, and in 1984 were nominated for the Brit Award for Best British Group. UB40 have sold over 70 million records worldwide.

With massive hits like “Red Red Wine” and “Can’t Help Falling in Love With You,” UB40 became one of the biggest names not only in reggae but in pop music in the 1980s and ’90s. The name “UB40” was selected in reference to an attendance card issued to people claiming unemployment benefits from the UK government Department of Employment. The designation UB40 stood for Unemployment Benefit, Form 40.

The Wailers rewrote the history books as Bob Marley’s band, and today under leader Al Anderson, they carry the flame for the past and light the way forward. Both The Wailers and UB40 are credited to the world-wide attention and success of the genre of Reggae Music as a whole.

Maxi Priest scored huge hits like “Close to You” by bringing together the sounds of reggae with R&B, while Big Mountain’s cover of “Baby, I Love Your Way” brought their sun-soaked sound to the masses.

Gates open at 3 p.m. with the show starting at 4.

Truckee Pro Rodeo

Join the Truckee Pro Rodeo Association on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26-27, for a summer night filled with family-friendly rodeo events and performances along with live music and western dancing.

Tickets for children under 5 are free, and $10 in advanced for ages 6-12. Adults are $15 in advanced, and tickets go up $5 at the gate the day of the shows.

The Rodeo will be held at Mclver Arena, near Truckee River Regional Park, with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. on Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday.

Drinks and food will be available for purchase at the event, and outside food and drink is not recommended to bring to the venue.

To purchase tickets and see the full schedule of events visit http://www.truckeerodeo.org .

Events at Slow Food Lake Tahoe Food Bank

Expand your horizons with high elevation edible gardens from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, with the Slow Food Lake Tahoe Food Bank.

Beginning at SFLT Food Bank Garden, the group will meet inspiring gardeners at all levels of skill while taking an adventure through Truckee to edible gardens of all shapes and sizes.

Participants will leave with ideas for their own gardens and resources to get it started.

At 10:30 a.m., the group will caravan to a variety of gardens. Tickets are $10 per person, and scholarship options are available for children and camps.

For more information, contact info@slowfoodlaketahoe.org .

Additional donations are appreciated but not required.

To sign up visit slowfoodlaketahoe.org/events-1/edible-garden-tour .

In addition, SFLT is bringing back their Alaskan Salmon Buying Club, which gives locals an opportunity to purchase Alaskan sockeye salmon that was sustainably caught for a significant discount.

5% of proceeds will go to local programs including the Food Bank Garden, which provides produce for the Sierra Community House.

Orders must be placed online by Wednesday, Aug. 31 at slowfoodlaketahoe.org .

First Street Yoga at Palisades Tahoe

Jillian Raymond will be hosting the final free yoga class at The Village at Palisades Tahoe at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug, 31. No registration is required for this event but it is first-come, first-serve. Yoga mats are not required.

The complimentary class is open and welcome to all levels, and takes place outside next to the Palisades Yoga Studio.

To learn more visit palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar .