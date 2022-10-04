Entrepreneur Roundtable launching in Truckee-Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. —The first meeting of the new Tahoe Inc. Entrepreneur Roundtable series will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at Untethered Workspace in Round Hill. The series is free to attend.

Each month, local entrepreneurs and small business owners will have the opportunity to gather and connect in a peer-to-peer mentoring series held in partnership with local coworking spaces: Untethered and Cowork Tahoe.

November’s meeting will be held at Cowork Tahoe in South Lake Tahoe, alternating each month between the two coworking spaces to increase access and better serve the entire South Shore community of entrepreneurs and small business owners. The next phase of the program will include a launch in North Lake Tahoe to serve communities along the North Shore and Truckee.

“These sessions will not only allow for peer-to-peer mentoring, but will serve as a way to connect local entrepreneurs and small business owners with additional resources including the Small Business Development Center run by the Sierra Business Council, the Startup Sacramento and Startup Nevada networks, and others,” said Dr. Jamie Orr, co-founder of Untethered and Cowork Tahoe, and a leader behind Tahoe Inc.

Research shows that Tahoe is home to a growing number of entrepreneurs, C-suite business leaders, startups, and investors, drawn to the region for its world-class outdoor recreation and the lake’s unmatched beauty. Together, these residents form a vibrant, successful startup community. Launching this fall, Tahoe Inc. aims to link this innovation ecosystem through an easy-to-use digital network, events, and activities.

Before Tahoe Inc. there was little systemic support for entrepreneurs or individuals wishing to start or grow their business. The effects of the pandemic, the Caldor Fire, and dramatic shifts in the economy and the environment were a wake-up call. Local business, government, education, community and tribal leaders all came together through an initiative called Envision Tahoe to lay the groundwork for a more resilient Tahoe – one with diverse pathways to new career possibilities and for Tahoe workers to live locally and support their families.

Tahoe Inc. is launching a entrepreneur roundtable series.

Provided

As part of a broad-based community engagement effort, Envision Tahoe resulted in an 80-page economic “playbook” with point-by-point strategies to foster a stronger, more diversified economy suited for Tahoe, while addressing some of the critical barriers to economic resiliency, maintaining a resident workforce, and promoting an inclusive economy. Tahoe Inc. is one of these strategies in the economic playbook.

To learn more, visit tahoeprosperity.org .