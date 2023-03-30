Entertainment: Trails and Vistas dance; Full moon snowshoe hikes; Winter WonderGrass Picking’ in the Plaza

Trails and Vistas: Building Community Through Dance

Join local community member Eric Ventura for a free community dance event from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at the Community Arts Center in Truckee.

All skill levels are welcome to come participate in this U-Jam cardio dance celebration that will be followed by a sound healing session.

This community outreach dance and movement workshop is focused on health and community wellness, and is funded by Tails and Vistas Community Impact Grant, California Arts Council, and is partnered with InnerRhythms Dance.

To learn more and RSVP you spot http://www.trailsandvistas.org .

Full Moon Snowshoe Tours with Tahoe Adventure Company

Come view the last full moon of the wintertime before spring goes into full effect with full moon snowshoes tour at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, and at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5.

View the Pink Moon with friends and family as you take in the brisk mountain air and snowshoe under the moon while learning about the Sierras.

For $85 a person, guests will travel two to three miles on snowshoes while guides will discuss natural history and astronomy topics on the way. The group will also stop to take in the beautiful views and enjoy snacks and hot drinks.

To learn more visit tahoeadventurecompany.com .

Winter WonderGrass Picking’ in the Plaza at Palisades Tahoe

Head over to the Village to keep the Winter WonderGrass party going with free live musical performances in the Village beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 30 with The Sweet Lililes.

Shows throughout the weekend will run from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and will feature Pixie & The Partygrass Boys Friday, March 31, Sicard Hollow Saturday, April 1, and will finish off with Tray Wellington Band Sunday, April 2.

Thursdays show will also have a cash bar that will see proceeds benefit the Sierra Relief Kitchen.

All performances are free, and will be in addition to the Winter WonderGrass festival happening the same weekend.

To learn more visit http://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/pickin-in-the-plaza-1 .

Grass After Dark with Lost Whiskey Engine

Grass After Dark is back at Alibi Ale Works Truckee public house this year featuring Lost Whiskey Engine with doors opening to the show at 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 31.

This show is $15 to attend. Music will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Lost Whiskey Engine is a group of progressive acoustic musicians from the Truckee/Tahoe area that are influenced by traditional folk and bluegrass to free-form jam rock.

To learn more visit alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house .