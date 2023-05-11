Entertainment: Wild Ginger at Alibi, live music, Mother’s Day brunch at Gar Woods, Granlibakken

Wild Ginger at Alibi Ale Works

Alibi Ale Works Truckee Public House will be hosting Wild Ginger at 9 p.m. Saturday, May 13, for just $5.

Wild Ginger is an acoustic project band started by Shannon Carroll and Hunter Merritt, who band together as a harmonious duo with their backup musicians. Their sound is a mix of folk, rock, pop, blues, and Americana tunes, and the group is set apart by their electric mix of music, spanning genres and generations of great tunes.

This is a 21-plus event. To purchase your tickets visit http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/6013903 .

Lakefront live music and Mother’s Day Brunch at Gar Woods

Drink along with Rustler’s Moon from 8-11 p.m. at Gar Woods Grill and Pier on Friday and Saturday nights throughout the summer with delicious food and fun liberations.

The fun will continue at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, May 14 with a Mother’s Day brunch on the lake at Gar Woods, complete with champagne and great lake views.

Bottomless brunch champagne meals are $90 per adult, and $70 without the champagne. Children are $55 each.

Choose from a variety of breakfast options ranging from an omelet station to applewood smoked bacon and pork sausage links, to made to order breakfast items and a seafood and carving station.

To learn more, visit http://www.garwoods.com .

Mother’s Day Brunch with Live Music at Granlibakken Tahoe

Treat the mom in your life to a great celebration at Granlibakken Tahoe, where guests will be pampered with speciality drinks, a delicious gourmet buffet, and live music by Jason Beard.

For just $57 per adult (plus taxes/fees), guests will be able to choose from a large variety of buffet items, ranging from breakfast and lunch style entrees, to homemade pastries and a full bar available.

One ticket also guarantees one specialty drink or mocktail, along with unlimited coffee, tea, and hot chocolate.

This year the buffet will be locked inside the Main Lodge for the coziest of afternoons with your mom.

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit http://www.granlibakken.com/local-events/mother-s-day-brunch .

Truckee Certified Farmers Market

Come to the Truckee Farmers Market every Tuesday throughout the summer season from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Truckee River Regional Park with the next market happening on Tuesday, May 16.

Choose from fresh and local fruits, veggies, flowers, meats, cheeses, olive oils, fresh baked breads, artisan crafts, food trucks, and more.

To learn more, visit http://www.facebook.com/events/736016548224654/736016578224651/?ref=newsfeed .

Trivia Night at The Good Wolf Brewing Co.

Join The Good Wolf Brewing Co. for trivia night at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17.

Trivia nights are hosted every Wednesday and are free, but make sure to buy a beer or three while you play.

Choose from a variety of small-batch, forest-inspired brews, find a cozy place to sit and get your team ready to play some trivia.

To learn more, visit http://www.thegoodwolfbrewing.com/event-calendar.html .