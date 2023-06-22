Entertainment: Washoe Cultural Talk at Palisades Tahoe; Truckee Reggae Fest; Truckee Tahoe Air Show & Family Festival

Washoe Cultural Talk at Palisades Tahoe

Experience the mountain through the eyes of the Washoe people at the Washoe Cultural Talks held at Palisades Tahoe starting at 10 a.m. Friday, June 23.

The free talk, which will begin by traveling the Aerial Tram at 9:15 a.m., will take place at High Camp, where guests will hear stories from the Washoe tribe from its creation to present day.

In addition, guests can view artifacts that show the Washoe way of life that the tribe members seek to preserve today.

While this event is free, registration is strongly recommended. If you’re not an 2022/23 Ikon pass holder, you will need to purchase an Aerial Tram ticket to join, which is discounted for tour attendees. All ticket sales collected from the event will be donated to the Washoe Cultural Fund.

Walk-ups are permitted, but only if there is room to join.

To register visit http://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/washoe-cultural-tour-2 .

Truckee Reggae Fest

Head over to the Truckee Regional Park Outdoor Amphitheater for the Truckee Reggae Fest, happening from 2-10 p.m. Saturday, June 24, for a true Summer Solstice celebration.

Brought to you by Late-Nite Productions in associations with One Vision Entertainment, this festival will feature Reggae music, arts and craft vending, food trucks, and a beer garden hosted by a local non-profit.

This is an all ages event. General admission tickets are $55, and children under six are free. In addition, VIP front pit experience tickets are available for $99, and an on-stage experience is $199.

This year’s line up includes Julian Marley & the Uprising, Mykal Rose from Black Uhuru, Mighty Mystic, Lozano, El Dub, and more.

Vendors confirmed to be in attendance include, but are limited to, Stoopid Shades and Tahoe Heartbeat, along with Fire Goddess Pizza and Get Dipped Ice Cream Cart coming for some food options.

To see the full line-up of vendors and purchase your tickets visit lateniteproductions.com/truckee-reggae-fest-2022 .

Truckee Tahoe Air Show & Family Festival

The Truckee Tahoe Air Show & Family Festival will be happening Saturday, June 24. Provided/Truckee Tahoe Air Show & Family Festival Website

The 2023 Truckee Tahoe Air Show & Family Festival will be happening from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 24 at the Truckee Tahoe Airport.

This year, once registered online, guests will receive free admission and free parking, along with the chance to earn points and be entered in a raffle to receive amazing prizes.

This family-friendly event is known for great views and a world-class air show with renowned aerobatic performers.

Activities include, but are limited to, the Grocery Outlet STEM Expo, the family festival, free rides for children on Sunday, June 25 by the EAA Young Eagle’s pilot volunteers, static displays, vendors, a VIP Hospitality Tent, and a free speaker presentation.

To learn more about this fun-filled event visit http://www.truckeetahoeairshow.com .

Art Truckee And Alpenglow Gallery Grand Re-Opening

From 3-6 p.m. Saturday, June 24, the Alpenglow Gallery will be hosting a re-opening party to celebrate the hard work of their remodel and their new artwork on display.

Stop by for drinks, live music, snacks, meet the artist opportunities, print raffles, and more.

In addition, the gallery will be offering 15% of metal and canvas prints on the night of the re-opening only.

Beach & SUP Yoga with Tahoe Flow Arts & Fitness at Mourelatos Lake Shore Resort

Join Tahoe Yoga Flow Arts & Fitness at 9:30 a.m. every Saturday and Wednesday, along with at 10 a.m. on Sundays, for beach and stand up paddleboard yoga at Mourelatos Lakeshore Resort though September.

This all-levels event will bring students to the beach to experience the beauty of Lake Tahoe while enjoying a great yoga flow.

This class is open to TFAF members and drop-in students, with different rates available online.

To learn more visit tahoeflow.com .

Hike of Hope at Donner Memorial State Park

Join the 4th annual Hike for Hope at Donner Memorial State Park to acknowledge the way mental illness and suicide has impacted the lives of the community members in the North Lake Tahoe and Truckee area.

The hike will begin at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, June 25, and will be 3.2 miles in the beauty of the state park. This hike is accessible to all.

Registration is required for this event hosted by The Speedy Foundation, and can be done at thespeedyfoundation.org/hikeforhope .

Live music at Alibi Ale Works

Alibi Ale Works Truckee Public House will be hosting live acts and parties this weekend, starting with the Single Track Madness Beer Release party at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 24.

Join the Truckee Dirt Union for the release of their collaboration beer “Singletrack Madness” brewed by Alibi Ale Works to help raise awareness about Truckee Dirt Union’s efforts to create positive outcomes for mountain biking.

There will be good musics and a bike film screening, along with tastings of the newest brew.

The fun will continue the following week with the after Truckee Thursdays live music act at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29. Tim High & the Mighty will be performing.

The singer can be seen performing solo acoustic songs or jamming with a band all around Northern California. This is a free show.

To learn more about both events visit alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house .

The Great Bingo Revival at Palisades Tahoe

Join Palisades Tahoe in The Village for the Great Bingo Revival from 5-7 p.m. each Thursday through July 27 for a fun and family-friendly bingo experience.

This free game will be hosted at different restaurants in The Village, starting Thursday, June 29, at Tremigo.

Come win prizes, enjoy a meal, and have fun playing bingo with the whole family.

To learn more visit http://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/the-great-bingo-revival-1 .